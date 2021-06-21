  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day smartphone deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals and sales

By

The big day is here: Prime Day 2021 has arrived, and that means a whole world of Prime Day deals are available.

What started as an Amazon-only event has become one of the biggest sale days on the calendar, with bargains to be had on all kinds of items from online stores. Now is the best chance you’ll have all year to scoop up a bargain on technology items, including smartphones. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your phone to something newer or faster, then now is the time to act. Whether you’re after more storage on your device, more memory, a better camera, or new features for your phone, you’ll find a whole range of options available from manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, Microsoft, and more.

The deals available for Prime Day include budget smartphones as well as top-of-the-line flagship models, so there’s something for every budget. If you’re an Apple aficionado, you’ll want to check out the Prime Day iPhone deals as well to see if you can score yourself a shiny new iPhone. Or if you’d rather check out Android and other smartphone options, then read on to see some of the best deals out there. Our team has found the best deals from across the internet to share with you and rounded them all up into this one convenient post. Keep checking back as deals are changing all the time, and we’ll be keeping this page updated with all the very best deals as they come in.

Best Prime Day smartphone deals

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$550 $750
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$900 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance — and it's cheaper.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$670 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$288 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Unlocked)

$1,000 $1,200
Live life in the lap of luxury with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which delivers superb performance and boasts a world-class 8K camera. Its 1440p screen lets you enjoy videos and play games in crisp Quad HD.
Buy at Best Buy
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$300 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged phone.
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$550 $1,000
Samsung currently has one of the best trade-in deals, offering the Galaxy Note 20 for as low as $325 or the Note 20 Ultra for as low as $600. Activate with any major carrier or buy unlocked.
Buy at Samsung

OnePlus Nord N100 (Unlocked)

$130 $180
OnePlus has been blowing up the mid-range flagship alternative scene, and the new OnePlus Nord N100 continues that trend -- and you can grab it for cheap.
Buy at Best Buy
WITH PORT-IN

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Cricket Wireless)

$50 $250
If you're looking to ditch the traditional carriers for a more economical prepaid service provider, then Cricket Wireless has the new iPhone SE on sale for a nice discount if you bring your number.
Buy Now

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Verizon)

Save $250 on iPad with iPhone purchase.
You can't beat a classic -- especially when it's free. New or current Verizon customers who sign up for an unlimited plan can score the 2020 iPhone SE for no charge.
Buy at Verizon

TCL 10 5G UW (Verizon)

$157 $250
TCL has been a big name in the market for budget-friendly flagship alternatives, and the new 6.5-inch TCL 10 5G is a great plus-sized Android device for those who like larger phones.
Buy at Verizon
FREE $100 SAMSUNG CREDIT

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra (Unlocked)

As low as $50 with trade-in
If you have a device to trade and you aren't interested in carrier BOGO or bill credit rebates, Samsung has a nice trade-in offer when you pre-order the new Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra.
Buy at Samsung

Motorola Moto G7 Plus (GSM Unlocked)

$157 $250
The Moto G series has long been a household name among budget-friendly Android phones, and this Moto G7 Plus is unlocked for GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 3 64GB (Unlocked)

$175 $799
Get the Google Pixel 3 smartphone with a huge discount from Amazon and have the purest Android experience. Add in fantastic photos, and this is deal is a winner.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

YOU SAVE 24%
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a premium flagship, offering a nearly bezel-less 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED touchscreen. It's pricey, but this trade-in deal can reduce the hit to your wallet.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 4 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)

$240 $479
The 2019 Google Pixel 4 is still a fantastic phone and an unbeatable value now that the Pixel 5 is out. New or current Verizon customers can score what might be the best price on one right now.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G9 Play

$150 $199
You can count on the Motorola Moto G9 Play’s capable 48MP camera system for your photo-op needs, from low-light to close-up photography. The model also comes with a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery.
Buy at Amazon
WITH PLAN PURCHASE

Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2020, Total Wireless)

$199 $350
The new iPhone SE has the heart of an iPhone 11, the body of an iPhone 8, and the price tag of an iPhone 6.
Buy Now

LG K30 (Unlocked)

$90 $140
Looking for a modest-sized affordable Android smartphone? You're in luck. The LG K30 has everything you need to text, talk, snap, and browse — at home and on the move.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

$800 $1,053
The Galaxy S21+ is our favorite of the 12th-gen Galaxy S-series devices, and Verizon customers can get a nice rebate with a trade-in or the purchase of two devices.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

$950 $1,301
If you don't want to activate just yet or are still between service providers, this is a nice standalone discount on the premium unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (Unlocked)

$227 $273
Activate today and score the incredible Samsung Galaxy S10 for a nice discount.
Buy at Amazon

Moto G7 Plus

$150 $250
The Moto G series has long been a household name among budget-friendly Android phones, and this Moto G7 Plus is unlocked for GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 (All Models, T-Mobile)

Up to $1000 off with trade-in
T-Mobile has a ton of offers for new and current customers on all models of the new iPhone 12, with massive savings available (via bill credits) when you trade in and switch.
Buy at T-Mobile

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition (T-Mobile)

$299 $544
It may not be the latest OnePlus phone anymore, but you can still grab the striking McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro 5G smartphone for a discount.
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Power

$200 $250
Powered by 2020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 48MP triple camera system, and 6.6" Max Vision HD, you can capture all the fun moments without worrying about battery, thanks to a 5,000mAh battery.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (256GB, Unlocked)

$650 $700
Feel free to choose the carrier you want with this unlocked Motorola Edge. You get an immersive display and a dependable 5G performance all in one smartphone.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Factory Unlocked Smartphone - US Version (Midnight Black)

$354 $500
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is 2017's flagship model and still a solid choice with excellent battery life. This factory unlocked version can be used on any U.S. carrier.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new smartphone on Prime Day?

