With the second day of Cyber Week now over, the clock is running out on the biggest online retail week of the year. Fortunately, you’ve got some time left to find what you’re looking for at deep discounts. A myriad of desktop PCs, as well as components like RAM, solid-state-drives, mice, keyboards, CPUs, and graphics cards are still on sale at the best prices you’ll see until the start of the new year, but with many shoppers doing all their buying online now, you better get moving if you want your stuff to arrive before Christmas (or even before 2021).

With all these deals, it might be time to finally build a new PC if you’ve been thinking about it but needed an extra push. Don’t twiddle your thumbs any longer: Cyber Week deals go fast, especially on PC components like RAM and new CPUs, and the pressure’s on now that only a few days remain until Cyber Week ends, too. Looking for something more portable? We’ve rounded up all the best extended Cyber Week laptop deals, along with the best still-available Cyber Week gaming laptop deals.

Best Cyber Week PC deals

One of the best offers right now is a Dell Inspiron All-in-One deal. Check out more deals below:
Expires soon

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75n Nano Desktop: AMD Athlon 3050e, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD

$179 $539
Enjoy desktop performance in a pint-sized package with the M75n Nano PC. It won't win any awards for things like gaming, but for a no-nonsense work PC, it's hard to beat for the price.
Buy at Lenovo
Expires soon

Rosewill Zircon T ATX Mid Tower Case, 3 installed Fans, 450 Watt 80+ Bronze PSU

$50 $53
Take some of the headache out of your PC build with this handy kit from Rosewill which gets you a case, three pre-installed cooling fans, and a 450-watt 80+ Bronze-rated PSU for super cheap.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD

$105 $160
With transfer speeds of up to 560 MB/s, the SK Hynix Gold S31 is a fantastic internal SSD for any PC setup. All three sizes are on sale so you can grab one that's perfect for your needs.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

New Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (Pre-Order)

$699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMd and Intel a ruin for their money, and it's now available for pre-order on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

HP Pavilion Desktop 1125xt + HP Monitor and Microsoft Office 365 Bundle

$760 $1,100
The HP Pavilion 1125xt has enough firepower to sail you through your multimedia, browsing, and productivity needs. It's bundled with a 27-inch monitor which offers a brilliant display.
Buy at HP
WITH CODE 'DBBFDTAFF1C'
Expires soon

Dell G5 Gaming PC (Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 SUPER GPU, 512GB SSD)

$600 $880
The Dell G5 is one of the best budget gaming PCs out there, and this is one of the best prices we've ever seen on a tower with this GPU and storage. This tower will easily handle new games at 1080p.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

HP Envy Desktop PC (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$600 $850
Built with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor and an Nvidia GPU, this desktop provides fast, reliable performance allowing you to run multiple apps and even do some gaming thanks to that discrete GPU.
Buy at HP
Expires soon

HP Omen 30L Gaming PC (Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, 16GB DDR4, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,250
If you're looking for a powerful GPU, the HP Omen 30L is for you. It runs on and AMD Ryzen 7 paired with one of the best Nvidia graphics cards, ideal for gamers, and it has gobs of storage space.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

MSI MAG CORELIQUID 360R AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

$120 $160
You can't go wrong with triple cooling fans. These keep your CPU cool to ensure that your PC is running at its best for hours. These are also distraction-free since they're quieter than other fans.
Buy at Newegg
Free SSD with purchase
Expires soon

DIYPC Gamemax-III-ARGB Black Steel / Tempered Glass ATX Mid Tower Computer Case

$60 $90
Who can say no to a lit-up CPU case? This one is made from steel and tempered glass. Inside, 3 pre-installed ARGB LED cooling fans to prevent overheating.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Intel Core i7-9700K Coffee Lake 8-Core Desktop Processor

$300 $310
Do you often work with heavy-duty editing software? Upgrade your PC with this Intel Core i7 processor, which comes UHD graphics and a max turbo frequency of 4.9GHz for improved performance.
Buy at Newegg
Promo code AFMW227H
Expires soon

Comet Lake 8-Core 3.8GHz 125W Desktop Processor, Marvel Avengers Special Edition

$365 $390
Just like the Avengers, this processor delivers i7 power, a speed of 5.1GHz, and convenient multitasking features. These are all ideal for serious gaming and content creation.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

HP Slim S01-pF1016 Desktop PC

$380 $480
The HP Slim S01-pF1016 desktop computer is 20% right now, a full $100 off the sticker price. You can start building that office right with a fantastic computer for under $400.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

WD_Black SN750 1TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD

$123 $250
Are you building a custom PC rig? Snag this 1TB internal SSD for better overall performance (especially for gaming) and industry-leading transfer speeds.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dell New XPS Tower (i7-10700 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD)

$799 $1,060
Stay in the flow with a new 10th-Gen Intel Core Processor powered XPS Desktop. Handle creative projects with ease, immerse yourself in your favorite shows, latest games, or a new project.
Buy at Dell

How to choose a PC

Choosing a PC is a big undertaking. There’s a lot to take in and consider before you hit that buy button. We’ve already checked out the best desktop computers, the best all-in-one computers, and the best gaming desktops, but we’ve also got some great general advice for things to look for before making your purchase.

The first place to start is to consider is what your budget is. It’s possible to spend only a few hundred bucks or to spend thousands of dollars. You really need to hone in on that budget so you get the best bang for your buck.

It’s also important to think about how you plan on using your PC. As our guides explain above, there are lots of different reasons why you might want a PC. You may just want a general desktop PC which is where a Dell setup is usually a good bet, but you might also want a gaming PC which is where brands like Alienware and Asus are great options. Alternatively, you may have limited space and need an all-in-one unit so that the PC is built within the monitor. Don’t be tempted to buy something that doesn’t fit into your lifestyle, simply because it was offered at a good price.

When buying a PC, look out for accessories. Some sale items will bundle in accessories like keyboards and mice but not all retailers will. When budgeting, plan ahead and don’t end up overspending if you can’t afford to. Shop around for the best offers here, too.

Remember — there’s no one size fits all solution when it comes to buying the right PC for you.

