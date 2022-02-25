Best Dell gaming laptop deals for February 2022

Dell offer some of the best gaming laptops out there so it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the Dell gaming laptop deals going on right now. We’ve helped you out by narrowing things down to the pick of the bunch. A great gaming laptop can be expensive so to help you decide what’s best for you, we’ve looked at each laptop’s best features and checked out what hardware is involved, so you find the right pick for your needs.

Best Dell Gaming Laptop Deals

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop — $780, was $1,019

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop demonstrates you don’t have to spend thousands to get a good quality gaming laptop. That’s no doubt helped by the fact that Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you’re guaranteed to get a good quality product. While the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop isn’t the ultimate powerhouse of gaming systems, it’s more than good enough to play many of the latest games if you don’t mind making some concessions with resolutions or frame rates. At its heart is an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor which can contend with gaming as well as multitasking. Alongside that is 8GB of memory. Ideally, 16GB is the sweet spot for gaming setups but 8GB is still sufficient for coping with many games.

The graphics card in the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 which is capable of handling all the latest games thanks to being part of Nvidia’s latest GeForce 30-series of games. In conjunction is a 15.6-inch full HD screen. It offers refresh rates of up to 120Hz so it can handle fast moving action with very little blurring or any other issues. It’s anti-glare too so you should be able to use it while outdoors without an issue. Its size is more useful for gaming than a mere 13-inch display too. The only downside hardware wise is that the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop only has 256GB of SSD storage. That’s a little stingy by modern gaming standards and you may find yourself needing to stick to your most important games and maybe uninstall ones you haven’t touched in a while.

Minor issues aside, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop makes up for it with a great thermal cooling system. It uses copper pipping to dissipate heat as it’s pulled through the top of the keyboard and bottom of the system via four large exhaust vents. That means you get the most power possible without anything overheating or struggling to keep up. It’s a great way of ensuring you get the most from your hardware, and one of the best gaming laptop deals from Dell available today.

Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop — $1,050, was $1,350

Alienware is often favored amongst players looking for the best gaming laptops thanks to its devices often providing great design, expert cooling system, and powerful hardware. At its heart is an Intel Core i7-11800H processor that can handle pretty much anything you throw at it. In conjunction is 8GB of memory which is a little low for a gaming setup but it’s speedy at 3200Mz which makes up for a lot. Alongside all that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti which is a great choice as the GeForce RTX 30-series is the latest from Nvidia and well worth investing in. To make that graphics card look even better, the laptop’s 15.6-inch display offers a refresh rate of 165Hz along with response times of just 3ms. That means that no matter how fast the game is flowing, it’s going to look fantastic. Motion blur will be a thing of the past and you can enjoy silky smooth performance at all times.

The laptop looks great too thanks to its use of Alienware’s Dark Side of the Moon skin and a silky smooth finish that means it exudes class. Slimmer than most gaming laptops, it uses some great technology across the board. That includes ComfortView Plus low blue light technology that filters blue light without harming image quality so your eyes get a break even while you’re playing.

The Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop also uses advanced thermal engineering to reduce the risk of speed issues. Its chassis has a dual fan design that pulls in cool air from the top and bottom vents, before exhaling from the left, right, and rear vents. You can even manage the CPU’s maximum temperature limit by modifying settings, with a choice of unique fan profiles to help you out. It offers far more customization potential than most other gaming laptops and ensures you get the most from its hardware.

Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop — $1,700, was $2,500

Not all gaming laptops have to be chunky as the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop richly demonstrates. It’s Alienware’s thinnest 17-inch system while still packing in plenty of great hardware. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor along with 16GB of memory. While many gaming systems continue to stick with 8GB, the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop shines with double that and it’s sure to make a big difference when gaming. Alongside that, it uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card which means that the latest games will look great on it. That’s further enhanced by its 17.3-inch full HD screen. It has a refresh rate of 360Hz which is quite phenomenal for a gaming laptop and means that action can’t look much sillier or more smooth than this. It also offers a response time of 1ms so it’s going to look fantastic.

The only real downside hardware wise is that the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop still only has 256GB of SSD storage which is really pretty low. You won’t be able to install many games at once here which is a shame as you’re liable to want to show off what this baby can do. Still, elsewhere the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop never misses a beat with hardware. It has a quad fan system that has been exclusively made for this series of laptops so its cooling is second to none. As well as that, it uses a special form of silicone thermal material to ensure that the system works more efficiently than before.

Simply put, everything about the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop has been designed intelligently so that players get the most from their hardware at all times. It’s not just about high-end specifications but about how they’re used, and this system takes advantage of it all very well.

Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop — $1,950, was $2,750

The Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop is a really sweet system if you don’t mind using a 15.6-inch screen rather than a 17-inch display. Other than that minor issue, everything about its hardware oozes class. It uses an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor to start proceedings but it’s far more than that. That’s because it uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card which isn’t far off the best you can get right now. Alongside that is the 16GB of memory you really need to be able to play the latest games at high resolutions and without any risk of slowdown. Also, the Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop doesn’t scrimp on storage space. You get 512GB of SSD storage which is plenty for storing all your favorite games without having to cut back too much. It’s a real powerhouse of great components but it goes a bit further elsewhere.

That’s because the Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop also has a great display. Its 15.6-inch display offers a refresh rate of 360Hz ensuring that action is silky smooth at all times with no chance of any motion blur. It also offers a response time of 1ms so lag is a thing of the past. Not bad for a laptop that is also Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch gaming system so far.

Inside that sleeky casing is some great cooling technology too. The Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop uses quad fan technology to keep things extra cool so that hardware doesn’t slow down when the going gets hot. Better thermal material means that it works more efficiently too, further helping with performance. As well as that, each fan can independently spin up or slow down so you can tweak things to get the best benefit from your system. With such tailored power, you’re guaranteed to get the most from the components inside. It’s a great way of having the best gaming laptop at your disposal at all times.

