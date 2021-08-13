  1. Deals
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

By

The event we were all waiting for, Samsung Unpacked 2021 came and went, marking several exciting announcements. The company showed off its latest devices including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 smartphones. Wearable lovers might be a bit more excited about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the company’s newest smartwatch which brings a variety of improvements.

Already preparing for the big launch, several retailers are now allowing customers to pre-order the new watch, and they’re hosting some pretty great deals and promotions! If you want to take advantage of those offers and pre-order a new Galaxy Watch 4, we’re going to tell you the best places to do that.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung – Get $185 off the Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic with an eligible trade-in. You’ll also get $50 in Samsung store credit with your purchase.

Amazon – Get a free wireless charger with a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which has an estimated value of $40+.

AT&T – Purchase either the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and get a second watch for free, if you activate a qualifying installment plan and wireless subscription. You can also get an extra 50% off Samsung accessories with the purchase of a Galaxy Watch 4.

Best Buy – Get a $50 Best Buy gift card with the pre-order of select Galaxy Watch 4 models.

T-Mobile – Get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for free with the purchase and activation of a new DIGITS line and qualifying plan. You can also get the larger, 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 for $99 with a similar offer.

Verizon – Get up to $150 off a Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order, and an additional $100 credit with eligible trade-ins. Financing is also available if you don’t want to pay for the watch in full.

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Man wearing Samsung Galaxy watch4 classic fitness.
Samsung

The new Galaxy Watch 4 range gives you “more smartwatch choices than ever before” according to Andy Boxall in our Galaxy Watch 4 hands-on review. Our resident smartwatch expert also says a lot is going on under the surface, including many “thoughtful alterations” for the design. In other words, it’s a more accessible, and well-improved smartwatch than its previous iterations.

It ditches the Samsung Tizen OS for Android’s Wear OS, which actually feels very similar in design, yet includes access to so many more apps. The physical design is slimmer and more accommodating, especially to smaller wrists. What’s more, it’s one of the first true smartwatches to support body composition analysis, providing a deep dive into your health and fitness — alongside other important stats. You also get sleep tracking, general fitness and activity tracking, mobile pay — thanks to Google Pay — mobile notifications, and much more. It’s 5ATM or IP68 resistant, with a mil-spec rating of 810G, so it’s tough and can take quite the beating. It also comes in a wide variety of colors and styles, including the Classic version.

This is the definitive Samsung smartwatch, and it’s a worthy competitor to the Apple Watch, even more so than previous models.

More Samsung deals available now

Want to see what else is on sale before making a pre-order? We don’t blame you, so we rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy deals that are available. You can check those out below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen - 64GB

$279 $350
If the Galaxy Tab S flagships are too pricey but the Tab A devices are a bit too bare-bones, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hits the perfect sweet spot in-between the two. Includes an S Pen stylus.
Buy at Walmart
Plus $150 off Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy A02s (32GB, Verizon)

Free with new line
With a 6.5" display and a 5,000mAh battery that delivers tons of juice, the Galaxy A02s is a no-nonsense Android phone for those who don't need (and don't want to pay for) extra bells and whistles.
Buy at Verizon
Plus $150 off Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (Verizon)

Up to $1,100 back with trade-in
Samsung's second-gen Galaxy Z Fold fixes a lot of the issues we had with the first model, offering a unique and highly functional folding phone with twice as much screen real estate.
Buy at Verizon

Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Mobile Game Controller for Android

$85 $100
Enhance your mobile gaming skills with these Modular Design - 100 Hr Battery Life - Bluetooth Low-Latency - Compatible w/ Razer Phone 2, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10+
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-inch) with S Pen (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$430 $930
With PC performance and tablet portability in one, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great tool for on-the-go productivity. Make use of the included S Pen or pair it with a keyboard for added functionality.
Buy at Samsung
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) with S Pen (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$310 $830
Need more storage than most Android tablets can provide? This high-end Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with a whopping 512GB of internal storage along with a handy S Pen stylus.
Buy at Samsung
