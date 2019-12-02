Deals

Best Cyber Monday Gaming Deals 2019: Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo

Cyber Monday gaming deals have finally arrived and boy oh boy they don’t disappoint, with both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on sale for next to nothing. So if you haven’t had the chance to pick up either console yet, Cyber Monday is the time to do so. Best of all, with the hardware having been on the shelves for a while now, these prices won’t drop lower until well into 2020, if ever, so there really has never been a better time to add a new console to your gaming arsenal.

Best Cyber Monday PlayStation 4 deals

  • PlayStation VR 5 Game Bundle$299 (Out of stock)
  • PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB $299 ($100 off)
  • PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB 3 game bundle — $199 (Out of stock)

The PlayStation 4 is available at an incredible price this Cyber Monday, no matter which version you want to buy. The PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB 3 game bundle is the standout. Just $199 snags you a PlayStation 4 Slim, a controller, and three award-winning games. It’s the best console deal available this Cyber Monday.

Nintendo’s Switch, still new and popular, has less extreme discounts, but we’ve seen more of them pop up as time has gone on this holiday season. Most deals bundle a game or a gift card instead of cutting the price. Still, there’s a number of excellent deals available for both the Nintendo Switch console and its most popular games.

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

  • Nintendo Switch console with Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $289
  • Nintendo Switch with two free games$300 ($120 off)
  • Nintendo Switch with free 128GB memory card$300 ($30 off)
  • Nintendo Switch Lite console with Ematic case — $199 ($10 off)

Nintendo’s popular Switch isn’t seeing deep discounts this Cyber Monday, but numerous bundle deals are available. These deals are the best you can expect to see this holiday season, or in the near future. Nintendo is notoriously stingy about discounts.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals

  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership$1 ($44 off)
  • Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition — $149 ($100 off)
  • Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle$199 ($100 off)
  • Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle $349 ($150 off)

Microsoft slashed the Xbox One S to insane lows for Cyber Monday. If you want a console at the lowest price possible this holiday, the Xbox One S is the way to go. The more powerful Xbox One X is also at new lows, and even comes bundled with a hot new game. You can also get a subscription to the Xbox One’s Game Pass service for a ludicrously low price.

Games

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PS4 — $50 ($20 off)
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare for PS4 — $50 ($10 off)
  • Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster for Nintendo Switch$25 ($25 off)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for Nintendo Switch $20 ($40 off)

Cyber Monday 2019 is an excellent time to pick up new games, as well as the best titles from last year. We’re seeing record low prices on standout PlayStation 4 hits, as well as surprisingly good deals on Nintendo Switch classics.

More Cyber Monday 2019 gaming deals

While the deals above are our favorites, there’s plenty more to choose from. Here’s all of our favorite Cyber Monday 2019 gaming deals.

Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch

$25 $50
Expires soon
Two of the most popular Final Fantasy games, Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X 2, offering more than 100 hours of remastered HD gameplay on the Nintendo Switch.
Buy at Amazon

Prey for Xbox One

$12 $30
Expires soon
A sci-fi first-person shooter game set on a lunar space station that has been overrun by hostile aliens.
Buy at Amazon

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for PS4

$25 $60
Expires soon
The latest hair-raising dark fantasy action-adventure game from the development studio behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne. "Take revenge. Restore your honor. Kill ingeniously"
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4

$15 $30
Expires soon
'Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition' gives you the complete 'GTA V' experience along with the Grand Theft Auto Online multiplayer suite. Also available for the Xbox One for around the same price.
Buy at Best Buy

Far Cry 5 for PS4

$25 $60
Expires soon
Ubisoft finally brings the Far Cry series to the United States, with 'Far Cry 5' pitting you against the Eden's Gate cult in rural Montana.
Buy at Amazon

Sony DUALSHOCK 4 Rose Gold Wireless Controller

$39 $65
Expires soon
The Dualshock 4 wireless controller is one of the best controllers you Sony has ever made. Glam up your gaming with this rose gold option.
Buy at GameStop

Xbox One S 1 TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle

$200 $300
Expires soon
The Force is with this deal that nets you a 1TB console, wireless controller, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition. Get it now, young Padawan!
Buy at Target

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle

$200 $360
Expires soon
Xbox One S white gaming console with a copy of Battlefield V by DICE.
Buy at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch with Mario Odyssey Game and Accessories Bundle

$410
Expires soon
Enjoy hours of fun with this Nintendo Switch bundle from Walmart. You get the console complete with joy-cons, straps, carrying case, charging dock, and the Super Mario Odyssey game.
Buy at Walmart

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard

$90 $170
Expires soon
Enhance your gaming experience with this great mechanical keyboard with bright, multicolor backlit keys, usb pass-through for a mouse or headset, and dedicated volume controls.
Buy at Best Buy

Borderlands 3

$30 $60
Expires soon
Jump into the long-awaited sequel in Gearbox Software's epic looter-shooter franchise and venture to several exotic planets.
Buy at GameStop

Sony DUALSHOCK 4 Black Wireless Controller

$39 $60
Expires soon
Revolutionary, Intuitive, Precise - The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 defines this generation of play.
Buy at GameStop

Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition Console with an extra controller and headset

$440 $620
Expires soon
An Xbox One X limited edition Gears 5 gaming console. Includes a copy of Gears 5 as well as an additional Xbox One wireless controller plus a wired Astro Gaming Headset.
Buy at Best Buy

Borderlands 3

$30 $60
Expires soon
Head back to Pandora and several other exotic planets in this highly anticipated sequel from Gearbox Software.
Buy at GameStop

Days Gone, PS4

$20 $40
Expires soon
Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic.
Buy at GameStop

Microsoft - Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Console Bundle

$350 $500
Expires soon
Standard Xbox One X model with a digital copy of Gears 5.
Buy at Walmart

Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Special Edition 1TB Bundle

$350 $500
Expires soon
The Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Special Edition bundle includes the world's most powerful console in addition to a digital copy of 2K Sports' annual sports game, NBA 2K20.
Buy at GameStop

Doom Eternal for Xbox One

$50 $60
Expires soon
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 reboot, Doom Eternal plunges you back into bloody battle with the armies of Hell. Available for pre-order now with delivery by Friday, March 20.
Buy at Walmart
CJ's Pick

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset

$120 $199
Expires soon
Just put it on, switch it on, and enjoy the littlest, big screen around. Bring your couch to the front row at professional sporting events with Oculus Go!
Buy at Amazon

Xbox One RIG 800LX Wireless Headset with Dolby Atmos

$100 $150
Expires soon
Enjoy extended gaming sessions uninterrupted with the RIG 800LX Wireless headset featuring Dolby Atmos.
Buy at GameStop

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition

$50 $70
Expires soon
Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Xbox One. Includes the base game in addition to some digital content such as an Orange Lightsaber blade color.
Buy at Walmart

Metro Exodus: Aurora Limited Edition

$35 $70
Expires soon
A copy of Metro Exodus: Aurora Limited Edition, which includes a copy of the 2019 first-person shooter, Metro Exodus, as well as a digital copy of Metro 2033 Redux.
Buy at Amazon

Playstation VR Bundle Five-Game Pack

$230 $300
Expires soon
PC gamers don't get to have all the fun; if you own a PS4, then the PlayStation VR is the headset for you. This bundle even comes with five PS4 VR games including Skyrim and Resident Evil 7.
Buy at B&H Photo

Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$78 $120
Expires soon
Although it might be marketed to gamers, this keyboard is still fantastic whether you're fragging enemies or feverishly typing away.
Buy at Amazon

Team Sonic Racing, Nintendo Switch

$20 $40
Expires soon
Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing with various characters from the Sonic universe.
Buy at GameStop

Assassin's Creed Odyssey, PS4

$15 $60
Expires soon
Become a legendary Spartan in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Buy at GameStop

The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch

$45 $60
Expires soon
One of the most acclaimed role-playing games of all time is now fully playable on the go, with all expansions included.
Buy at Amazon

Diablo III Eternal Collection

$15 $40
Expires soon
Diablo III Eternal Collection includes the base game, plus all of the post-launch content released for the title.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit

$38
Expires soon
Combine the technology of the Nintendo Switch with the fun of DIY creations with the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit. Create a wearable robot suit with the included cardboard and accessories.
Buy at Walmart

HP Omen Laptop (i7 CPU, NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) + Headset/Mouse

$949 $1,399
Expires soon
The excellent HP Omen gaming laptop will easily run modern games at good settings thanks to its new 16-series Nvidia GPU, but this bundle also includes an Omen headset and gaming mouse (a $100 value).
Buy at Walmart

Oculus Go Virtual Reality Headset

$120 $199
Expires soon
As VR headsets have gotten cheaper, Oculus has managed to keep up with the competition with the Oculus Go -- a standalone virtual reality headset that offers a lot of value for the money.
Buy at Amazon

'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for the PS4

$15 $54
Expires soon
This version includes the core game along with all DLC published to date. Enjoy hours of gameplay with deep, customizable combat and fantastic world design.
Buy at Walmart

PlayStation 4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle

$299 $399
Expires soon
Dive into the hectic first-person action of the new Call of Duty game with this PlayStation bundle, which features the beefy 4K-capable PS4 Pro console.
Buy at GameStop

