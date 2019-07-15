Digital Trends
Snag the Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds for 30% off on Prime Day

Timothy Taylor
Prime Day is upon us and as part of the year’s most highly anticipated deals craze, Amazon is offering the Bose SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds for only $139 — a rollicking 30% off its original price of $200.

Though deemed rather clunky looking with their bulky outer section in our 2018 review, these earbuds get high marks for their long battery life, water resistance, and impressive sound. The SoundSport Free rivals Apple’s AirPods and Jabra’s Elite Active 65t, albeit for a slightly higher price tag.

The Bose SoundSport Free works surprisingly well as truly wireless earbuds. Most companies are still having a hard time creating wireless earbuds that flawlessly pair and have zero audio dropouts, but these are on par with the solid connection and performance of AirPods.

When it comes to the design, these earbuds have large outer discs that protrude. These discs house the battery, antenna, and other minuscule components. They’re bulky looking but not to the point of being distracting. Plus, they are nicely balanced and fit the ears snugly because of cleverly designed silicone. The earbuds are sweat proof with an IPX4 rating so even when you’re working out and sweating profusely, they won’t fall off.

If they get lost, the Bose Connect app has a ‘Find My Buds’ feature that tracks when and where your earbuds were last connected to your phone. These buds can also emit an audio signal which the app picks up and alerts you of their location.

In terms of sound quality, the SoundSport Free earbuds provide depth and clarity that you normally won’t anticipate from earbuds. For that, the go-to product has always been over-ears headphones. Bose has never been known to put out mediocre products, and these are no exception. The earbuds provide sounds that capture the subtle nuances of guitar riffs and the booming thunder of bass.

When fully charged, the earbuds can last an impressive five hours. And when you charge them in the charging case, they can provide an additional 10 hours of play time. Setting up the SoundSport Free is also simple and easy. By using voice prompts and the app, your phone can quickly pair with the earbuds and they’ll automatically pair with your phone again after charging.

