If you’ve been checking out laptop deals for an awesome gaming option, we’ve just spotted a great bet. Right now, you can buy an Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for just $1,500 at Best Buy, saving you $120 on the usual price of $1,620. A deal of the day from the company, it’s certainly not going to stick around for long. Here’s why it’s worth your time and why you need to snap it up if you’re keen to enjoy enhanced gaming on the move.

Asus is one of the best laptop brands around, which is always a strong start for any laptop purchase. In the case of this Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch gaming laptop, you get a great bunch of specs that rival those of the best gaming laptops around. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. While a little more memory would have been welcome, it’s tough to criticise the rest of the specs with a great processor powering the proceedings.

Alongside those essentials, you also get a pretty potent graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of VRAM. Capable of playing the latest games, it’s enhanced by the inclusion of a 15.6-inch WQHD display with a great refresh rate of 165Hz. The latter means that you can play fast-paced games without ever having to worry about motion blur that can disrupt the great looks of the game. In addition, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is pretty lightweight compared to other gaming laptop deals we’ve seen with the system weighing just 4.19 pounds and measuring only 0.78-inch thin. That means it’s fairly portable compared to many competitors. You also benefit from useful gaming features like a single-zone RGB keyboard backlight and a varied selection of ports.

Ordinarily priced at $1,620, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to just $1,500 as part of Best Buy’s deal of the day. As the name suggests, when the day ends, the deal ends, so if you want to benefit from a new gaming laptop for less, snap it up now before you miss out.

