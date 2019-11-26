Black Friday 2019 is creeping slowly onto our calendars, as we draw closer to one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Black Friday is one of the best times for gamers to stock up on gaming hardware. With the next generation gaming systems, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett slated to launch sometime next holiday season, Microsoft is offering steep prices cuts on several variants of its Xbox One gaming console. More importantly, a slew of these Xbox One bundles is available at a competitive price across various retailers. Although just about every Xbox One gaming system bundle is fantastic in its own way, we think that the is by far the best Xbox One deal currently available.

Separately, the Xbox One X gaming console retails for $500 (with the most powerful home console rarely seeing such a drastic price cut in the past. A copy of the recently-released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Deluxe Edition) retails for $70, with the probability of the game seeing a discount on Black Friday very slim given how the game was released just a few weeks ago. With this bundle, you can acquire the most potent home gaming system on the market, as well as a copy of the newly-released Star Wars game for $349. Furthermore, the bundle also provides consumers with 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, a 1-Month trial of Xbox Game Pass for Console, and 1-Month of EA Access. When you tally up the individual prices of all the items, the final price comes to $595, meaning the potential savings is really $246 if you decided to purchase all the items separately.

Compared to the Xbox One S model, the Xbox One X is designed to render games at 4K resolution and provide better performance support for several games that previously launch before the Xbox One X’s release, allowing users to display numerous titles on 4K displays. Although game performance is a mixed bag for games not currently optimized to run on the system, a majority of games are enhanced to utilize the console’s technologies. Additionally, the console also has a built-in 4K UHD Blu-ray player, making it a multidimensional home entertainment system to play your favorite games and movies.

Xbox One gaming systems are not the only thing on sale, see our continuously updated list of the best gaming deals across various retailers.

