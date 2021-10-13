Best Black Friday Router Deals 2021: What to Expect

If you want the fastest possible internet in your home, you need a new router, and Black Friday router deals are the best way to save money. Computers and phone are getting faster and more powerful. Internet technology is advancing. If you want to take advantage of the newest, hottest tech, your router is going to have to catch up. Luckily, Black Friday router deals are coming up soon, so staying current won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Keep checking back for the best router Black Friday deals, because we’ll be cataloging the best options for our favorite devices from now until Cyber Monday.

Good routers like these can help fix bottlenecks and dead zones in your home or office so you have the fastest and smoothest Wi-Fi connection for online work, browsing, and entertainment. Because a router is your link to the web from your home or home office, getting a good one is vital — but you can’t just sit and wait for a deal to fall into your lap. Come Black Friday, we’ll collect not only the best Black Friday router deals, but other tech deals too, like Black Friday laptop deals, Black Friday PC deals, and Black Friday smart home deals.

Best Black Friday Router Deals We Saw Last Year

2020 was a good year for router deals. As people hunkered down inside, they built up their internet services to help them work from home, game without lag, and generally do anything they could to reach out during lockdowns. Retailers noticed this, and offered some tempting Black Friday router deals.

Last year we saw big discounts on high speed routers, gaming routers, and general Wi-Fi setups. The most frequent discounts were in gaming routers. Newegg dropped prices on ASUS gaming routers by 25%. Amazon had discounts up to 45% on gaming routers like the TP-Link AC5400. That’s a high end router that can be up to $400 without a deal. People hunkered down with their consoles and gaming PCs last year, and upgraded their gaming routers to match.

Another common router discount was on Wi-Fi extenders. These nodes help you get quality Wi-Fi when you’re far away from your router, for instance in the basement or garage. Eero Mesh routers dropped from $99 to $70 last year.

What Black Friday Router Deals We Expect to See This Year

We expect to see deals on top brands like Google Nest, Linksys, TP-Link, Netgear, and many others. Last year was a great year for router deals, and we don’t see a reason why they won’t continue. We’ll likely to see repeat offers from Newegg, Amazon and Best Buy on gaming routers. Amazon is likely to be the go-to source for general routers and Wi-Fi extenders.

We might even get some discounts on new tech. With the popularization of 5G and Wi-Fi 6, everyone will eventually need to update their router if they want the fastest internet speed available. If we’re lucky, we may get some big discounts on Wi-Fi 6 compatible routers, like our favorite, the Nighthawk AX8 by Nightgear. At nearly $400 at Amazon, we’d love to see it drop to $250 like the TP-Link AC5400.

Should You Buy a Router on Black Friday or Cyber Monday

The eternal debate: now or later? Should you jump at a product before it sells out, or wait for a better deal? Historically, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have had very similar discounts. Best Buy and Walmart don’t often save their best deals for Cyber Monday. Amazon, Newegg and other online only retailers may keep a few deals in their pocket. With that in mind, we’d recommend jumping on the first deal that fits your budget.

