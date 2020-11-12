Best Black Friday True Wireless Earbud Deals 2020: Apple and Sony

Black Friday deals are here earlier than usual thanks to so many of us shopping online. Major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have jumped on board this trend and released many great sale prices early. If you’re looking for great Black Friday true wireless earbuds deals, you’ve come to the right place with a wealth of offers on the biggest brands from Apple AirPods to Sony wireless earbuds.
These Black Friday true wireless earbuds deals are just the tip of the iceberg too with plenty of other great Black Friday headphone deals out there too if you want something a little different. There’s absolutely no harm in purchasing now either with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy offering price guarantees on just about everything meaning the price will stay the same through the end of the month. In the unlikely case there are further price drops between now and November 28, you get the difference refunded to you.
Best Black Friday true wireless earbuds deals
JBL Free$80
Apple AirPods with Charging Case$129
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)$179
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8$92
AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds$15
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case$194
Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless Earbuds$43
JBL TUNE 120TWS - True Wireless in-Ear Headphone$60
Bose SoundSport Free$149
JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones$50
Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbud Headphones Psycho Tropical$68
Samsung Galaxy Buds$90
Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds$120
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless$44
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case$160
Powerbeats Pro$200
How to choose true wireless earbuds during Black Friday
Want to buy some new true wireless earbuds this Black Friday? There’s a lot to consider before making a purchase but luckily, we have a lot of advice to dispense. We’ve already looked at the best true wireless earbuds out there right now with some great options for all budgets.
If noise cancellation is your priority then we’ve also tackled the best noise-canceling earbuds out there too. Both the need for noise-cancellation and price are key things to consider when purchasing true wireless earbuds as they make a big difference.
Talking of price, if you’re on a tight budget, we recommend sticking to it and not being tempted to spend more than you can afford. In which case our best cheap true wireless earbuds guide has everything you could need to ensure you get the best value from your limited budget.
Generally, we have a deep love for the Sony WF-1000XM3 and Apple AirPods Pro, as they offer a great combination of superior sound quality and effective noise-cancelation. However, we also recommend the Jabra Elite 75t thanks to their snug fit and Beats Powerbeats Pro if bass is everything to your listening needs. Generally, anything from Sony, Apple, Jabra, or Beats is often worth considering during the sale season. B&O is a good premium brand to consider a purchase from too.
Where to find the best true wireless earbuds sales
- Amazon Black Friday: Amazon often discounts many of the most beloved true wireless earbuds throughout the year. It already has discounts on many popular brands.
- Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has a great price guarantee offer and often has good deals on the best true wireless earbuds.
- Walmart Black Friday: Another retailer with a Black Friday themed price guarantee, Walmart is sure to cut prices on popular true wireless earbuds.