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Gray

$67 $80
Expires soon
A pair of gray Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch. The Joy-Cons may be used independently in each hand, or together as one game controller when attached to a grip.
Buy at Amazon

Shenmue III

$35 $60
Expires soon
18 years after the second game's launch, one of the most influential gaming franchises of the sixth generation finally receives a third installment.
Buy at Best Buy

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition 1TB

$150 $250
Expires soon
Go all digital with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and enjoy disc-free gaming with three great digital games included: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft.
Buy at GameStop

Xbox One S NBA 2K20 Bundle 1TB

$200 $300
Expires soon
Own the Xbox One S NBA 2K20 bundle and experience the latest entry in a long-running basketball series.
Buy at GameStop

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition

$50 $70
Expires soon
Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4. Includes the base game in addition to some digital content such as an Orange Lightsaber blade color, "Director's Cut" Behind the Scenes Videos.
Buy at Walmart

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Headset

$349 $399
Expires soon
The Oculus Rift is arguably what put VR headsets on the map, and it has been nicely updated over the years. This latest model has everything you need for a fully immersive VR PC gaming experience.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB

$300 $400
Expires soon
PS4 Pro gets you closer to your game. Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super-charged PS4 Pro lead the way.
Buy at GameStop

FIFA 20, Xbox One

$28 $60
Expires soon
FIFA 20 innovates across the game with features like Football Intelligence which unlocks a new platform for gameplay realism and FIFA Ultimate Team that gives you more ways to build your dream squad.
Buy at GameStop

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop

$1,000 $1,400
Expires soon
One of the best and most popular gaming laptop manufacturers is Razer. Its premium gaming Ultrabook, the Razer Blade Stealth, is now leaner and faster than ever, thanks to a Nvidia GeForce processor.
Buy at Amazon

God Eater 3 for Nintendo Switch

$40 $60
Expires soon
Eat your heart out, Monster Hunter. 'God Eater 3' brings the insane hack-and-slash, monster-killing action of the God Eater series to the Nintendo Switch, complete with online co-op.
Buy at Best Buy

Need for Speed Heat, PS4

$40 $60
Expires soon
Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat, a white-knuckle racer that pits you against a city’s rogue police force as you battle your way into street racing’s elite.
Buy at GameStop

Google Daydream View VR Headset (2nd Generation)

$55 $99
Expires soon
Its device compatibility is somewhat limited, but if you have a phone that works with it, the newer Google Daydream View is another great (and cheap) way to dive into the virtual realm.
Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, PS4

$20 $40
Expires soon
Experience the Game of the Year Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which includes the full game, plus Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps complete DLC story arc content.
Buy at GameStop

Corsair K63 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$74 $80
Expires soon
Power up your PC gaming with one of the best gaming keyboards out there -- the Corsair K63. Brilliant red backlighting enhances your gaming experience.
Buy at Amazon

FIFA 20, PS4

$28 $60
Expires soon
FIFA 20 reinvents the series and soccer games as a whole, while also revamping several of its beloved game modes.
Buy at GameStop

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership

$1 $45
Expires soon
Get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and enjoy a huge vault of games for no extra charge.
Buy at Microsoft

Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Ematic Switch Lite Carrying Case

$200 $210
Expires soon
It's not an insane deal, but if you're looking to get your paws on the new Nintendo Switch Lite, this bundle scores you a free carrying case (something you'll definitely want).
Buy at Walmart

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

$15 $60
Expires soon
This unique blend of XCOM-style strategy and Mario and Rabbids charm is perfect for the whole family.
Buy at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip

$21 $30
Expires soon
Juice up your controller while you game with this Joy-Con charging grip for the Nintendo Switch.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Black

$39 $60
Expires soon
If you want to enjoy the best Sony PS4 gaming experience, the DualShock 4 is definitely for you. Get one from Walmart at a discounted price.
Buy at Walmart

'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for Xbox One

$15 $30
Expires soon
Enjoy beautiful world design and customizable combat in 'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for the Xbox One, which includes the core game along with all DLC published to date.
Buy at Amazon

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Deluxe (Xbox One)

$65 $80
Expires soon
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Deluxe Edition, includes the beloved expansion for the 2018 title Monster Hunter: World along with a colorful steel book based on the expansion pack.
Buy at Amazon

Corsair K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$90 $120
Expires soon
Make your PC gaming experience more precise, powerful, and colorful with the Corsair K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Gear VR

$98 $130
Expires soon
If you have a capable Galaxy phone, then the Samsung Gear VR is a super-cheap way to give VR entertainment a spin (just bear in mind that PC gaming is iffy with this, as it's not really meant for it).
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit

