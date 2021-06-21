  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day tablet deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day tablet deals and sales

By

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, then you’re in luck! Amazon has rolled out this year’s Prime Day tablet deals, which include everything from the most basic models to high-end devices.

Shoppers always look forward to Prime Day deals, as discounts roll out on a variety of mobile devices, with tablets always proving to be popular items, due to a combination of a large screen, powerful performance, and portability. Tablets have developed so much over the past few years they’ve become important devices for both professionals and students. There’s no shortage of brands and models to choose from, but with Prime Day discounts, you’ll surely find the perfect tablet, without having to pay full price.

The available Prime Day tablet sales include Prime Day iPad deals for shoppers who have already invested a lot into the Apple ecosystem. However, you will also find offers for Android tablets, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab devices, as well as Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals if you prefer Windows. For e-book lovers, you might want to check out the available discounts from Prime Day Kindle deals, which cover various models of Amazon’s own e-readers and budget tablets. There’s a tablet for everyone, and with the Prime Day discounts, now’s your chance to buy the tablet that’s perfect for you in terms of features and price. Owning a tablet these days has become even more important so that you have an alternative to your smartphone for work or entertainment purposes while on the go, so don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy huge savings when buying a tablet, whether for yourself or for a loved one.

Best Prime Day tablet deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$539 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$369 $399
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) with S Pen (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$200 $830
Need more storage than most Android tablets can provide? This high-end Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with a whopping 512GB of internal storage along with a handy S Pen stylus.
Buy at Samsung

Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

$483 $549
Microsoft Surface Go convertible tablet and notebook with 10-inch display, Intel Pentium Gold PU, 8GB Ram, and 128GB storage.
Buy at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet 32GB - with Show Mode Charging Dock

$120 $140
Save 50% off new list prices when you buy an Amazon Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 tablet with a show mode charging dock that changes the tablet to an Alexa smart display. This is a smart buy.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, 10.1-inch (32GB)

$120 $200
Kids want a fully featured tablet that won't let them down? The Kindle Fire HD 10 is that tablet. Comes with a protective case to guard against clumsiness, and has access to games, books, and videos.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi

$780 $1,026
With specs (and storage) like this, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a serious tablet for mobile tech enthusiasts who don't want to shell out for an iPad Pro, or prefer to work from Android.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch (64GB)

$60 $105
The Kindle Fire 8 is a small, snug tablet for anyone who needs a small tablet thta won't break the bank. This right here is one of the best prices we've ever seen, so grab it now.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) with S Pen (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$900 $1,030
With specs (and storage) like this, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a serious tablet for mobile tech enthusiasts who don't want to shell out for an iPad Pro.
Buy at Best Buy

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet, 7-inch

$60 $100
Need a tablet that'll resist the rigors of a kid's life? Look no further than the Fire 7 Kids Pro. It comes with everything kids need at a price that won't break your budget.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi

$630 $829
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 works hard, plays hard, and now costs less. A great Android option for productivity hounds on the move.
Buy at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock

$90 $110
This bundle includes a Fire HD 8 tablet with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and Dolby Audio along with a Show Mode Charging Dock for your HD tab.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen - 128GB

$275 $430
Stay productive wherever you are with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It comes with a solid processor for smooth performance, along with an S Pen and keyboard compatibility for further functionality.
Buy at Samsung

Amazon Fire HD 10

$80 $151
With 12 hours of battery life, this is perfect for anyone who wants to read, watch movies, or play some simple games anywhere. Watch Prime TV shows in the backyard, living room, or even on vacation.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1-inch (64GB)

$120 $190
What's the point of a tablet without a big screen? The Kindle Fire HD 10 is one of the biggest and best tablets you can get on a budget, and now it's even cheaper than usual.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) with S Pen (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$320 $930
The Galaxy Tab S7+ is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi

$582 $831
The Galaxy Tab S7 is a great middle ground if you're looking for a strong Android tablet with stylus support, processing power, and a strong battery life. Grab it now for a bargain price.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8

YOU SAVE 50%
Other than having access to Netflix and TikTok, the Fire HD 8 tablet features a Game Mode to enhance your gaming experience and Alexa for a hands-free experience.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7

$520 $732
The Galaxy Tab S7 is our favorite Android tablet in Samsung's stable, and with 256GB of storage, this one can serve as a handy 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard case (sold separately).
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 32GB (2019)

$119 $149
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A with 32GB storage and an 8-inch display gives you up to 13 hours per charge. This is the 2019 model and still an awesome buy if you need a good tablet on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch (32GB)

$45 $90
The Fire HD 8 is a compact tablet with a lot to offer, and while this 32GB model isn't going to set the world on fire, it won't burn your wallet either.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

$70 $140
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ and a myriad of other fun games to play, making it perfect for parents who need to distract kids while they work from home.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet

