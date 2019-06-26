Best deals before Prime Day: Apple Watch, iPad, and 4K TV discounts

Share

With Prime Day 2019 on the horizon, it’s pretty tempting to keep your purse strings tight until the event. Amazon has officially announced that the retail extravaganza will be a full 48 hours of deals, kicking off on Monday, July 15 and running through July 16. If you’ve been hoping to pick up some Alexa-enabled devices for cheap, Amazon Prime Day is probably your best bet, but there are some discounts you really don’t need to wait for. Between Fourth of July sales and ongoing Apple price cuts, there are plenty of savings already in full swing.

We’ve gathered a few of the best deals we could find, with Apple Watches and iPad discounts being the most enticing so far. We’ve also found a pretty solid MacBook deal if you were hoping to pick up a new laptop for the summer.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $80 off

Apple makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, and though the Series 3 isn’t the newest Apple Watch, it’s still one of the better ones out there. Amazon has been discounting Apple Watches pretty off and on for months now, with the lowest price dropping to just $199 — which is what it is right now. So if you’ve been wanting one of these great wearables, today is as good a time as any to pick one up for less. The features that come with it are really what makes it worth the cost.

It can track steps, calories, and even your heart rate. Built-in GPS allows for more accurate activity tracking while jogging, walking, or hiking. It’s also swim proof, so you can take it in the pool with you without worrying about it getting destroyed by moisture. Additionally, this model can connect to your phone via Bluetooth so you can receive calls, texts, and adjust your music directly from your wrist. At $80 off, this is one of the best smartwatch deals you’ll find before Prime Day.

Apple iPad (Latest Model) — $80 off

This is another deal that has been happening off and on over the past few months. The latest Apple iPad is on sale for a surprisingly affordable $249 right now, and that price isn’t likely to drop any further than it already is. iPad deals are a lot more common than they used to be, so if you’re in the market for a new tablet, you don’t need to settle for an Amazon Fire edition on Prime Day.

The 9.7-inch iPad offers excellent bang for the buck. We even gave it a beautiful 9-out-of-10 in our review. Considering its good-looking display, speedy processor, and impressive battery life, getting it for an affordable price of $249 is definitely a steal.

65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV — $600 off

We’re featuring this TCL TV from Walmart, as it is one of the better 4K TV deals before Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of other options available. Televisions have become one of the most affordable pieces of tech on the market, and you really don’t need to wait for a massive retailer event to find a good deal anymore.

This particular model offers pretty much everything you’d expect from a smart TV. The TCL 5-Series also include with Roku’s voice control feature. It isn’t quite as advanced as Google Assistant in the sense that it can’t control smart-connected accessories, but it does do what counts: Track down content. Normally priced at $1,200, a $600 discount drops the price to just $600. Though if you prefer Samsung, we’ve found a great deal on a 65-inch OLED model as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.