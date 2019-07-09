Share

If you’re in need of a printer that can produce photos that are as stunningly realistic as they appear on screen, your most viable option is a professional inkjet printer. These printers are capable of printing at such high resolution, sharp details, and vivid colors that they are the go-to printers of professional photographers. One such model is the Canon Pixma Pro-100, a wide-format photo printer ideal for those who want the best possible output. We mean prints worthy of an art gallery.

As of the moment, the Canon Pixma Pro-100 is available on Amazon as part of their early Prime Day deals for the great price of $323, 35% less than its normal retail price of $500.

This large-format, professional-quality printer is ideal for printing vibrant and glossy photos. It uses an eight-ink dye based ChromaLife100+ system that provides a high-quality output that Canon claims are as good as the images you capture. The Pixma Pro-100 is capable of printing on various media up to 13 inches x 19 inches in size, at 4,800 x 2,400 dots per inch. Among the eight dye-based inks that it uses, three are monochrome inks (black, gray, and light gray) that deliver deep black density.

The Canon Pixma Pro-100 utilizes the Optimum Image Generating System, a technology it shares with the rest of the Pixma Pro line. This smart system chooses the best possible ink mixture after analyzing and calculating each area of the print. It considers a number of factors, including color reproduction, tonal gradations, black density, and low graininess, which it then carefully calibrates to produce strikingly life-like photographs.

This printer boasts built-in Wi-Fi that gives you the option to put it in the most convenient location. This also allows multiple users to print from several computers through network sharing. The Pixma Pro-100 is also capable of computer-free printing through PictBridge. This built-in software allows compatible digital cameras, DV camcorders, and smartphones to connect to the printer and print wirelessly. The Pro-100 also has AirPrint which enables direct and wireless printing using Apple devices.

The Pixma Pro-100 has been given an excellent 4 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon. Customers have praised it for its large-format printing, excellent output quality, and the richness of its blacks and colors. The downsides are it is rather large and heavy, and its relatively slower printing time. Still, for $167 less during Amazon’s early Prime day deals, the Pixma Pro-100 is an excellent bargain.

Still not convinced? You can click here to see our list of the best wide-format photo printers for 2019 (which happens to include the Pixma Pro-100).

