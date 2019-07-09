Digital Trends
Amazon takes 52% off the August Doorbell Camera ahead of Prime Day

Jufer Cooper
Planning an upgrade for your existing outdoor camera but tight on the budget? If you’re not ready to spend more than $200 on the latest August Doorbell Camera, this is your best chance to get a hand on its previous version. Normally listed at $200, Amazon’s early Prime Day deal drops the price of first-generation August Doorbell Camera to an awesome $97.

With this video doorbell, you can see and speak with visitors at your door using your smartphone. They won’t know when you’re at home or not because you can access this device even if you are far away from your house. You will always know who is at your front door, thanks to its live HD video feed.

Securing your home with this smart doorbell will never be the same. You will get instant alerts on your phone every time the doorbell is rung, so you can see who the person is right away. It also has a motion detection feature that will alert you whenever there is an activity at your doorstep, even if they don’t ring the bell.

You can always answer the door from anywhere using the August app. It records your conversations and interactions so you can replay it anytime. Missed visitors are also recorded with optional cloud recording for you to watch at a later time. You can try this feature for 30 days but will require a subscription after the free trial.

Ensuring your privacy, the device only has a one-way HD video that gives you a clear view of your visitors. You will see them, but they won’t see you. The two-way audio will be your communication tool so you can interact with them safely.

The August Doorbell cam weighs 14.1 ounces and it is operated by lithium-ion batteries. Colored in silver with a sleek finish, it adds an elegant look at your front door and can be put in place of your existing doorbell.

For optimal experience, this doorbell cam needs a reliable Wi-Fi signal. A router located within 10 to 15 feet of the door will give enough signal strength to the device. If your Wi-Fi signal on that location is weak or your router is placed further away, you might need a Wi-Fi extender to give your smart doorbell a connection boost.

Don’t get left behind on the Prime Day deals and secure the first-generation August Doorbell Camera today on Amazon. You can get this for an exciting price of only $97 instead of $200. A staggering $103 savings you shouldn’t miss out.

