Music has been proven to boost both performance and focus. While there are many ways to rock out your favorite tunes, earbuds seem to be the best portable option to power through intense and rigorous workouts in the gym or to simply fuel your run. Right now, you can set yourself up for an active lifestyle and get up to $50 worth of savings when you take advantage of Amazon’s deals on Bose’s SoundSport or Sennheiser’s CX Sport wireless headphones.

Bose SoundSport — $99 ($50 off)

The Bose SoundSport wireless headphones are lightweight at just 0.8 ounces with an IPX4 rating. This means that you can sweat all you want or work out no matter the weather and trust that these cans will still work the next time around. They even have a hydrophobic cloth on each earbud to keep moisture out.

These fitness-oriented headphones may not be the most compact pair you’d find but they do have a big enough battery to give you up to six hours of use. These come with a carry case for easy storage and three pairs of StayHear+ ear tips in varying sizes for a secure fit, allowing just enough ambient sound to seep in so you don’t lose touch with your surroundings, especially in high-traffic areas.

Powering and pairing these earphones can easily be done via the single button on the right earbud, while Bluetooth, along with the NFC facilitates a seamless connection with your compatible device and is even aided by voice prompts. The in-line mic and remote house the necessary controls for playback and calls.

In keeping up with Bose’s stellar reputation for supreme audio reproduction, the SoundSport wireless headphones have active EQ in place so the sound remains well balanced regardless of the volume. You’ll also have some level of customization as well as the means to update the software through the Bose Connect app. Usually priced at $149, Amazon’s $50 discount gets you in the groove for getting fit for just $99.

Sennheiser CX Sport — $99 ($31 off)

Another pair of in-ear headphones you can take to the gym is the Sennheiser CX Sport. Like the Bose SoundSport, these are sweat and splash resistant with four sizes of ear adapters and three sizes of ear fins for optimal wearing comfort. The neckband is even adjustable with the integrated clothing clip so you can move without those wires flailing about and comes in with a soft case as well.

Sennheiser stands alongside Bose in delivering high-res sound with proprietary transducers and a frequency response of 17-21,000 Hz. You are assured of a dynamic bass that pulls through the mids and highs. The CX Sport also comes with an app although CapTune only works with music on your phone’s hard drive or Tidal, so you might not find it useful when you’re streaming music from Spotify and the like. You’ll at least appreciate that its Bluetooth connection is not only backed up by NFC but also has support for Qualcomm’s aptX and Apple’s AAC to ensure minimal interference.

The CX Sport can likewise promise a six-hour battery life but unlike Bose’s SoundSport, Sennheiser managed to keep its dimensions compact with fast-charging capabilities to boot and a 4-star rating in our review. And when you want to change tracks or take hands-free calls as you workout, it is just as possible through its slick three-button remote and mic.

The Sennheiser CX Sport is also available for only $99 instead of $130 with Amazon’s $31 price cut.

