All the latest Amazon Prime Day tablet deals and sales

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, then you’re in luck! Amazon has rolled out this year’s Prime Day tablet deals, which include everything from the most basic models to high-end devices.

Shoppers always look forward to Prime Day deals, as discounts roll out on a variety of mobile devices, with tablets always proving to be popular items, due to a combination of a large screen, powerful performance, and portability. Tablets have developed so much over the past few years they’ve become important devices for both professionals and students. There’s no shortage of brands and models to choose from, but with Prime Day discounts, you’ll surely find the perfect tablet, without having to pay full price.

The available Prime Day tablet sales include Prime Day iPad deals for shoppers who have already invested a lot into the Apple ecosystem. However, you will also find offers for Android tablets, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab devices, as well as Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals if you prefer Windows. For e-book lovers, you might want to check out the available discounts from Prime Day Kindle deals, which cover various models of Amazon’s own e-readers and budget tablets. There’s a tablet for everyone, and with the Prime Day discounts, now’s your chance to buy the tablet that’s perfect for you in terms of features and price. Owning a tablet these days has become even more important so that you have an alternative to your smartphone for work or entertainment purposes while on the go, so don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy huge savings when buying a tablet, whether for yourself or for a loved one.

Best Prime Day tablet deals

This year’s Prime Day tablet deals will help you save hundreds of dollars on mobile devices, but only if you take time to look through Amazon’s offers to find the ones that offer the biggest price cuts. You might be able to grab discounts on the latest models, but buying tablets that were initially released a few years back might still be worth it if you’re not planning to use them for heavy multimedia work. Nevertheless, you should be aiming to maximize the budget you’ve set aside for a tablet, so you’ll end up with a device that will hold its ground for years to come. The last thing anyone wants is a tablet that will force you to replace it very soon because it will be slowing down to a crawl.

You should take your time in choosing the tablet that you’ll buy from Amazon for Prime Day. While there are discounts, purchasing a tablet is still a sizable investment. Look at the specifications and reviews of the tablets that make your shortlist, and compare them with each other to make sure you buy the best one. It’s also important to finalize the purchase as soon as you can since there’s no telling when stocks will run out. With the usual wave of shoppers looking through Prime Day tablet sales, there’s always the risk that others will snatch up all of Amazon’s stock for the best tablets, due to the high demand. To avoid being forced to go with your second or even third option, buy the tablet that you want as soon as you make your decision.

Should you buy a new tablet on Prime Day?

It took some time for tablets to find their footing in today’s tech-driven world, but now they’re here to stay. Tablets have proven they fill the gap between smartphones and laptops, and if you want something more powerful and bigger than your smartphone, but don’t want to lug around a laptop, you should be looking for a tablet — and with Prime Day tablet deals, you’ll be able to score huge savings in the process. Even if you have a smartphone and a laptop, there are certain instances when the tablet will be your go-to device, so it’s better to have one in your arsenal now than not to own one when you need it. It’s so much better to consume multimedia on the larger screen of a tablet than on your smartphone, and it works better as a presentation or collaboration device than a laptop.

There may be more discounts on the horizon for tablets, but there’s no point in waiting for unsure savings if you can enjoy the conveniences of owning a tablet right now. When you do go ahead and buy a tablet for Prime Day, make sure that you also buy the necessary accessories to protect your new device from accidental damage. Get a screen protector to avoid scratches on the tablet’s display, and place it inside a case so the tablet itself doesn’t get damaged. If you’re buying a new tablet, you should protect your investment, which is why these accessories are necessary. After using the tablet for a while, you’ll quickly realize the convenience of owning one. This means that you’ll be using it daily for hopefully many years to come, so protection is needed so it will last that long.

How to choose a tablet on Prime Day

With the long list of devices involved in this year’s Prime Day tablet sales, it’s a daunting task to look through all the offers. However, you can start your search this Prime Day by checking Digital Trends’ best tablets, which covers devices from Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo, and Amazon itself. These tablets are highly recommended, so if you see a price cut for these devices during Prime Day, you might want to jump on the offer right away.

However, the first decision that you need to make is the operating system that you want on your tablet. You can go with Apple’s iPadOS on the iPad, Google’s Android or Chrome OS on tablets from manufacturers like Samsung and Lenovo, or Microsoft’s Windows on Surface devices.

There are several other factors that will help you choose the tablet to buy, including the size of the device and its screen. A bigger and higher-quality display is better for watching streaming services and browsing the internet but at the expense of portability and battery life. You should always go for the models with the most storage that fits your budget, as there’s never enough space for apps and documents, even with cloud access. If there are accessories that you want to use on a tablet, such as a stylus and a headset with a 3.5mm headphone jack, you need to make sure they are compatible with the device that you’ll be buying.

Lastly, you should check if there are any plans to stop rolling out security updates for the tablet’s model any time soon. You’ll need this protection if you want to safeguard your tablet, so it’s important that a plan to end security updates for your device is not yet in the cards.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

