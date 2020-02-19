The best Samsung Galaxy deals for February 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event just wrapped up, and we got to see a nice handful of new devices – not the least of which is the all-new Galaxy S20 flagship series which, like the S10 line, will be offered in three different variants. Samsung also rolled out its second new folding smartphone in the Galaxy Z Flip, joining other brands like Motorola in putting a very modern spin on the iconic flip-phone. But whether you are interested in the newer bleeding-edge folding designs or you’re happy to stick with the classic format of the S-series mobiles, every tech junkie and online bargain-hunter knows that one of the best times to sniff around for price cuts on premium flagship devices is immediately after the new ones are unveiled.

That means that if you’re in the market for a Galaxy phone, now’s the chance to score one at a deep discount. We’re not likely to see standalone deals on those new Galaxy phones any time soon outside of carrier sign-up offers (they’re not even available for pre-order just yet, although we’ll add any offers we find as soon as we start seeing them), but in the wake of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, we can expect a flurry of juicy price cuts on last-gen Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Note devices. If smartphone deals are what you’re here for, look no further: We’ve put together an up-to-date list of the best Samsung Galaxy deals to be found right now:

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e Deals

Samsung celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy line in 2019, releasing the aptly named Galaxy S10 alongside the (only slightly) larger S10 Plus as its two main flagships for that year. The company also mirrored other phone makers like Apple and Google, launching a less expensive flagship alternative – the extremely high-value Samsung Galaxy S10e – to give budget-minded techies a third option akin to Google’s Pixel 3a or the Apple iPhone 11.

Deals on the Galaxy S10 phones were naturally less common until the 2019 holiday season, with the best offers typically being carrier rebates and “buy one, get one” specials for new customers. In the wake of the Galaxy Unpacked event and the announcement of three new Galaxy phones, however, we can expect that the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e to start seeing regular discounts – especially on unlocked units. We’ll keep you posted with the best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals right here:

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (Unlocked) — $747 (was $900)

— (was $900) Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB (Sprint) – Free with activation (was $600)

– (was $600) Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB (Unlocked) — $550 (was $750)

— (was $750) Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB (Unlocked) with Free AKG N700NC Headphones — $850 (was $1,350)

— (was $1,350) Samsung Galaxy S10 256GB 5G Enabled (Sprint) — $600 with activation (was $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus Deals

It’s no secret among deal-savvy shoppers that the best time to score flagship devices is when they’re a year or two old. You’re still getting pretty solid specs (even if it’s not the latest bleeding-edge hardware), and many if not most people keep their phones for several years anyway rather than trading up annually. If that describes your smartphone buying strategy, then the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus might be the ones for you.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are hardly what you’d call “outdated” in 2018, being just barely two years old now. Both got glowing reviews from our team, and we found the Galaxy S9 to be just about the perfect size for a modern smartphone at 5.8 inches (the Galaxy S10 actually broke the six-inch mark, and is only barely smaller than the S10 Plus). Whichever size you prefer, though, these older models are almost always available at a nice discount:

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB (Unlocked) — $450 (was $600)

— (was $600) Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB (Unlocked, Amazon Renewed) — $270 (was $450)

— (was $450) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB (Unlocked) — $550

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Deals

If you’re after the best deal on a Galaxy flagship and are willing to go a little older, though, then the Samsung Galaxy S8 might be the best value you can still easily find online. Just bear in mind that a lot of these are going to be refurbished, but if you’re patient, you might be able to score a new one – and given that the Galaxy S8 is a few years old here in 2020, it won’t have you paying out the nose.

Like previous release, Samsung’s 2017 flagship came in two flavors: The 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and the larger 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus. We loved both, but just barely gave the nod to the standard-sized Galaxy S8 owing to its slightly more intuitive design and cheaper price (although the cost probably won’t be as much of an issue in 2020, and you might even find the S8 Plus for cheaper). Finally, there’s also the lesser-known Galaxy S8 Active, which is basically a standard S8 that has been built up to be more resistant to the elements. You can find any of these at low prices nowadays, so whichever model you’re eyeballing, there’s probably one out there with your name on it:

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (Unlocked) — $365 (was $500)

— (was $500) Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB (Unlocked, Amazon Renewed) — $225 (was $269)

— (was $269) Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (Unlocked) — $350 with activation (was $500)

— (was $500) Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Unlocked, Amazon Renewed) — $240 (was $254)

Samsung Galaxy Note Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Note line has always sort of been there on the sidelines, occupying a weird space next to the Galaxy S-series as Samsung’s “other flagships.” The Note series isn’t marketed as heavily as the S-series phones; sporting larger (and frankly gorgeous) displays and featuring stowable stylus pens, the Galaxy Note occupies an interesting niche in the mobile market – but one that has its dedicated fans, and you can include us among them.

It would be a mistake to overlook excellent devices like the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and Note 9; in fact, as the Galaxy S devices have remained more or less the same over the years with incremental improvements (which isn’t a bad thing at all if you like those phones just as they are), we’ve found the Note series to offer some of the best experiences to be found on the Android scene. They’re not prohibitively more expensive than the S-series flagships, either, and if you can find a good deal on a new Galaxy Note, all the better:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB (Unlocked) — $750 with activation, $800 without (was $950)

— (was $950) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB (Unlocked) — $791 (was $1,000)

— (was $1,000) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB (Unlocked) — $1,050 (was $1,200)

— (was $1,200) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB (Unlocked) with Free AKG N700NC Headphones — $950 (was $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy A and J Series Deals

When people think of Galaxy smartphones they naturally imagine the Note and S-series flagships, but Samsung also offers some very affordable (one might even say cheap) devices in the A lineup. The Samsung Galaxy J series and relatively new Galaxy A phones run the gamut from around $150 to $400 new – although once you’re nearing that price, you might be better off looking for a deal on the Galaxy S10e – giving you more than a few options if you’re understandably not willing to pay flagship prices.

These devices commonly come factory unlocked, so they’re a solid and budget-friendly choice if you’re after a phone to bring to a compatible carrier of your choice. Deals are always nice to find even on cheaper stuff, though, so we’ve made sure to include a few models like the Galaxy J7 and Galaxy A50. And since these are already so affordable, you don’t really need to settle for older devices that might seem a bit sluggish in 2020:

Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB (Unlocked) — $300 with activation (was $350)

— (was $350) Samsung Galaxy A70 128GB (Unlocked) — $350 (was $450)

— (was $450) Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB (Boost Mobile prepaid) — $79

— Samsung Galaxy J7 Crown 16GB (Straight Talk prepaid) — $79 (was $149)

