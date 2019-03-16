Share

For a long time, most of us at home relied primarily on standard inkjet printers for personal use (and many of us still do), with expensive laser printers being mostly relegated to professional business use. For settings where you don’t need color, however, a monochrome laser printer is simply a better choice, and a number of great brand-name laser printers like the Canon ImageClass MF232W – now on sale from Walmart for almost 50 percent off – have become much more affordable for average users.

The advantages of a laser printer over traditional inkjet units for monochrome printing are pretty straightforward: They’re simply faster and cheaper per page. For a home office or other professional or semi-professional environment where you’re printing off a lot of black-and-white documents and aren’t doing much color printing (or if you already have an inkjet printer for color printing when you need it) a laser printer like the Canon ImageClass MF232W can save you a considerable amount of time and money over the years.

The Canon ImageClass MF232W laser printer can print up to 24 pages per minute at a crisp resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dots per inch. As an all-in-one printer, the Canon ImageClass MF232W can also scan and copy documents as pretty much all modern printers do. This printer also comes with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and Canon’s AirPrint technology allows you to wirelessly connect to the MF232W from multiple Windows PCs, Mac computers, or mobile devices for quick remote printing – no USB cables required.

The Canon ImageClass MF232W normally runs for $189, which is not a bad price for an all-in-one Wi-Fi laser printer, scanner, and copier with these features. For a short time, however, you can score it for less than $100. A tidy $90 discount brings this beefy printer down to just $99 from Walmart with free two-day home shipping. Given that a monochrome laser printer cuts down on ink usage for black-and-white printing compared to an inkjet, the ImageClass MF232W can save you even more money on those expensive ink cartridges in the long run.