Prime Day is a good sales event for buying any kind of technology, with smartphones often discounted heavily during this time. If you’re looking for a new smartphone, then these Prime Day smartphone deals are a good place to go.

But there is some advice you should be aware of before you make a purchase. On Prime Day, as with any other day, know your budget and do your research beforehand. Think about what features you need from your phone and don’t be swayed by manufacturer claims. If you don’t take many photos, for example, then you don’t need a top-of-the-line camera! Many smartphone cameras are now so good — even on budget models — that you can take fantastic-looking photographs without needing to shell out a lot of money for extra features you don’t need. Remember that a good deal is only a good deal if you need and benefit from the item.

On the other hand, sometimes you want the best of the best and nothing else. If you love new technology and are willing to splurge, then check out our look at the best smartphones if money is no object and you want the best out there. We’ve also looked at the best Android phones and the best cheap smartphones too to help you narrow down your choices to the best option for you.

Another option for purchasing is that you could wait it out until Black Friday when there are also lots of sales on technology items like phones. But odds are, if you’re considering purchasing a phone now, you probably want to use it straight away rather than wait for months. Bear in mind, though, that new iPhones are typically announced in September, so it might be worth your while waiting until Black Friday (if you can) if your heart is set on an Apple device and you want the best price possible.

How to choose a smartphone on Prime Day

When it comes time to choose a new smartphone, you might feel overwhelmed by the sheer range of options available. If that’s the case, don’t worry! There are a number of factors to consider to narrow down your choices to the right option for you. As long as you stick to a recent model by a reliable manufacturer, you’ll get all the basic features you want from a phone. But thinking more in-depth about your needs and doing some planning in advance can really help you to score a phone that isn’t just acceptable but one you love to use.

The first thing to consider is how much money you’re willing to spend. You can get smartphones for as low as under $100, but you’ll get a lot more from your purchase if you move into the budget range of $200 to $500. In this range, you can find models from brands like Nokia, Moto, Google Pixel, and even some of the more affordable iPhones. If you’re willing to spend more than this, you can look into flagship phone models and enjoy some cutting-edge technology to show off to your friends.

The next factor is operating system and features. Most people have a preference for iOS or Android devices, but switching between the two is certainly not impossible. Both options have a huge range of apps available to cover all your essential needs. The advantage of Android is seamless integrations with commonly-used Google products like Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Assistant. With iOS, you get the slick Apple user experience and features like Siri, FaceTime, and iCloud.

You’ll also want to look at how powerful the smartphone is, in terms of both its processor and the amount of RAM it comes with. This can get a bit technical if you’re not familiar with phone hardware and is complicated by factors like the fact iOS and Android devices use RAM differently, so numbers aren’t always directly comparable between the two. If in doubt, look for reviews of a specific device you’re interested in and take note of how snappy and responsive the device seems to be.

Another important and often overlooked factor that can majorly affect how much you enjoy using the phone is its size. If you have smaller hands or you like to use your phone one-handed, then a phone that is too large will be a major pain in your day-to-day life. On the other hand, if you like to watch or read a lot of content on your phone, you might enjoy the extra real estate of a larger screen size. Compare the size of your current device to the one you’re thinking about buying and imagine holding it in your hand. Does that size feel good?

One more quality-of-life feature you’ll want to consider is the phone’s battery life. Most of us use our phones all day long, and a phone that runs out of juice before the end of the day is a massive pain to live with. Don’t only look at the mAh rating for batteries as how long a phone battery will last also depends on things like the phone’s screen size and software. Here, again, looking at reviews will help you out.

Other factors to consider are the amount of storage available, so you can keep all your media on your device, and whether there is an option for additional storage so you can use something like a MicroSD card. And finally, don’t forget that your phone will take its share of knocks and bumps, so check how durable it is and consider if you need to purchase a case to keep it safe as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day PC deals for 2021

best stealth laptop dell xps 8930

Best Prime Day AirPods deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Prime Day Keurig deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for 2021

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Face Shirt

Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals for 2021

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Best Prime Day blender deals for 2021

best memorial day deals for your home 2020 nutri blender new

Best Prime Day Deals 2021: Shop the sale right now

Prime Day Deals 2021

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals for 2021

Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals for 2021

Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker

Best Prime Day Kindle deals for 2021

amazon kindle unlimited two month free trial summer best ebook apps 4 768x512

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for 2021

surface pro 7 vs microsoftsurfacepro7 2 768x768

Best Prime Day smart plug deals for 2021

early tp link kasa smart plug bundle prime day deal 2020