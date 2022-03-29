Best Alienware gaming laptop deals for April 2022

Gaming laptop deals frequently include Alienware gaming laptops because they’re some of the most popular devices out there. Owned by Dell, you’re guaranteed stylish looks, well thought out design, and some great hardware to ensure your portable gaming experience is second to none. To help you out with figuring out what Alienware gaming laptop deals are for you, read on while we take you through some of the highlights.

Best Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop — $1,900, was $2,500

Alienware x15 gaming laptop — $2,100, was $3,200

Why Buy

Great display

Powerful hardware

Well designed cooling system

Stylish looks

The Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop packs a lot in as you would expect from a system vying to be one of the best gaming laptops. Packed full of great features and powerful hardware, it’ll allow you to play the latest games on the move without a problem. At its heart, the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop has an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory plus 1TB of SSD storage. That’s all pretty great with the memory giving you plenty of room for multitasking while storage space means that you can install plenty of games at once. It keeps on going though with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 complementing the package. While it’s not quite the fastest graphics card out there any more, it’s right up there in terms of providing you with speedy performance and the ability to play your favorite games on the highest detail level.

Backing all that up is a fantastic screen too. The Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop offers a 15.6-inch full HD display with 360Hz refresh rate. That means silky smooth performance even if you’re playing games that are tremendously fast-paced. A response time of just 1ms means you get barely any motion lag too ensuring this is a supremely high-end experience. Nvidia G-Sync technology further helps, synchronizing your display’s refresh rate with the performance your graphics card is capable of. ComfortView Plus technology means little issue with eyestrain either thanks to filtering blue light without harming image quality.

The Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop also has a superior cooling system so your hardware will never overheat and you’ll always get the best performance without heat being an issue. You can even control it directly any time you need to tweak the fans or system temperatures. Throw in a super responsive keyboard and there’s a ton to love about the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop, making it an awesome gaming device for everyone.

Why Buy

Powerful hardware

Awesome screen

Incredibly thin

Lightweight design

The Alienware x15 gaming laptop is a pretty remarkable gaming laptop. Well designed in every way, it’s Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch laptop yet packs a mighty impressive punch when it comes to gaming performance. Looking amazing and feeling great to use, it’s basically the ultimate Alienware laptop right now. For the money, you get an 11th generation Intel Core i9 processor along with an amazing 32GB of memory. The latter is a truly impressive figure when so many gaming laptops offer 16GB as standard. Alongside all that is 1TB of SSD storage which is plenty of space for storing all your favorite games and more without running out of room. And, of course, there’s the graphics card — always a key part of any gaming system. The Alienware x15 gaming laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card which is more than capable of running the latest games without a problem, and while allowing you to set the detail level pretty high.

The Alienware x15 gaming laptop doesn’t just stop there though with a gorgeous 15.6-inch full HD display. It has a refresh rate of 360Hz and a response time of just 1ms meaning lag is a thing of the past, and action will always look silky smooth, even when playing the most fast-moving games out there. Nvidia G-Sync further helps here with the screen able to sync up with your graphics card’s capabilities so you get the most from both.

While the Alienware x15 gaming laptop is incredibly thin, it’s also well designed for cooling. It offers a 25% improvement to thermal resistance compared to previous models with quad fan technology ensuring the laptop stays cool no matte what you’re doing. You have total control of its cooling too if you want, meaning you can get the most from it at all times. A premium and incredibly responsive keyboard further rounds off the selection of great features so the Alienware x15 gaming laptop is a true delight to use.

When are the best Alienware gaming laptop deals?

With so many deals keen to entice you into a purchase, it can be really tough to know when the best Alienware deals are and when you should hit that buy button. Ultimately, it’s a very individual thing. Much of it comes down to how much you actually need a new Alienware gaming laptop. Has your previous gaming laptop just died? Have you suddenly got more free time to game? Are you an avid streamer keen to invest in a great device? If you answer yes to any of these, then you probably need to buy a new Alienware gaming laptop right now. In which case, don’t delay. The deals going on right now are pretty great as it is, and it means you get to enjoy a superior gaming experience quickly.

However, if you’re able to wait it out, there are some key times to buy when the deals are best. During peak sales seasons, retailers are keen to discount the technology that is most highly sought after and that tends to include Alienware gaming laptops. Prime Day is the next big sales event. While it was once a sales event that was exclusive to Amazon, many other retailers also often discount their products around then. That makes it a pretty sweet time to check out Alienware gaming laptop deals. However, you’ll need to be patient as it doesn’t occur until the summer. That’s no good if you need a new laptop right now.

If you can wait even longer, there’s always Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The most famous sales events of the year, they’re rich in big discounts on the latest technology. You often need to be fast to snap up the best deals with stock limited, but you could end up saving more by doing so. The downside? You’ll need to wait until the holiday season to see what’s on sale. That’s a pretty long time with no new Alienware gaming laptop. Also, it’s likely that the holidays are an expensive time for you meaning you may feel less keen to spend extra money on a high-end gaming laptop. Spreading the cost throughout the year is far more tempting.

