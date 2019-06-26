Share

Fried-food fans and snack seekers looking for healthier options may want to invest in an air fryer. It promotes healthier cooking by using up to 70% less fat than traditional fryers. If you’ve been planning to try an air fryer, you may want to check out the Black & Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer (HF110SBD). Ahead of Amazon Prime 2019, this model is down to just $70.

This Black & Decker Air Fryer offers a revolutionary way to enjoy delicious and crispy fried food with all the flavor but none of the guilt. It boasts a high-powered convection fan system that quickly and evenly circulates hot air around the food, ensuring crispy results even with little to no oil.

Equipped with a variable temperature control, this device allows you to adjust the temperature depending on what you are cooking (temperatures range from 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit). It also has an indicator light that lets you know when the unit is powered on, turned off, or when the preheat temperature is reached.

This air fryer has a 2-liter capacity that can fit two to four servings of your favorite snacks and main dishes — that’s enough room to cook two potatoes or up to eight chicken wings. A basket separator can be used to split the cooking space in half, so you can fry two kinds of food simultaneously without mixing their flavors.

Other notable features include a 60-minute timer that allows precision cooking for a wide range of foods, and a cool-touch handle that lets you retrieve your creations while keeping you safely away from the heat. Cleaning this air fryer is a breeze as well, thanks to a non-stick pan that releases food without the need of cooking spray and dishwasher-safe fryer basket and basket separator.

Prepare crispy and healthy meals for your friends and family using the Black & Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer (HF110SBD). It usually rings in at $149, but with Amazon’s hefty discount, you can get it for only $70. Order yours today (free shipping is available).

