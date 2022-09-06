Best Buy slashes $400 off these powerful Asus gaming laptops

Gaming laptops don’t come cheap, so it’s highly recommended that you take a look at retailers’ gaming laptop deals in order to enjoy savings when buying one. If you don’t know where to start, you should check out the offers from Best Buy, which is one of the most reliable sources of laptop deals of all kinds, including machines that are specifically designed not just to run today’s most popular games but also the highly anticipated titles that are on the way.

Best Buy is currently offering $400 discounts on a pair of Asus gaming laptops, namely the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,400, and the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition, which is down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,700. While they still require a hefty investment, these devices are worth every penny, so you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of these deals before other gamers get all the stock as they will be thinking the same thing.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 — $1,000, was $1,400

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition — $1,300, was $1,700

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 — $1,000, was $1,400

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a gaming laptop that will be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games, as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also features 16GB of RAM, which would be enough for the vast majority of gamers, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how much RAM do you need. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is in our best gaming laptops as the top portable gaming laptop you can buy, with its 14-inch Full HD display and weight of just 3.5 pounds. Windows 11 is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you can start downloading games as soon as you unbox the machine.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition — $1,300, was $1,700

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition also appears in our best gaming laptops as your top choice for the highest performance-per-dollar value. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 processor, the AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which makes the machine ready for the games that will be released in the near future. The Asus ROG Strix G15 also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and with its 15.6-inch QHD screen, you don’t have to invest in gaming monitor deals to hook up to the gaming laptop when you’re playing at home. For a further boost, the gaming laptop features AMD SmartShift, which moves power between the CPU and GPU to optimize performance.

Editors' Recommendations