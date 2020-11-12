  1. Deals

Best Black Friday True Wireless Earbud Deals 2020: Apple and Sony

By

Black Friday deals are here earlier than usual thanks to so many of us shopping online. Major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have jumped on board this trend and released many great sale prices early. If you’re looking for great Black Friday true wireless earbuds deals, you’ve come to the right place with a wealth of offers on the biggest brands from Apple AirPods to Sony wireless earbuds.

These Black Friday true wireless earbuds deals are just the tip of the iceberg too with plenty of other great Black Friday headphone deals out there too if you want something a little different. There’s absolutely no harm in purchasing now either with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy offering price guarantees on just about everything meaning the price will stay the same through the end of the month. In the unlikely case there are further price drops between now and November 28, you get the difference refunded to you.

Best Black Friday true wireless earbuds deals
Expires soon

JBL Free

$80 $150
If you want an affordable pair of in-ear wireless headphones, the JBL FREE are a great budget-friendly option, offering true wireless connectivity, good sound, and a built-in mic.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$129 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED BUT AS GOOD AS NEW!
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$179 $194
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8

$92 $99
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds

$15 $50
Bring your favorite songs anywhere you go with the best sound with these wireless earbuds by AUKEY. What's even better is that it has a charging case that gives you up to 35 hours of play time.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$194 $249
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless Earbuds

$43 $65
A comfortable fit, great sound, and five hours of battery life make the Soundcore Liberty Air the AirPods alternative you've been waiting for.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

JBL TUNE 120TWS - True Wireless in-Ear Headphone

$60 $100
Don't underestimate the power of these JBL earbuds. You get powerful audio and rich bass, 16 hours of battery life, and a sleek design for every day use. This is compatible with most PCs and phones.
Buy at Walmart
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Bose SoundSport Free

$149 $199
The Bose SoundSport Free are some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, delivering bass-rich sound and up to five hours of life from a single charge. Oh, and they're sweat-resistant. Nice.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$50 $60
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbud Headphones Psycho Tropical

$68 $100
Skullcandy's wireless earbuds are designed to eliminate any signal loss from your bluetooth connection. It's compatible with any bluetooth device, so you can use it for calls and listening to music.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Buds

$90 $130
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great choice for light, comfortable, and sweat-proof earbuds. They have up to six hours of battery life and come with a wireless charging case.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$120 $140
A great deal on Jabra's workout-friendly true wireless earbuds with five hours of battery life and an IP56 rating for dust and water resistance.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Skullcandy Indy True Wireless

$44 $85
These Bluetooth, true wireless earbuds let you ditch the cables and listen to music entirely unencumbered, and with a total of 16 hours of battery life they'll easily last you all day long.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$160 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Powerbeats Pro

$200 $250
For the gym-goer who can't stand the burden of wired headphones, the wireless, sweat-resistant Powerbeats Pro earphones are the ultimate fix, with 9 hours of battery, crisp sound, and no wires.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose true wireless earbuds during Black Friday

Want to buy some new true wireless earbuds this Black Friday? There’s a lot to consider before making a purchase but luckily, we have a lot of advice to dispense. We’ve already looked at the best true wireless earbuds out there right now with some great options for all budgets.

If noise cancellation is your priority then we’ve also tackled the best noise-canceling earbuds out there too. Both the need for noise-cancellation and price are key things to consider when purchasing true wireless earbuds as they make a big difference.

Talking of price, if you’re on a tight budget, we recommend sticking to it and not being tempted to spend more than you can afford. In which case our best cheap true wireless earbuds guide has everything you could need to ensure you get the best value from your limited budget.

Generally, we have a deep love for the Sony WF-1000XM3 and Apple AirPods Pro, as they offer a great combination of superior sound quality and effective noise-cancelation. However, we also recommend the Jabra Elite 75t thanks to their snug fit and Beats Powerbeats Pro if bass is everything to your listening needs. Generally, anything from Sony, Apple, Jabra, or Beats is often worth considering during the sale season. B&O is a good premium brand to consider a purchase from too.

Where to find the best true wireless earbuds sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon often discounts many of the most beloved true wireless earbuds throughout the year. It already has discounts on many popular brands.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has a great price guarantee offer and often has good deals on the best true wireless earbuds.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Another retailer with a Black Friday themed price guarantee, Walmart is sure to cut prices on popular true wireless earbuds.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday Lego deals 2020: Sales to shop now

theangle.digitaltrends.com

The best Black Friday mattress deals for 2020: Casper and Nectar

theangle.digitaltrends.com

Best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals 2020: Oral-B and Philips Sonicare

theangle.digitaltrends.com

Best Black Friday dash cam deals 2020: Apeman, Garmin, Waylens

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals 2020: Beats, Bose, Sennheiser

Black Friday Headphone Deals

Best Buy Black Friday deals: Sales to shop today

Best Buy building and logo on Black Friday

Target Black Friday deals: Best sales to shop now

Best Black Friday iPhone Deals 2020: iPhone 11 and iPhone 12

Best Black Friday Printer Deals 2020: Brother, Epson, HP

Lenovo, HP Laptops on sale from $159 at Walmart for Black Friday

Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals 2020: Google, Lenovo, Samsung

best buy laptop deals hp chromebook x360 14 2 in 1

Best Black Friday MacBook deals 2020: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best Black Friday Microsoft Surface Deals 2020: Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go

surface pro x

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2020: BenQ, Dell, Samsung

Best Black Friday smartphone deals 2020: Google Pixel, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy