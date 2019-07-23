Deals

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 laptop now $370 off at B&H for back-to-school season

William Hank
By

Summer may feel like it’s in full swing, but back-to-school season is just around the corner for college kids, grad students, and soon enough, high schoolers. Laptops are an essential part of the academic experience these days, and big-name brands like Apple, Dell, HP, and others offer a variety of laptops for all sorts of computing needs.

Fifteen-inch laptops seem to be in the sweet spot for many users, due to their combination of design, performance, and affordability. Asus may not be the best-known brand in the laptop space, but they’ve put out enough solid products over the years to warrant your consideration. Now at B&H ahead of back-to-school season, you can score an Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX550GE laptop for just $1,129, down from its original $1,499. This back-to-school bargain only runs through August 31, so act now to score these savings in time for this semester.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX550GE was released in 2017, or what seems like another lifetime in tech terms. Asus has since gone on to release some innovative products like the dual-screen ZenBook Pro Duo, but the ZenBook Pro 15 remains a reliable laptop option. The multi-touch 15.6-inch ZenBook Pro boasts a 1,980 x 1,080-pixel resolution, with 178-degree wide viewing angles, and ultrathin bezels to maximize display, all in a 0.7-inch thin, 4-pound package. The Windows 10 Home operating system enables prime productivity, safety, and performance for things like gaming, video editing, and more, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card offers desktop-like levels of visual performance. The graphics card is even virtual reality-ready, so it can be used with your favorite VR headset to take your Asus ZenBook Pro 15 to the next level.

As far as specifications go, the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 is powered by a 2.2GHZ Intel i7-8750H six-core processor and includes 16GB of DDR RAM, plus a 512GB SSD. On the features front, he built-in Microsoft Cortana digital assistant makes life with your Asus laptop a breeze, with the ever-improving Cortana responding to voice commands and learning your habits over time. Among the ZenBook Pro 16’s other noteworthy features are a MicroSD card reader, an adjustable backlit keyboard, and the Thunderbolt 3 port, which supports high-speed data and high-def video with compatible devices. 

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 may have a long way to go to reach the name recognition of its counterparts from Apple or Dell, but now at $370 off through the end of summer, this is one back to school bargain laptop that deserves your attention.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

