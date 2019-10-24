While most of us would get our caffeine fix from a typical coffee maker, a true coffee connoisseur appreciates the craft in making a hearty cup of java and may just find themselves better geared with a Nespresso machine. Not only will it enable anyone to unleash their inner barista, but you’ll also have every reason to ditch the long lines at your local coffee shop and enjoy delicious homebrews without being pressed for time. If you have a soft spot for a shot of espresso, Amazon has a deal on the Breville Nespresso Creatista Uno that lets you in on a massive $120 discount that plummets its $400 list price to a more palatable $280. You may also qualify to get $50 more in savings after you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Breville’s Creatista Uno enlivens espresso as it extracts all those delicate flavors and exciting aromas each Nespresso capsule contains with a 19-bar high-pressure pump. The best part is you don’t even have to wait long as an incomparably dense crema can be within reach in under a minute with a fast heat-up system that reaches the optimum temperature in as little as three seconds. A simple operation is well in order as you’ll only have to insert the coffee capsule where the handle is and refer to the buttons atop the machine to customize your blend. It even features light indicators that would remind you when its time to descale or clean.

Whether you have a passion for black coffee or looking to switch things up with milk-based concoctions, the versatile Creatista Uno is able to give you both. Your coffee’s volume can be programmed for ristretto (0.8 ounces), espresso (1.35 ounces), and lungo (3.72 ounces) while you can always have the option to make yourself a creamy cup of cappuccino, macchiato, or flat white with the fully automatic steam wand. More than that, you’ll also be able to adjust the milk’s frothiness and temperature to your liking. You might even want to give latte art a try as you simply have the means to do it with the included stainless steel barista milk jug with a pour spout.

The Breville <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine</span> is part of the OriginalLine range that flaunts a premium and streamlined design to complement its innovative features. You’re ensured of the ultimate coffee quality every time and a welcome set is provided to start you off. And while no one looks forward to a tedious cleanup, most of its components such as the 50-ounce water tank and the capsule container are detachable to make it easier for you to run it under the tap. Also, the steam wand is self-cleaning as much as the machine is able to automatically shut off after nine minutes of inactivity. Sate your craving for coffee while this high-quality Nespresso machine is selling for $120 less on Amazon.

