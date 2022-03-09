Best Buy just slashed $250 off this Asus gaming laptop

Once you’ve decided to invest in PC gaming, you’ll have to choose where you’ll spend your cash — on gaming PC deals or on gaming laptop deals. If you value portability, and if you’d rather skip buying from gaming monitor deals, then you should go for the latter. The powerful ones don’t come cheap, but you can get great value for your money by taking advantage of offers like Best Buy’s $250 discount for the 16-inch Asus ROG gaming laptop, which brings its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,450.

The Asus ROG gaming laptop features a 16-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, for amazing quality in details that will let you enjoy the graphics of today’s video games. The screen also offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz, for smooth movements, and a response time of 3ms, so you’ll be able to follow fast-paced sequences. The gaming laptop is also equipped with six speakers that are powered by Dolby Atmos technology, so you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action.

The best gaming laptops are capable of running the latest games, and you’ll enjoy the same benefit with the Asus ROG gaming laptop. Inside its thin and light frame are the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, so you won’t have to check a game’s minimum requirements before deciding to buy it. 16GB of RAM is necessary for intensive applications, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, so it’s recommended for playing modern video games. The Asus ROG gaming laptop is also ready to run virtual reality hardware and software, if you ever decide to try out the technology.

If you want to explore the wonders that are offered by the world of PC gaming, you’ll need a machine like the 16-inch Asus ROG gaming laptop. It’s available from Best Buy for a steal price of $1,200, after a $250 discount to its original price of $1,450. There’s no telling when the offer will end, so if you don’t want to miss out, you have to hurry. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the 16-inch Asus ROG gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, while the deal is still online.

