How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 today

Yesterday, we got a real treat! At the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event, the company unveiled its latest lineup of foldable smartphones and innovative gadgets. The full list of cool stuff includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2.

At the same time, several wireless carriers and retailers opened up pre-orders for some of those devices, allowing you to get an early order in ahead of the big launch. If you’re interested in pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 we’re going to explain how and where you can do that below!

Pre-Order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung – You can grab any model, any carrier — including unlocked — for half off at $500 (normally $1,000) with a participating trade-in. All purchases through Samsung also come with $200 of store credit.

Amazon – Available at the retail price, Amazon Prime credit card owners can earn up to 25% cashback with eligible pre-orders.

AT&T – Pre-order, activate a new plan, and save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-ins. Financing is also available to offset the full cost of the phone!

Best Buy – Nearly all models are on sale at Best Buy offering anywhere from $200 up to $300 off when pre-ordered with an activation. You can grab either unlocked or carrier-specific models! Save up to $900 with eligible trade-ins.

T-Mobile – Get up to a $1,000 rebate, essentially getting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for FREE. Activate a new qualifying line, trade in an eligible device, and purchase the phone on a monthly payment plan. You’ll get the rebate via 24 monthly bill credits.

Verizon – Get the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, in any color, for just $34 per month with 30-months financing. Every pre-order gets $200 in Samsung credit. You can save up to $1,500 with eligible trade-ins.

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 opening up, seen from the side.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the latest iteration of the series and will be released alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, both of which are 5G-ready devices. The major difference between them is that the top half of the Flip 3 folds down horizontally, going from a candy bar-style phone to a flip phone. The Fold3 folds in half and unfolds vertically, like a book, to swap between a candy bar-style phone and a widescreen phablet. Both handsets will be available in unlocked and carrier-specific versions, with several customization options — like how much internal storage is included.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 1.9-inch external display, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display on the interior, when unfolded, which has a 120Hz refresh rate. When folded, that external display takes over to show notifications, messages, and more. It also includes 8GB of RAM, storage from 128GB up to 256GB — UFS 3.1 — and is powered by a 3,300mAh battery. You can fast charge the phone, choosing between 15W wired or 10W wireless options.

You also get a dual 12MP rear camera with a wide-angle and ultrawide support, and a 10MP front-facing camera. An IPX8 rating ensures the phone is protected from the elements, alongside Aluminum Armor and Gorilla Glass Victus. What’s more, it comes in several vibrant colors, so you can choose your favorite. The lavender color is divine! You wouldn’t think so, but there are plenty of unique cases out there ahead of the official launch, too!

