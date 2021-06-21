All the latest Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The big day is here: Prime Day 2021 has arrived, and that means a whole world of Prime Day deals are available.

What started as an Amazon-only event has become one of the biggest sale days on the calendar, with bargains to be had on all kinds of items from online stores. Now is the best chance you’ll have all year to scoop up a bargain on technology items, including smartphones. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your phone to something newer or faster, then now is the time to act. Whether you’re after more storage on your device, more memory, a better camera, or new features for your phone, you’ll find a whole range of options available from manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, Microsoft, and more.

The deals available for Prime Day include budget smartphones as well as top-of-the-line flagship models, so there’s something for every budget. If you’re an Apple aficionado, you’ll want to check out the Prime Day iPhone deals as well to see if you can score yourself a shiny new iPhone. Or if you’d rather check out Android and other smartphone options, then read on to see some of the best deals out there. Our team has found the best deals from across the internet to share with you and rounded them all up into this one convenient post. Keep checking back as deals are changing all the time, and we’ll be keeping this page updated with all the very best deals as they come in.

Should you buy a new smartphone on Prime Day?

Prime Day is a good sales event for buying any kind of technology, with smartphones often discounted heavily during this time. If you’re looking for a new smartphone, then these Prime Day smartphone deals are a good place to go.

But there is some advice you should be aware of before you make a purchase. On Prime Day, as with any other day, know your budget and do your research beforehand. Think about what features you need from your phone and don’t be swayed by manufacturer claims. If you don’t take many photos, for example, then you don’t need a top-of-the-line camera! Many smartphone cameras are now so good — even on budget models — that you can take fantastic-looking photographs without needing to shell out a lot of money for extra features you don’t need. Remember that a good deal is only a good deal if you need and benefit from the item.

On the other hand, sometimes you want the best of the best and nothing else. If you love new technology and are willing to splurge, then check out our look at the best smartphones if money is no object and you want the best out there. We’ve also looked at the best Android phones and the best cheap smartphones too to help you narrow down your choices to the best option for you.

Another option for purchasing is that you could wait it out until Black Friday when there are also lots of sales on technology items like phones. But odds are, if you’re considering purchasing a phone now, you probably want to use it straight away rather than wait for months. Bear in mind, though, that new iPhones are typically announced in September, so it might be worth your while waiting until Black Friday (if you can) if your heart is set on an Apple device and you want the best price possible.

How to choose a smartphone on Prime Day

When it comes time to choose a new smartphone, you might feel overwhelmed by the sheer range of options available. If that’s the case, don’t worry! There are a number of factors to consider to narrow down your choices to the right option for you. As long as you stick to a recent model by a reliable manufacturer, you’ll get all the basic features you want from a phone. But thinking more in-depth about your needs and doing some planning in advance can really help you to score a phone that isn’t just acceptable but one you love to use.

The first thing to consider is how much money you’re willing to spend. You can get smartphones for as low as under $100, but you’ll get a lot more from your purchase if you move into the budget range of $200 to $500. In this range, you can find models from brands like Nokia, Moto, Google Pixel, and even some of the more affordable iPhones. If you’re willing to spend more than this, you can look into flagship phone models and enjoy some cutting-edge technology to show off to your friends.

The next factor is operating system and features. Most people have a preference for iOS or Android devices, but switching between the two is certainly not impossible. Both options have a huge range of apps available to cover all your essential needs. The advantage of Android is seamless integrations with commonly-used Google products like Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Assistant. With iOS, you get the slick Apple user experience and features like Siri, FaceTime, and iCloud.

You’ll also want to look at how powerful the smartphone is, in terms of both its processor and the amount of RAM it comes with. This can get a bit technical if you’re not familiar with phone hardware and is complicated by factors like the fact iOS and Android devices use RAM differently, so numbers aren’t always directly comparable between the two. If in doubt, look for reviews of a specific device you’re interested in and take note of how snappy and responsive the device seems to be.

Another important and often overlooked factor that can majorly affect how much you enjoy using the phone is its size. If you have smaller hands or you like to use your phone one-handed, then a phone that is too large will be a major pain in your day-to-day life. On the other hand, if you like to watch or read a lot of content on your phone, you might enjoy the extra real estate of a larger screen size. Compare the size of your current device to the one you’re thinking about buying and imagine holding it in your hand. Does that size feel good?

One more quality-of-life feature you’ll want to consider is the phone’s battery life. Most of us use our phones all day long, and a phone that runs out of juice before the end of the day is a massive pain to live with. Don’t only look at the mAh rating for batteries as how long a phone battery will last also depends on things like the phone’s screen size and software. Here, again, looking at reviews will help you out.

Other factors to consider are the amount of storage available, so you can keep all your media on your device, and whether there is an option for additional storage so you can use something like a MicroSD card. And finally, don’t forget that your phone will take its share of knocks and bumps, so check how durable it is and consider if you need to purchase a case to keep it safe as well.