$39
Expires soon
Build yourself different Toy-Con projects: A 13-key piano, a fishing pole, or a motorbike. Add your Nintendo Switch console to power it up and you can hold a recital, catch a fish, or win a race.
Buy at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

$149 $250
Expires soon
The Xbox One remains one of the three premier gaming consoles around. This bundle includes a wireless controller and download codes for Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves.
Buy at Walmart

HTC Vive Pro Virtual Reality Headset

$599 $799
Expires soon
Our review roundup named the HTC Vive Pro as the absolute best VR headset for those with powerful gaming PCs who want the best virtual reality experience available right now.
Buy at Amazon

Xbox One S Gears 5 Bundle 1TB

$200 $300
Expires soon
This bundle includes an Xbox One S; a full-game download of Gears 5; a full-game download of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition; and full-game downloads of Gears of War 2, 3, and 4.
Buy at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Bundle with 128GB Sandisk Memory Card & Controller

$299 $369
Expires soon
Nintendo Switch deals aren't too common, but this is a very nice bundle that nets you a Switch console along with a 128GB MicroSD card and an Ematic Pro-style wired controller.
Buy at Walmart

EVOO Gaming Laptop 17"

$1,299 $1,699
Expires soon
The EVOO 17-inch gaming laptop offers everything you'd ask from such a product and more at an unprecedented price tag. It has a 144Hz screen, i7 processor, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 2060, and 1TB SSD.
Buy at Walmart

Microsoft - Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Console Bundle - Artic Blue

$350 $500
Expires soon
Limited Edition Xbox One X gaming console and wireless controller based on the 2019 third-person shooter, Gears 5. Additionally, the bundle includes a digital copy of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition.
Buy at Best Buy

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Deluxe (PS4)

$58 $80
Expires soon
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Deluxe Edition, includes the beloved expansion for the 2018 title Monster Hunter: World along with a colorful steel book based on the expansion pack.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Panthera Evo Tournament Arcade Stick

$162 $200
Expires soon
Elevate your fighting games to the next level with this fully moddable arcade stick by Razer.
Buy at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2, Xbox One

$30 $60
Expires soon
Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.
Buy at GameStop

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse

$25 $70
Expires soon
The Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse features a high-precision 16,000 DPI optical sensor, customizable chroma RGB color profiles, durable mechanical switches, and seven programmable buttons.
Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil 2, PS4

$20 $40
Expires soon
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience.
Buy at GameStop

PlayStation VR Blood and Truth and Everybody Golf VR Bundle

$250 $350
Expires soon
PlayStation VR bundle with two games -- Blood and Truth, and Everybody's Golf VR.
Buy at GameStop

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle

$350 $500
Expires soon
Grab an Xbox One X 4K gaming console bundled with the new 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,' which released November 15. Also, enjoy $10 off a 3-month Xbox Live subscription.
Buy at GameStop

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console - Only On PlayStation Bundle

$229 $300
Expires soon
The Black Friday PlayStation deals are already here, and this 1TB PS4 Slim comes bundled with three must-have games at the lowest price we've seen for the console.
Buy at B&H Photo

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con

$299
Expires soon
The Switch was tricky to find after its release due to its massive popularity, but it’s in much better supply right now. If you have been looking to get your hands on one, then now is a great time.
Buy at Walmart

The Outer Worlds

$35 $60
Expires soon
One of the most critically-acclaimed titles of the latter half of 2019, The Outer Worlds is a new title from the developers that brought you Fallout: New Vegas.
Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, PlayStation 4

$45 $60
Expires soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a soft reboot of the popular seventh-generation title, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. In addition to the base game, receive 3 hours of 2XP with the purchase.
Buy at Walmart

Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Machine with Riser

$349 $400
Expires soon
Party like it's 1993 with this 3/4-scale Arcade1Up machine, complete with riser so you can play standing up. Features original cabinet artwork and the classic beat-em-up, 'TMNT IV: Turtles in Time.'
Buy at Walmart

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Surround Sound GamingHeadset

$60 $150
Expires soon
The G633 is an ideal headset for the multiple-platform gamer on the go. It delivers an expansive cinematic gaming experience and is compatible with PCs, mobile devices, PS4s, and the Xbox One.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch with free 128GB microSD card

$299
Expires soon
Get the Nintendo Switch with a microSDXC card completely free. The card is a non-optional accessory that will let you store additional games, as the console only has 32GB of storage built in.
Buy at Target

Gigabyte AERO 15-W9-RT4P

$1,499 $2,100
Expires soon
The Gigabyte Gigabyte AERO 15-W9-RT4P is the gaming laptop of your dreams. For $1500, it gets you an Intel Core i7 chipset, 144Hz screen, 16GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060.
Buy at Amazon
