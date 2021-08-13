How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

At yesterday’s Samsung Unpacked 2021 event the company unveiled its newest devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds2.

Following the big reveal, many retailers and wireless carriers are now allowing customers to pre-order the latest gadgets. Not only do you get the opportunity to prepare for the big launch, but you can take advantage of some excellent deals and promotions. If you’re ready to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, we’re going to explain how and where you can do that, below!

Pre-Order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung – You can grab any model, any carrier — including unlocked — for $1,000 (normally $1,800) with a participating trade-in. All purchases through Samsung also come with $200 in store credit, 3 months of Spotify Premium, 4 months of YouTube Premium, and 6 months of SiriusXM Streaming.

Amazon – Available at the retail price, Amazon Prime credit card owners can earn up to 25% cash back with eligible pre-orders.

AT&T – Pre-order, activate a new plan, and save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-ins. Financing is also available to offset the full cost of the phone!

Best Buy – Nearly all models are on sale at Best Buy offering up to $400 off when pre-ordered with an activation. You can grab either unlocked or carrier-specific models! Save up to $900 with eligible trade-ins.

T-Mobile – Get up to a $1,000 rebate, essentially getting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G for over half off. Activate a new qualifying line, trade in an eligible device, and purchase the phone on a monthly payment plan. You’ll get the rebate via 24 monthly bill credits.

Verizon – For a limited time, get both the Flip Cover and S-Pen bundle, both normally sold separately, for FREE. Every pre-order gets $200 of Samsung credit. You can save up to $1,500 with eligible trade-ins.

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 are 5G-ready devices. Both are available in unlocked and carrier-specific versions, so you can choose what service you currently use or would like to swap to.

There is one defining characteristic that separates the two smartphones. As the name implies, the top half of the Flip 3 folds down horizontally, so it can swap between a candybar-style phone and a conventional flip phone. The Fold 3 folds in half, vertically, allowing you to use it as a candybar-style phone or a widescreen phablet. The Fold 3 is an excellent replacement for Samsung’s Note Series, especially since it works well with the S-Pen stylus when unfolded. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, now’s the perfect time.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 6.2-inch external cover display when it’s folded. That screen supports a 2268 x 832 resolution at 120Hz with a 387ppi — so it’s pretty impressive, by itself. When unfolded, the display is a 7.6-inch 2208 x 1768 AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 374ppi. The Fold 3 has more storage, starting at 256GB for the base model, up to 512GB UFS 3.1. It also includes 12GB of RAM, with a 4,400mAh battery. It does support fast charging via wireless and wired options.

You also get a dual 12MP rear camera with wide-angle and ultrawide support and an under-display 10MP front-facing camera. An IPX8 rating ensures the phone is protected from the elements, thanks to a maximum water resistance of up to 5 feet. Aluminum Armor and Gorilla Glass Victus protect both the display and the frame from regular wear and scuffs. Pair it with a decent case and you’ll double the protection and keep this thing looking brand new, even years down the line.

More Samsung deals available now

Want to see what else is on sale before making a pre-order? We don’t blame you, so we rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy deals that are available. You can check those out below.

