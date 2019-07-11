Prime Day 2019: AirPods, Echo devices, smartwatches, and iPad deals

Share

Prime Day 2019 is coming fast, and great early deals pop up every day. We’ve been tracking the hottest categories, including smart home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, Apple products, and headphones, pulling out the best deals we find along the way.

The signs are pretty clear this is going to be the biggest Prime Day ever for Amazon and probably for most of the other merchants who will participate in the mid-summer sales extravaganza. Walmart has come on especially strong leading up to the Prime Day start date of July 15 — partnering with Google slashing smart home device prices and taking it so far as to call Google Week ahead of Amazon Echo discounts.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals so far

Walmart and Google likely already played their hands on Google Nest smart speakers and other smart home devices, although the twosome in greatest competition with Amazon may still have reserve deals or deeper discount. Amazon, with its deep smart home lineup of Echo, Fire TV, Blink, Ring, and Eero brands, has popped must-buy-now deal pricing intermittently during the two-week run-up to Prime. The one deal Amazon played and stuck with is the $25 Echo Dot (3rd Gen), a 50% discount that matches the Google Home Mini deal price.

We’ve seen Walmart pop excellent prices for a day or two on 4K TVs, a category in which its cavernous inventory provides fuel for the pre-Prime Day deals fires, but Amazon has fought back with stunning bargains. We’ve seen awesome prices on Instant Pots, Roomba robot vacuums, Arlo Pro 2 security camera sets, Dell and Lenovo laptops, and even Apple Watches and iPads. The best pre-Prime Day deals change quickly, but if you see something that’s on your hot list, we suggest you jump for it because merchants may be willing to sell out their inventory of certain items to keep the pressure on competitors and influence shoppers to keep clicking on their site.

Should I sign up for Amazon Prime today?

Prime Day 2019 is Amazon’s annual sale specifically for Prime members. If you’re not already a member, this year Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial membership before Prime Day. If you take advantage of the trial offer, you have nothing to lose, and you might score some amazing deals. While you have the membership, be sure to check out all the perks that come with it, like free same-day and 2-day free shipping and free streaming music, TV shows, and films. If you do decide you’d rather not continue as a Prime member after Prime Day, be sure to cancel before your 30-day trial period ends.

What deals can I expect on July 15?

Deals, deals, and more deals will be popping up for the Prime Day 2019 48-hour shopping celebration. It’s a given that Amazon’s own brands will be headliners, so you can expect rockin’ discounts on Echo Dots and other smart speakers, Echo Show and additional smart displays, Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Ring video doorbells, alarms, security cameras and lights, Fire Tablets, Fire TV Sticks, Fire TVs, and more. Anything Amazon owns and sells may have the best deals of the year. Also look for impressive sales on the wide, wide world of devices that work with Amazon Alexa.

We’re sure you’ll see fantastic deals on 4k TVs, laptops, and headphones, but if you see a fantastic deal, don’t delay because last year and also during Black Friday we saw some of the most-sought-after products sell out. If you start with a list of “must-buys” at your target price levels, don’t take much time checking with other merchants or hold out waiting for a price decrease, but you could lose out. As in past Prime Days, you can also expect to see short-duration sales called Lightning deals with a stated time limit, assuming inventories hold up. Lightning deals typically sell out very quickly.

The best advice we can give is, if you know Amazon sells in a product category, expect there will be excellent deals during Prime Day. Because there will be so much on sale, however, stay focused on the priority items on your shopping list. It’s going to be awesome, but you can also expect to be a little overwhelmed.

What Amazon Prime Day Deals Should I Look for First?

There are more sales than any one person can truly handle during this massive event, and if you don’t know what to shop for first, you could miss out. While the retail titan may seem like it has endless stock, some items will disappear much faster than others. The most important thing to remember is that if you want to best possible TV deal, you need to act fast. TCL and Toshiba 55-inch TVs will likely be the first ones to go.

Another item to watch out for is smartphones. Previous years have shown that the best smartphone deals tend to go fairly quickly. Whether it’s the Essential phone, a Samsung Galaxy, or an iPhone, you’ll want to jump on those savings as early as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.