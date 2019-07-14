You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to score a killer deal on a Fire TV

Share

There’s no need to wait until Prime Day 2019 to score a killer deal on some of Amazon’s finest cord-cutting devices — the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and select Fire TV Edition televisions are all on sale right now through the retailer’s website.

We know, we know — taking advantage of a deal before the clock hits Prime Day is risky, but we’ve done some digging and it doesn’t look like the prices are going to be reduced further; the sale is expected to run right through the shopping bonanza.

So, what’s on offer? Let’s find out.

Amazon Fire TV Stick — $15

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a staple piece of equipment for both aspiring and seasoned cord-cutters alike, creating a wormhole into a streaming universe filled with HD content from top-tier providers, like Amazon Prime Video (duh!), HBO, Hulu, and Netflix.

Pair that with the bundled remote control — which is armed with a microphone that can be used to communicate with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant — and you have a streaming experience that you won’t find anywhere else for $15. That’s $25 off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $25

Like the sound of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, but want to throw some tasty 4K Ultra HD programming into the mix? You’re in luck — Amazon has also discounted the Fire TV Stick 4K, wiping $25 off its standard $50 price tag, dropping it down to just $25.

32-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition — $100

If you’re after an all-in-one streaming setup for your bedroom, then look no further than the 32-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition — a souped-up Insignia HDTV that’s been modified to bake in an Amazon Fire TV Stick (not to be confused with the 4K model).

Usually $170, the 32-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition is a one-stop shop for all the latest streaming action, offering the option to jump between Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Hulu, and Netflix, among other streaming services, with the click of the button.

43-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition — $190

For an extra $90, but reduced by $140, the 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition takes the core features found on the Insignia and bumps them up a notch, introducing 4K Ultra HD streaming (thanks to the inclusion of a larger, higher-resolution 4K screen).

50-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition — $250

Need something a bit bigger? That’s where the 50-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition comes in. On sale for $250, a discount of $100, it’s near-identical to the 32-inch model, with the main differences being it bundles a 50-inch 4K screen and supports 4K streaming.

Those in the market for something a little different, like a new iPad or some headphones, ought to check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.