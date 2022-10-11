The 5 best Dell laptop deals in the October Prime Day sales

You’ll surely find a laptop that fits your needs and budget from the Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale, which Dell launched to challenge the October Prime Day, or what is officially known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. This Dell Prime Day sale offers discounts on a wide range of laptops from one of the best laptop brands, but to help you narrow down your options, we’ve picked five of the best Prime Day deals for Dell laptops. We’re not expecting these bargain prices to last long though, so you need to act fast if you want to purchase a Dell laptop for its Black Friday price more than a month ahead of the shopping holiday.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $280, was $330

If you’re looking through Prime Day laptop deals for a cheap but reliable device, you may have found it with the Dell Inspiron 15. It’s more than enough for your daily tasks such as checking emails and browsing the internet with its Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 605, and 4GB of RAM. There’s ample space for your files in the laptop’s 128GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, and you’ll enjoy working or watching streaming content on its 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution.

Dell XPS 13 — $749, was $999

Getting the Dell XPS 13 for less than its original price is always a steal, as it’s stayed on top of our list of the best laptops for a while now. The thin bezels surrounding the 13.4-inch Full HD+ display have become an iconic design in the laptop space, and you’ll get amazing performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-installed on its 512GB SSD.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $900, was $1,150

Gamers are always on the lookout for Prime Day gaming laptop deals as these machines don’t come cheap. Here’s your chance to buy one for less than $1,000, with Dell’s bargain price for the Dell G15 gaming laptop. The 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM will make sure that you can play all the video games that are available right now and releasing in the near future. You’ll be able to appreciate modern graphics on the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a refresh rate of up to 120hz, and you can install multiple games on its 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,399, was $1,899

The Dell XPS 15 is more than just a larger counterpart of the Dell XPS 13 with its 15.6-inch Full HD+ display, for those who prefer working on a bigger screen. It also offers a performance upgrade with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which is needed for graphic design work or higher-end gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM you need. You can start using the Dell XPS 15 right away as Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,999, was $2,599

The largest laptop in the Dell XPS line, the Dell XPS 17, features an expansive 17-inch touchscreen with Ultra HD+ resolution so that you can clearly see the details of whatever you’re working on or watching. It’s also equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, for a laptop that won’t struggle when you’re multitasking between several apps, plus Windows 11 Home in its 512GB SSD right out of the box.

