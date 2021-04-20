The 2021 Apple spring event just wrapped up, with some great new releases (although no third-gen iPhone SE yet, sadly). During the showcase, the curtains were thrown back on a new Apple TV 4K, a new iMac computer, and a next-gen iPad Pro, with the latter two finally receiving the coveted M1 CPU upgrade.

As exciting as new releases are, however, every techie and bargain hound knows that new product rollouts are a golden opportunity to score discounts on previous models, and Apple is good about supporting its legacy devices (it rarely drops a product entirely after releasing a refresh), so now’s a great time to shop for Apple deals on some last-gen items, like the iMac and the iPad Pro. We’ve got some picks for you right here:

Apple iMac 27-inch – $1,685, was $1,799

Apple unveiled a new 24-inch iMac sporting the M1 CPU at its Spring Loaded event, but if you prefer something a little bigger, then now’s a fine time to cop a discount on the 27-inch iMac. This all-in-one PC is a great choice for MacOS users who favor the comfort and utility of a desktop workstation. The 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display — a clear upgrade over the also-great 4K displays found on the smaller 21.5-inch iMacs — in a sleek package that won’t hog your desktop. A wireless mouse and keyboard are included as well, so you’ve got everything you need to get to work right out of the box.

In the wake of the 2021 Apple Spring Loaded event, ongoing iMac deals on current and last-gen models are your chance to score this beefy 27-inch iMac with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $1,685, saving you $114.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch – $730, was $799

The iPad Pro is the cream of the tablet crop, and despite a growing field of competition, it remains the best tablet money can buy. Apple just revealed a next-gen Pro packing the latest M1 CPU, but if you don’t need the latest bells and whistles and you just want a great tablet at a discount, the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro is a fantastic buy thanks to its great performance and beautiful Retina touchscreen.

The Apple spring event is sure to usher in some sweet iPad deals, and you can already score the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage from Amazon for $730 ($69 off). That’s a stellar price for one of our favorite tablets. This is a great pick if you plan to only use it as a tablet, although you can also pair it with a good keyboard case for use as a 2-in-1. If that’s your main focus, though, then you might want to spring for the 12.9-inch model instead, so read on.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch – $999, was $1,099

Anybody looking for a tablet that can pull double duty as a 2-in-1 laptop should look no further than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Its larger display is perfect for work and entertainment and puts it in the same size category as the many 13-inch laptops that are popular today. This tablet is even slimmer and lighter than those compact notebooks, though, even when paired with a keyboard case. Its up-sized Retina display isn’t the only thing that makes the iPad Pro suitable for laptoplike use, however; its eight-core Bionic CPU and 256GB of storage deliver great performance for your daily workloads.

Of course, it’s still an iPad at the end of the day, so you’ve got a lovely touchscreen and a superb built-in camera module — something most laptops lack. (You’ll have to buy the keyboard separately, though.) If you want to save some cash by foregoing the new M1 CPU, you can grab the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale right now for $999 and save $100. We doubt you’ll be disappointed.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations