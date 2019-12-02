Best Cyber Monday Gaming Deals 2019: Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo

Cyber Monday gaming deals have finally arrived and boy oh boy they don’t disappoint, with both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on sale for next to nothing. So if you haven’t had the chance to pick up either console yet, Cyber Monday is the time to do so. Best of all, with the hardware having been on the shelves for a while now, these prices won’t drop lower until well into 2020, if ever, so there really has never been a better time to add a new console to your gaming arsenal.

Best Cyber Monday PlayStation 4 deals

PlayStation VR 5 Game Bundle — $299 (Out of stock)

— (Out of stock) PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB — $299 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB 3 game bundle — $199 (Out of stock)

The PlayStation 4 is available at an incredible price this Cyber Monday, no matter which version you want to buy. The PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB 3 game bundle is the standout. Just $199 snags you a PlayStation 4 Slim, a controller, and three award-winning games. It’s the best console deal available this Cyber Monday.

Nintendo’s Switch, still new and popular, has less extreme discounts, but we’ve seen more of them pop up as time has gone on this holiday season. Most deals bundle a game or a gift card instead of cutting the price. Still, there’s a number of excellent deals available for both the Nintendo Switch console and its most popular games.

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch console with Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $289

— Nintendo Switch with two free games — $300 ($120 off)

— ($120 off) Nintendo Switch with free 128GB memory card — $300 ($30 off)

— ($30 off) Nintendo Switch Lite console with Ematic case — $199 ($10 off)

Nintendo’s popular Switch isn’t seeing deep discounts this Cyber Monday, but numerous bundle deals are available. These deals are the best you can expect to see this holiday season, or in the near future. Nintendo is notoriously stingy about discounts.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership — $1 ($44 off)

— ($44 off) Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition — $149 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle — $199 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle — $349 ($150 off)

Microsoft slashed the Xbox One S to insane lows for Cyber Monday. If you want a console at the lowest price possible this holiday, the Xbox One S is the way to go. The more powerful Xbox One X is also at new lows, and even comes bundled with a hot new game. You can also get a subscription to the Xbox One’s Game Pass service for a ludicrously low price.

Games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PS4 — $50 ($20 off)

— ($20 off) Call of Duty Modern Warfare for PS4 — $50 ($10 off)

— ($10 off) Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster for Nintendo Switch — $25 ($25 off)

— ($25 off) Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for Nintendo Switch — $20 ($40 off)

Cyber Monday 2019 is an excellent time to pick up new games, as well as the best titles from last year. We’re seeing record low prices on standout PlayStation 4 hits, as well as surprisingly good deals on Nintendo Switch classics.

More Cyber Monday 2019 gaming deals

While the deals above are our favorites, there’s plenty more to choose from. Here’s all of our favorite Cyber Monday 2019 gaming deals.

