Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart slices price on Canon ImageClass MF232W Wi-Fi laser printer

Lucas Coll
By
Canon ImageClass MF232W

For a long time, most of us at home relied primarily on standard inkjet printers for personal use (and many of us still do), with expensive laser printers being mostly relegated to professional business use. For settings where you don’t need color, however, a monochrome laser printer is simply a better choice, and a number of great brand-name laser printers like the Canon ImageClass MF232W – now on sale from Walmart for almost 50 percent off – have become much more affordable for average users.

The advantages of a laser printer over traditional inkjet units for monochrome printing are pretty straightforward: They’re simply faster and cheaper per page. For a home office or other professional or semi-professional environment where you’re printing off a lot of black-and-white documents and aren’t doing much color printing (or if you already have an inkjet printer for color printing when you need it) a laser printer like the Canon ImageClass MF232W can save you a considerable amount of time and money over the years.

The Canon ImageClass MF232W laser printer can print up to 24 pages per minute at a crisp resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dots per inch. As an all-in-one printer, the Canon ImageClass MF232W can also scan and copy documents as pretty much all modern printers do. This printer also comes with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and Canon’s AirPrint technology allows you to wirelessly connect to the MF232W from multiple Windows PCs, Mac computers, or mobile devices for quick remote printing – no USB cables required.

The Canon ImageClass MF232W normally runs for $189, which is not a bad price for an all-in-one Wi-Fi laser printer, scanner, and copier with these features. For a short time, however, you can score it for less than $100. A tidy $90 discount brings this beefy printer down to just $99 from Walmart with free two-day home shipping. Given that a monochrome laser printer cuts down on ink usage for black-and-white printing compared to an inkjet, the ImageClass MF232W can save you even more money on those expensive ink cartridges in the long run.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

How to download YouTube videos
bowflex spring sale save 1000 hvt
Deals

This Bowflex promo code will save you up to $1,000 on training equipment

The Bowflex HVT machine is designed to fit anyone's needs. Whether you're getting back into shape or you train every day, Bowflex's HVT, which stands for hybrid velocity training, combines both cardio and working out in one machine. Now you…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Udemy online coding courses
Deals

Want to learn to code? Udemy drops online coding courses under $13

Whether you’re embarking on a new career or are just looking for a fun new hobby, here are six of the best online coding courses on Udemy to get you started. With options under $20, it's surprisingly affordable.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 15 9570 full
Computing

Save $500 on a 4K XPS 15 laptop and more with Microsoft’s Pi Day sales

In the market for a new laptop or desktop? Take advantage of Microsoft's Pi Day sale and net yourself some surprisingly grand savings this March 14, with discounts reaching as high as $800 in some cases.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amazon echo second generation deal smart speaker 1000x666
Smart Home

Amazon knocks down the price on the second-generation Echo smart speaker

Amazon just knocked down the price of the second-generation Echo smart speaker with Alexa by 25 percent. The Echo can answer questions, control smart home devices, fill a room with music with its Dolby speakers, and make hands-free calls.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Computing

Limited-time Amazon deal knocks up to $200 off the thin, light Acer Swift 5

Looking for a new laptop? The online retailer Amazon is currently discounting the Acer Swift 5 and several other popular Acer products by up to $200, but only through the end of today, March 14.  
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Udemy March sale
Deals

Udemy sale: Learn coding, drawing, photography, and more for as little as $12

With over 100,000 courses, Udemy has the largest selection of online lessons in the world. You can study anything from coding and web development to design, and for the entire month of March, Udemy has discounted courses for as low as $13…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon prime book box echo dot kids edition promo
Smart Home

Sign up for Amazon’s Prime Book Box and get an Echo Dot Kids Edition for $1

Do your kids like books? Sign up for Amazon's Prime Book Box for kids through March 26 and you can get an Echo Dot Kids Edition for just $0.99. The Prime Book Box includes two to four books, delivered every one, two, or three months.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung SSD Press Photo
Computing

Grab a terabyte of storage at a discount with Amazon’s Samsung T5 SSD deal

In need of a portable external storage device? You can get a terabyte of storage at a discount for a limited time. Amazon is offering a discount on Samsung's lightweight T5 SSD of nearly 30 percent off of its original price of $250.
Posted By Anita George
Apple MacBook Pro OLED with Touch Bar
Computing

Best Buy’s sale brings 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro prices to as low as $1,000

Looking for a new MacBook? Retailer Best Buy is currently running a limited-time Apple shopping event, discounting several models of the 2017 MacBook Pro, with pricing starting as low as $1,000.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in March 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon kia ev charger sales program soul level 2 charging
Cars

Amazon and Kia team up to simplify EV home-charging station installs

Kia Motors announced a new program with Amazon for electric vehicles. Customers planning to purchase a new Kia EV or PHEV can check out recommended Level 2 240-volt home charging stations and arrange installation in their homes.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best nintendo switch controllers pro controller
Deals

Walmart drops a rare deal on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

When it comes to gaming, you're really only as good as the equipment you use. Which is why a lot of folks choose to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller after buying the console.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
tcl 55s405
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on TCL’s already affordable 4K Roku Smart TVs

If you're on a budget, some of the fancier models might seem way out of reach, but that doesn't mean you can't still get a solid TV at an affordable price. Amazon is dropping TCL 4K TV prices as low as $250 right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen