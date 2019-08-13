Deals

Walmart’s price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS+Cellular is gigantic

Ed Oswald
By
apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Apple Watch is the best selling smartwatch out there, and for a good reason. It’s a reliable device, with an impressive app ecosystem and a robust feature set to boot. But cellular connectivity makes it so much better, and Walmart’s latest sale on the Series 3 is by far the best yet.

This particular sale is on the white or black strapped aluminum case models. The 38mm version is marked down from $379 to just $229, while the 42mm is also marked down $150 from $409 to $259. As far as we can tell, these prices are at least $50 cheaper than anywhere else at the moment.

Act fast, though. Our research indicates that many retailers are selling through the last of the Series 3s, now approaching two years old. With the end of an upgrade cycle approaching and fifth-generation Apple Watches on the horizon, clearance sales on the Series 3 have begun.

While the Series 4 has added a whole host of new features including a larger watch face and advanced health monitoring features like a built-in ECG monitor, the Series 3 is a reliable and much less expensive choice. The Series 3 is waterproof just like the Series 4, and built-in GPS to more accurately track your workouts.

While not as fast as the Series 4, the S3 chip within the Series 3 is 70% faster than the generation before, more than noticeable if you’ve owned one of the earliest Apple Watches. If you’re still trodding along on a first or second-generation watch, consider this your not-so-subtle nudge to use this deal opportunity to upgrade.

Of course, we understand some might still not want to fork over that kind of money for a watch. For those of you looking for a bargain, we always recommend the Amazfit Bip. At only $79 it offers Android and iOS compatibility and has many of the features you’d expect of a smartwatch.

The best part of the Amazfit Bip? A stunning 30-day battery life — thanks to its no-frills design and software. Yes, you won’t have the apps that Apple Watches have, but you’ll have spent at least $150 less than either of the options above. We think that’s a pretty good deal!

Are you looking for more smartwatch or tech deals? Check out our curated deals page.

