Get your BAC from your wrist with this Mobile Breathalyzer (15 percent off)

Ensure the safety of yourself and others around you when you take to the road with this BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer, which is currently 15 percent off on Amazon. The portable breathalyzer instantly transforms your iPhone or Android smartphone into a breathalyzer complete with wireless Bluetooth connectivity, powerful app-enabled BAC tracking tools, and police-grade accurate readings.

BACtrack is one of the most trusted brands of breathalyzers, with over 15 years of experience in the industry, allowing the company to provide some of the most accurate, convenient, and affordable breath-alcohol testing devices on the market. The BACtrack quickly and easily estimates your blood alcohol content (BAC) with police-grade accuracy. Powered by proprietary Xtend Fuel Cell Sensor Technology, BACtrack Mobile delivers highly reliable BAC results using the same alcohol sensing technology trusted by hospitals, clinics, and, of course, law enforcement.

Like many of the best breathalyzers, BACtrack Mobile saves and tracks your BAC results over time. It even helps you call an Uber if you’ve had too much to drink to drive safely. It has innovative ZeroLine technology, putting you more in control of your evenings. After your BAC results are delivered, ZeroLine estimates the time until your BAC is 0.00 percent, allowing you to quickly and easily know where you stand.

Utilizing Bluetooth technology, the breathalyzer seamlessly connects to your iPhone or Android smartphone so it can wirelessly deliver BAC results to your mobile device. Connecting is easy: Simply open the BACtrack App (after downloading it from the iTunes or Google Play stores), power on your mobile device, and the app automatically recognizes your phone. The breathalyzer is compatible with Apple iPhones, most Android smartphones, and even the Apple Watch. The app has specialized features that help you learn how alcohol affects your body, which will help you make better decisions while drinking.

The device allows your BAC results to be as private or as public as you want them to be, but because there is a social aspect at play here, the breathalyzer could be seen as encouraging you to share how drunk you are. You’re in full control of what you do share, and you can choose to share readings privately via text message with a friend or family member, along with photos, location, and time. The device has been recognized and highly rated by Car and Driver Magazine, Popular Science, and dozens of other reputable publications.

The BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer normally retails for $100 but is currently on sale for $85 on Amazon, providing a $15 (15 percent) discount.

