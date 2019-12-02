Best Cyber Monday Gaming Deals 2019: Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo

Cyber Monday gaming deals have finally arrived and boy oh boy they don’t disappoint, with both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on sale for next to nothing. So if you haven’t had the chance to pick up either console yet, Cyber Monday is the time to do so. Best of all, with the hardware having been on the shelves for a while now, these prices won’t drop lower until well into 2020, if ever, so there really has never been a better time to add a new console to your gaming arsenal.
Best Cyber Monday PlayStation 4 deals
- PlayStation VR 5 Game Bundle — $299 (Out of stock)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB — $299 ($100 off)
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB 3 game bundle — $199 (Out of stock)
The PlayStation 4 is available at an incredible price this Cyber Monday, no matter which version you want to buy. The PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB 3 game bundle is the standout. Just $199 snags you a PlayStation 4 Slim, a controller, and three award-winning games. It’s the best console deal available this Cyber Monday.
Nintendo’s Switch, still new and popular, has less extreme discounts, but we’ve seen more of them pop up as time has gone on this holiday season. Most deals bundle a game or a gift card instead of cutting the price. Still, there’s a number of excellent deals available for both the Nintendo Switch console and its most popular games.
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals
- Nintendo Switch console with Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $289
- Nintendo Switch with two free games — $300 ($120 off)
- Nintendo Switch with free 128GB memory card — $300 ($30 off)
- Nintendo Switch Lite console with Ematic case — $199 ($10 off)
Nintendo’s popular Switch isn’t seeing deep discounts this Cyber Monday, but numerous bundle deals are available. These deals are the best you can expect to see this holiday season, or in the near future. Nintendo is notoriously stingy about discounts.
Best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership — $1 ($44 off)
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition — $149 ($100 off)
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle — $199 ($100 off)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle — $349 ($150 off)
Microsoft slashed the Xbox One S to insane lows for Cyber Monday. If you want a console at the lowest price possible this holiday, the Xbox One S is the way to go. The more powerful Xbox One X is also at new lows, and even comes bundled with a hot new game. You can also get a subscription to the Xbox One’s Game Pass service for a ludicrously low price.
Games
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PS4 — $50 ($20 off)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare for PS4 — $50 ($10 off)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster for Nintendo Switch — $25 ($25 off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for Nintendo Switch — $20 ($40 off)
Cyber Monday 2019 is an excellent time to pick up new games, as well as the best titles from last year. We’re seeing record low prices on standout PlayStation 4 hits, as well as surprisingly good deals on Nintendo Switch classics.
More Cyber Monday 2019 gaming deals
While the deals above are our favorites, there’s plenty more to choose from. Here’s all of our favorite Cyber Monday 2019 gaming deals.
Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch$25 $50
Prey for Xbox One$12 $30
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for PS4$25 $60
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4$15 $30
Far Cry 5 for PS4$25 $60
Sony DUALSHOCK 4 Rose Gold Wireless Controller$39 $65
Xbox One S 1 TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle$200 $300
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle$200 $360
Nintendo Switch with Mario Odyssey Game and Accessories Bundle$410
Corsair K70 RGB MK2 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard$90 $170
Borderlands 3$30 $60
Sony DUALSHOCK 4 Black Wireless Controller$39 $60
Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition Console with an extra controller and headset$440 $620
Borderlands 3$30 $60
Days Gone, PS4$20 $40
Microsoft - Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Console Bundle$350 $500
Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Special Edition 1TB Bundle$350 $500
Doom Eternal for Xbox One$50 $60
Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset$120 $199
Xbox One RIG 800LX Wireless Headset with Dolby Atmos$100 $150
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition$50 $70
Metro Exodus: Aurora Limited Edition$35 $70
Playstation VR Bundle Five-Game Pack$230 $300
Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$78 $120
Team Sonic Racing, Nintendo Switch$20 $40
Assassin's Creed Odyssey, PS4$15 $60
The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch$45 $60
Diablo III Eternal Collection$15 $40
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit$38
HP Omen Laptop (i7 CPU, NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) + Headset/Mouse$949 $1,399
Oculus Go Virtual Reality Headset$120 $199
'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for the PS4$15 $54
PlayStation 4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle$299 $399
Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Gray$67 $80
Shenmue III$35 $60
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition 1TB$150 $250
Xbox One S NBA 2K20 Bundle 1TB$200 $300
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition$50 $70
Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Headset$349 $399
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB$300 $400
FIFA 20, Xbox One$28 $60
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop$1,000 $1,400
God Eater 3 for Nintendo Switch$40 $60
Need for Speed Heat, PS4$40 $60
Google Daydream View VR Headset (2nd Generation)$55 $99
Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, PS4$20 $40
Corsair K63 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$74 $80
FIFA 20, PS4$28 $60
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership$1 $45
Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Ematic Switch Lite Carrying Case$200 $210
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle$15 $60
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip$21 $30
Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Black$39 $60
'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for Xbox One$15 $30
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Deluxe (Xbox One)$65 $80
Corsair K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$90 $120
Samsung Gear VR$98 $130
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit$39
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle$149 $250
HTC Vive Pro Virtual Reality Headset$599 $799
Xbox One S Gears 5 Bundle 1TB$200 $300
Nintendo Switch Bundle with 128GB Sandisk Memory Card & Controller$299 $369
EVOO Gaming Laptop 17"$1,299 $1,699
Microsoft - Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Console Bundle - Artic Blue$350 $500
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Deluxe (PS4)$58 $80
Razer Panthera Evo Tournament Arcade Stick$162 $200
Red Dead Redemption 2, Xbox One$30 $60
Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse$25 $70
Resident Evil 2, PS4$20 $40
PlayStation VR Blood and Truth and Everybody Golf VR Bundle$250 $350
Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle$350 $500
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console - Only On PlayStation Bundle$229 $300
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con$299
The Outer Worlds$35 $60
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, PlayStation 4$45 $60
Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Machine with Riser$349 $400
Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Surround Sound GamingHeadset$60 $150
Nintendo Switch with free 128GB microSD card$299
Gigabyte AERO 15-W9-RT4P$1,499 $2,100
