These are the best lawn mower deals for April 2020

By

Spring has officially arrived which means flowers will come in full bloom and the grass turns green once more. Nowadays, it may be safer for us to stay in the confines of our home but that doesn’t mean we can’t breathe in some fresh air and have some fun in our yards. Picnics and barbeques can still be well on the way if we’ve done our responsibility as homeowners to mow our lawns. The thought of cutting grass is hardly exciting but it sure is one thing while we’re stuck at home. If you don’t have a lawn mower hiding in the shed, you can buy a cheap lawn mower and expect it to deliver optimal results. And we’ve made it simpler for you by pooling together the best lawn mower deals available right now.

Today’s best lawn mower deals:

Oregon LM400 40-volt Brushless Lithium Ion Push Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

$420 $537
Expires soon
Oregon's LM400 has three convenient cutting options, a 20-inch cutting diameter, and the capability to conveniently hold two batteries. It has bagging, mulching, and side-discharge options.
Buy at Lowes

Z-Beast 20-HP V-Twin Dual Hydrostatic 48-in Zero-Turn Lawn Mower

$2,916 $3,391
Expires soon
Mow your lawn as you go for a drive in Z-Beast's Zero-Turn lawnmower. It's powered with a 20HP Briggs and Stratton engine and dual hydro-static drives to cut more grass in less time.
Buy at Lowes

Sun Joe Mow Joe 12-amp 14-inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower

$130 $160
Expires soon
Sun Joe's electric lawn mower is compact and lightweight at only 29 pounds. It cuts a 14-inch wide swath with each pass and tailors the grass cutting height with its three-position manual height control.
Buy at Lowes

WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower with with GPS Assisted Navigation Navigation

$1,200 $1,300
Expires soon
A smart landroid that can do the mowing rain or shine is Worx's robotic lawn mower. Its razor-like blades trims, naturally fertilizes your lawn, and leaves the grass clippings left behind.
Buy at Lowes

Robomow RC308 Robotic Lawn Mower

$1,039 $1,299
Expires soon
Leave mowing to Robomow's robotic lawn mower. It wouldn't need gas to clear up to 1/4 acre of grass. It's one smart droid with sensors that prevent it from cutting what you don't want it to mow.
Buy at Lowes

Toro Honda High Wheel Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower

$349 $369
Expires soon
This lawn mower runs with Honda's 160cc engine to effectively mow and mulch through tall and thick grass then discharges it to the side. It comes with an adjustable handlebar and rust-resistant deck.
Buy at The Home Depot

Select Cut 56V Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Walk Behind Push Mower

$549 $600
Expires soon
Mow up to 45 minutes without wires getting in the way with this Ego cordless lawnmower. You wouldn't even need gas to make it work and bright LED lights allow you to do so at any time.
Buy at The Home Depot

Sun Joe 12-Amp 16-in Corded Electric Lawn Mower

$134 $179
Expires soon
Sun Joe promotes a greener grooming solution for you, your lawn, and the environment as this lawnmower is maintainance-free without the need for gas, oil, or tune-ups.
Buy at Lowes

Toro Kohler High Wheel Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower

$309 $329
Expires soon
This mulching lawn mower won't have you searching for tools to make adjustments. You'll have no issue mowing in tight spaces with a variable-speed front-wheel drive and Kohler's engine.
Buy at The Home Depot

Toro Recycler SmartStow High Wheel Walk Behind Gas Self Propelled Mower

$339 $359
Expires soon
This lawnmower is lightweight and maneuverable even on tough terrain. It features a Recycler cutting system and atomic blades to leave your lawn looking manicured. It's easy to store and maintain too.
Buy at The Home Depot

Kobalt 80-volt Max Brushless Lithium Ion Push 21-in Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

$449 $499
Expires soon
Kobalt's battery-powered lawn mower ensures durability with a sturdy 21-inch steel deck while auto-sensing technology automatically adjusts motor performance for greater power or runtime
Buy at Lowes

Swisher Predator Self-Propelled Push Lawn Mower with Briggs & Stratton Engine

$2,200 $2,450
Expires soon
Swisher's 24-inch mower won't let you down when you're cutting trails, clearing fields or ditches with fixed hardened-steel blade zips through brush and saplings with ease.
Buy at Lowes

How to choose a lawn mower

Our yard is an extension of our home. While it would understandably take a significant amount of time and effort to maintain it does offer quite a few perks like having a patch of nature in the midst of this concrete jungle. It also gives you the chance to take up gardening as a hobby, host cookouts, and have a place to play and roam fir your kids and furry friends.

A manicured lawn is not only aesthetically pleasing to the eye but also essential in keeping the grass green and healthy. If you’re concerned about your budget, you can bank on cheap lawn mowers to do the trick and they sure come in a variety of styles. Riding lawn mowers are ideal if you have a big lawn. This way, you can drive around and trim your lawn without your legs getting the bitter end of the job. Walk-behind mowers, on the other hand, are fairly more affordable since it involves manual labor. It could be a draining task to push it across your lawn especially during the hot summer months but you’d at least be able to work your muscles as you go. Self-propelled mowers are similar to walk-behind mowers but with less manpower, as they are easier to maneuver. You’ll just have to guide its path and the engine takes care of the heavy lifting. Then you have robotic lawn mowers that simply tick mowing off your to-do list.

The size of your lawn and the terrain are two important factors to consider in choosing the style. Needless to say, you wouldn’t want to exhaust your energy in hauling either a walk-behind or self-propelled mower in a yard that is more than half an acre wide. A standard push mower would be just fine if you’re operating on a flat lawn whereas a self-propelled mower would perform well if you have hills to navigate.

Mowers are typically powered by gas or electricity. It is common for cheap lawn mowers to be ignited by gas, then again it could be more expensive in the long run with regard to the cost of fuel, spark plugs, filters, oil, and the like. Electric models then call for a bigger investment upfront but you’ll be spared from spending on replacement parts and a noisy motor. It is also better for the environment since it won’t be expelling harmful greenhouse emissions. You’ll also have the option to choose between wired or battery-powered, that is if you’re willing to work within the cord’s length or its limited battery life. The advantage gas models have over electric ones is that it is generally more powerful particularly when your grass is on the thicker side.

The deck’s size would then determine the span of its blades. That said, it is safe to assume that larger decks would have wider clearing paths which in turn takes less time to go through your entire lawn. Smaller decks are the ones to get if you don’t want to have a hard time maneuvering.

As for grass clippings, cheap lawn mowers usually discharge them on the side or back to your lawn. It may not look as polished but it cultivates a lush covering once it disintegrates and acts as a fertilizer. But then if your clippings are thick, you’ll have to perform the extra step of raking your lawn. A mower with a bag is more costly since you’d have to purchase the bag separately, but you’d be able to keep your focus on mowing and not worry about the grass clippings completely. It’s a solid option if you avail of a lawn mower deal.

While lawn mowers are more often than not straightforward machines, you’d appreciate a unit with a number of features built-in and one that is compatible with several attachments. A washout port, for instance, would make it easier to clean while those that can auto-restart will enable you to work nonstop. Then if you don’t have much storage space, you’d want to go for a collapsible model with folding handles. And those with uniform wheels to effortlessly glide on flat or rugged terrains.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