$95 $140
You can use this value-packed tablet to your view smart home security cameras, stream video content, read e-books, browse the web, and run productivity app.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-inch) with S Pen (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$70 $650
Samsung's Galaxy Tab family leads the Android tablet market, and the new Tab S7 line even gives the venerable iPad a serious run for its money, especially at this price.
Buy at Samsung

This year’s Prime Day tablet deals will help you save hundreds of dollars on mobile devices, but only if you take time to look through Amazon’s offers to find the ones that offer the biggest price cuts. You might be able to grab discounts on the latest models, but buying tablets that were initially released a few years back might still be worth it if you’re not planning to use them for heavy multimedia work. Nevertheless, you should be aiming to maximize the budget you’ve set aside for a tablet, so you’ll end up with a device that will hold its ground for years to come. The last thing anyone wants is a tablet that will force you to replace it very soon because it will be slowing down to a crawl.

You should take your time in choosing the tablet that you’ll buy from Amazon for Prime Day. While there are discounts, purchasing a tablet is still a sizable investment. Look at the specifications and reviews of the tablets that make your shortlist, and compare them with each other to make sure you buy the best one. It’s also important to finalize the purchase as soon as you can since there’s no telling when stocks will run out. With the usual wave of shoppers looking through Prime Day tablet sales, there’s always the risk that others will snatch up all of Amazon’s stock for the best tablets, due to the high demand. To avoid being forced to go with your second or even third option, buy the tablet that you want as soon as you make your decision.

Should you buy a new tablet on Prime Day?

It took some time for tablets to find their footing in today’s tech-driven world, but now they’re here to stay. Tablets have proven they fill the gap between smartphones and laptops, and if you want something more powerful and bigger than your smartphone, but don’t want to lug around a laptop, you should be looking for a tablet — and with Prime Day tablet deals, you’ll be able to score huge savings in the process. Even if you have a smartphone and a laptop, there are certain instances when the tablet will be your go-to device, so it’s better to have one in your arsenal now than not to own one when you need it. It’s so much better to consume multimedia on the larger screen of a tablet than on your smartphone, and it works better as a presentation or collaboration device than a laptop.

There may be more discounts on the horizon for tablets, but there’s no point in waiting for unsure savings if you can enjoy the conveniences of owning a tablet right now. When you do go ahead and buy a tablet for Prime Day, make sure that you also buy the necessary accessories to protect your new device from accidental damage. Get a screen protector to avoid scratches on the tablet’s display, and place it inside a case so the tablet itself doesn’t get damaged. If you’re buying a new tablet, you should protect your investment, which is why these accessories are necessary. After using the tablet for a while, you’ll quickly realize the convenience of owning one. This means that you’ll be using it daily for hopefully many years to come, so protection is needed so it will last that long.

How to choose a tablet on Prime Day

With the long list of devices involved in this year’s Prime Day tablet sales, it’s a daunting task to look through all the offers. However, you can start your search this Prime Day by checking Digital Trends’ best tablets, which covers devices from Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo, and Amazon itself. These tablets are highly recommended, so if you see a price cut for these devices during Prime Day, you might want to jump on the offer right away.

However, the first decision that you need to make is the operating system that you want on your tablet. You can go with Apple’s iPadOS on the iPad, Google’s Android or Chrome OS on tablets from manufacturers like Samsung and Lenovo, or Microsoft’s Windows on Surface devices.

There are several other factors that will help you choose the tablet to buy, including the size of the device and its screen. A bigger and higher-quality display is better for watching streaming services and browsing the internet but at the expense of portability and battery life. You should always go for the models with the most storage that fits your budget, as there’s never enough space for apps and documents, even with cloud access. If there are accessories that you want to use on a tablet, such as a stylus and a headset with a 3.5mm headphone jack, you need to make sure they are compatible with the device that you’ll be buying.

Lastly, you should check if there are any plans to stop rolling out security updates for the tablet’s model any time soon. You’ll need this protection if you want to safeguard your tablet, so it’s important that a plan to end security updates for your device is not yet in the cards.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day PC deals for 2021

best stealth laptop dell xps 8930

Best Prime Day AirPods deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Prime Day Keurig deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for 2021

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Face Shirt

Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals for 2021

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Best Prime Day blender deals for 2021

best memorial day deals for your home 2020 nutri blender new

Best Prime Day Deals 2021: Shop the sale right now

Prime Day Deals 2021

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals for 2021

Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals for 2021

Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker

Best Prime Day Kindle deals for 2021

amazon kindle unlimited two month free trial summer best ebook apps 4 768x512

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for 2021

surface pro 7 vs microsoftsurfacepro7 2 768x768

Best Prime Day smart plug deals for 2021

early tp link kasa smart plug bundle prime day deal 2020