Digital Trends
Deals

Best deals before Prime Day: Apple Watch, iPad, and 4K TV discounts

Jacob Kienlen
By

With Prime Day 2019 on the horizon, it’s pretty tempting to keep your purse strings tight until the event. Amazon has officially announced that the retail extravaganza will be a full 48 hours of deals, kicking off on Monday, July 15 and running through July 16. If you’ve been hoping to pick up some Alexa-enabled devices for cheap, Amazon Prime Day is probably your best bet, but there are some discounts you really don’t need to wait for. Between Fourth of July sales and ongoing Apple price cuts, there are plenty of savings already in full swing.

We’ve gathered a few of the best deals we could find, with Apple Watches and iPad discounts being the most enticing so far. We’ve also found a pretty solid MacBook deal if you were hoping to pick up a new laptop for the summer.

Apple Watch Series 3— $80 off

apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Apple makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, and though the Series 3 isn’t the newest Apple Watch, it’s still one of the better ones out there. Amazon has been discounting Apple Watches pretty off and on for months now, with the lowest price dropping to just $199 — which is what it is right now. So if you’ve been wanting one of these great wearables, today is as good a time as any to pick one up for less. The features that come with it are really what makes it worth the cost.

It can track steps, calories, and even your heart rate. Built-in GPS allows for more accurate activity tracking while jogging, walking, or hiking. It’s also swim proof, so you can take it in the pool with you without worrying about it getting destroyed by moisture. Additionally, this model can connect to your phone via Bluetooth so you can receive calls, texts, and adjust your music directly from your wrist. At $80 off, this is one of the best smartwatch deals you’ll find before Prime Day.

Apple iPad (Latest Model)— $80 off

apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 top half
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

This is another deal that has been happening off and on over the past few months. The latest Apple iPad is on sale for a surprisingly affordable $249 right now, and that price isn’t likely to drop any further than it already is. iPad deals are a lot more common than they used to be, so if you’re in the market for a new tablet, you don’t need to settle for an Amazon Fire edition on Prime Day.

The 9.7-inch iPad offers excellent bang for the buck. We even gave it a beautiful 9-out-of-10 in our review. Considering its good-looking display, speedy processor, and impressive battery life, getting it for an affordable price of $249 is definitely a steal.

65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV— $600 off

tcl 65 inch roku 4k tv deal 5 series walmart

We’re featuring this TCL TV from Walmart, as it is one of the better 4K TV deals before Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of other options available. Televisions have become one of the most affordable pieces of tech on the market, and you really don’t need to wait for a massive retailer event to find a good deal anymore.

This particular model offers pretty much everything you’d expect from a smart TV. The TCL 5-Series also include with Roku’s voice control feature. It isn’t quite as advanced as Google Assistant in the sense that it can’t control smart-connected accessories, but it does do what counts: Track down content. Normally priced at $1,200, a $600 discount drops the price to just $600. Though if you prefer Samsung, we’ve found a great deal on a 65-inch OLED model as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
walmart preps 50 a year shipping service to take on amazon prime
Deals

Walmart, Target, and other retailers compete with Amazon’s 48 hour Prime Day

When the news dropped that Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sales extravaganza begins July 15 and lasts 48 hours through July 16, competitors had no choice but to respond. Online retailers will either compete or fall behind.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Official start date, predictions, and the best deals now

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Tent in the middle of a rainy forest.
Deals

Best Prime Day camping deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Prime Day 2019 is set for July 15-16. Given that it's happening over two days, this year's event is likely to be bigger than ever before. Like previous Prime Day sales, we expect a whole lot of camping gear to be available at great prices.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch
Deals

Pre-Prime Day Deal: Amazon has the best offer on the 13-inch MacBook Pro

Prime Day is less than three weeks away, but we’ve already seen some sweet Apple discounts popping up lately. If you're hungry for a deal before Prime Day, Amazon has the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro on sale right now for a nice $200 discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad air with wifi walmart deal ipadairwalmartdealjpg
Deals

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi is on sale now at Walmart

Now that Summer is here, it's the perfect time to catch up on summer reading, play video games, and relax. Walmart is having a great deal on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi that will save you $30.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
target black friday
News

Target takes aim at Prime Day with no-membership-required Deal Days, July 15-16

It's certainly no coincidence that Target announced Target Deal Days the day after Amazon nailed down the schedule for Prime Day 2019. Other major retailers don't really have a choice to skip one of the busiest shopping events of the year.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for June 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
galaxy s10 walmart deal samsung featured
Deals

Walmart drops $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone

If you’re looking to buy a premium smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is a solid bet. Right now, Walmart is offering the unlocked version of this model (Prism Black, 128GB) at a $100 discount. Order yours today for only $800.
Posted By Erica Katherina
65 inch samsung 4k qled tv walmart deal featured
Deals

Walmart drops a killer $700 discount on a Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart QLED HDR TV

Looking for a high-end smart TV? Walmart is currently offering the 65-inch Samsung 4k Ultra HD Smart Quantum LED HDR TV for only $1,299, which is a massive price cut from its normal price of $1,997.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
black decker air fryer amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes 47% off of this Air Fryer so you can eat cleaner this summer

Prepare crispy and healthy meals for your friends and family using the Black & Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer (HF110SBD). It usually rings in at $149, but with Amazon’s hefty discount, you can get one for only $70.
Posted By Erica Katherina
lg 55 inch 4k tv deal um7300 walmart
Deals

You won’t find a brand-new 55-inch LG 4K TV cheaper than this

It's rare to find a two-month-old 4K TV in the discount bin, but that's just where the 55-inch LG UM7300 has wound up, having had its price slashed from $700 down to only $500 at Walmart.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon prime day 2019 date announced and best deals so far
Deals

Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15: Here are the best Amazon deals so far

Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. This is the longest Amazon Prime Day ever.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll