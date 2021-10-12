Best Black Friday PC Deals 2021: What to Expect

Every year, Black Friday PC deals present the best opportunity to upgrade your computer. Whether you’re primarily using your computer for leisure, work, or gaming, there will surely be an offer from retailers’ PC Black Friday deals that will meet your needs. If you’re planning to buy a new machine, it’s highly recommended to wait for this year’s Black Friday PC deals so that you’ll enjoy significant discounts, and perhaps even score some freebies with your purchase.

You may be overwhelmed by the sheer number of Black Friday PC deals that retailers will roll out for the annual shopping holiday. There will be offers for brands such as Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus, among many others, so if you’re not prepared, you might spend the whole day doing your research on which PC to purchase. It’s best to determine what you’re looking for beforehand, and to help you out, here’s what you need to know about last year’s PC Black Friday deals, as well as what to expect from this year’s Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday PC deals we saw last year

Shoppers who wanted to buy from Black Friday PC deals last year were greeted with a multitude of offers, ranging from basic computers to top-of-the-line machines. There were computers primarily for watching streaming content and browsing the internet, for working from home and engaging colleagues in online meetings, and for playing video games at the highest settings, among the many purposes. If you knew what you wanted the PC for, and had an idea of the specifications that would meet your needs, there was surely something that will draw your attention.

Most of the PC Black Friday deals last year focused on CPUs, but for those who were starting from scratch, such as employees who moved to a work-from-home setup and students who needed to attend online classes, there were also bundles that included essential accessories such as a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. All you had to do was to connect them with each other and plug them in, and you were good to go. Because the bundles usually included devices from a single manufacturer, there were no issues on compatibility.

On the other hand, some Black Friday PC deals sold specific components, which was ideal for those who know how to tinker with their CPUs. If you wanted to keep your computer setup but with an upgrade to an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor, a boost in RAM, or a more powerful graphics card, retailers also offered PC Black Friday deals for these parts. If you have the knowledge, you could build your own PC from scratch with discounted components for a much lower total compared to buying pre-built computers.

The discounts that retailers offered for last year’s Black Friday PC deals ranged from a handful of dollars for computer parts to hundreds of dollars off for complete bundles, so shoppers were able to stretch their budget to afford components and setups that they previously were not able to. This is especially important because of the growing reliance on computers, particularly for work and school, so families wanted the best value for their money.

What Black Friday PC deals we expect to see this year

The need for a reliable computer keeps growing, so Black Friday PC deals are expected to remain very popular this year. Retailers will likely bring back discounts for bundles and specific components, so if you missed the chance to purchase them last year, you’re probably going to get another opportunity. The prices and discounts may change, but if you want a complete setup with just one purchase, or if you just need to upgrade one part of your computer, you won’t find it hard to find an offer that matches your needs.

If you’re planning to take advantage of PC Black Friday deals, you should stick to the popular brands as they’re known for the quality of their products. In case there are any issues with your purchases, you will be able to easily get customer support, which should save you from the extra hassle of chasing down a replacement or refunds. Digital Trends’ best desktop computers showcase the industry’s top brands, including Dell, HP, Apple, and Lenovo, among others — when you see Black Friday PC deals involving these names, purchase with confidence.

You may also see Black Friday PC deals for computer setups that are very cheap, but if they’re made by unknown manufacturers, and if there are no reviews from other shoppers, you might want to shy away from them. That’s because you wouldn’t want to spend your money on PCs that may not live up to your expectations. The temptation for bigger savings should not overshadow your judgment. You get what you pay for, and that also includes the computers that you buy on Black Friday.

Retailers will be rolling out offers for PCs with different sets of specifications and features, so before Black Friday arrives, you should determine what you need. There will be deals for computers with lightning-fast processors, massive storage space, and multiple customization options, and while it’s nice to have everything, you should set your priorities so that your budget will go towards the things that you will actually use on your new PC.

Should you buy a PC on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

As Cyber Monday happens shortly after Black Friday, some shoppers think there will be even better discounts. However, that’s rarely the case — compared with the price cuts that you can enjoy from Black Friday PC deals, the discounts on Cyber Monday are usually similar. If there are any changes, they’re often just for a few more dollars. There’s no sense in waiting for a Cyber Monday deal that may not materialize when you can already purchase the computer that you want for cheaper than usual through PC Black Friday deals.

Another reason to take advantage of Black Friday PC deals right away is the limited stocks of certain products. With the discounted prices, there’s a good chance that shoppers will pick up all the stocks of popular computers on the annual hopping holiday, leaving none for Cyber Monday. If you see an offer under Black Friday PC deals that you like, you shouldn’t hesitate. Finalize the purchase as soon as you can to secure your new machine at a low price.

