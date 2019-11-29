Bose is always the life of the party, but that’s a little difficult when this particular shindig isn’t fueled by music. (Yes, we’re talking about Black Friday 2019.) The solution? Wipe as much as 50% off some of its hottest hardware, including the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, Bose SoundSport Free, and Bose SoundTouch 300. That’s bound to do the trick, right? Definitely.

Here’s a closer look at some of the best Bose deals for Black Friday 2019:

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II — $280 ($70 off)

— ($70 off) Bose SoundSport Free — $100 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) Bose SoundTouch 300 — $400 ($300 off)

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II — $280 ($70 off)

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II are some of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones on the market, delivering balanced audio (even with the volume is cranked up), fantastic noise-canceling, and around 20 hours of use per charge. They’re also extremely comfortable and can be paired with multiple devices at once, making the ideal travel companion for frequent flyers.

Bose SoundSport Free — $100 ($50 off)

Next, we have the Bose SoundSport Free,Bose’s first stab at a pair of true wireless earbuds. For a first attempt, they aren’t bad, either. Lasting for five hours on a single charge, excellent bass, and secure fit, they’re perfect for both fitness fanatics looking for a source of encouragement during an intense workout and commuters wanting to cut the (physical) cord.

Bose SoundTouch 300 — $400 ($300 off)

A must-have for anyone looking to breathe fresh life into their entertainment setup, the Bose SoundTouch 300 both looks and sounds fantastic — fading into the background of whatever room it’s in. Better yet, it can be hooked up to Amazon Alexa, which introduces the option to control the volume, pause and play, and even select playlists and songs using nothing but your voice.

But wait, there’s more …

These are just the tip of the iceberg, though. Head over to Bose’s website, and you’ll find everything from the Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker to the Bose Lifestyle 600 home-theater-in-a-box on sale for a fraction of their usual price. Keep in mind, though, the offers are valid for today only. So what are you waiting for? Grab your credit card and start browsing.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more incredible deals should peruse our list of the best Black Friday deals. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the event, so we recommend making it your one-stop-shop for all the latest savings. More interested in Cyber Monday? We have a list for that, too. To keep up with the latest offers in real time, follow DT Deals on Twitter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations