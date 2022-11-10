Walmart has joined other retailers in running Black Friday deals weeks before the official sales begin on November 25. You don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to start your holiday shopping or just buy some new tech for yourself, because early Walmart Black Friday deals are slashing prices on everything from TVs to laptops. If you’re in the market for a seriously powerful battle station that will be the last gaming machine you’ll need to buy for a long, long time, then the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU is on sale right now for $2,099, giving you a nice 10% discount off its normal $2,356 price.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop

Asus is one of the best laptop brands, and it’s a name you’ll see often when shopping around for the best laptops. The company is perhaps best-known for its budget-friendly work laptops, but it has some shockingly good gaming laptops under its umbrella, too. This Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is one of them; in fact, it’s by far one of the beefiest gaming machines in the Asus stable. This one packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, which is impressive enough. Working alongside that powerful CPU is 16GB of high-speed 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and, most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 mobile graphics cards.

The GeForce RTX 3080 is far and away one of the best mobile GPUs in existence, boasting 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. That, paired with the laptop’s CPU and RAM, delivers more than enough power to muscle through the latest AAA games with the settings pumped way up. And, with a 1TB solid-state drive, you’ve got plenty of room to install a bunch of them (and we all know how big games are getting nowadays, so more storage space is always welcome).

Of course, the best gaming laptops offer much more than just good CPUs, GPUs, and RAM. That’s why the Asus ROG Strix Scar brings other advanced features to the table, such as its buttery smooth 1080p, 300Hz IPS display that lets you crank up the frame rate, Asus’ ROG Intelligent Cooling system that keeps things breezy under load, and an opti-mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting. The laptop comes loaded with Windows 10, but you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 if you’d rather be on the latest operating system.

While a 10% discount may not make this one of the absolute best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in terms of savings, given this machine’s high sticker price of $2,356, that markdown still amounts to a savings of $257. That’s nothing to sneeze at, and it brings the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop down to $2,099 — still pricey to be sure, but a deal’s a deal, and this is the last laptop you’ll need to buy for years.

