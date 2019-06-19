Digital Trends
Erica Katherina
If you’re a beginner looking for a feature-packed camera that’s compact and easy to use, you may want to check out the Canon PowerShot SX420. Right now, Walmart is offering this digital camera model at a huge discount. Normally $611, it is available for only $189 – that’s a significant savings of more than $400.

The Powershot SX420 is part of Canon’s bridge camera lineup. It offers better image quality than the typical digital camera and is smaller than a regular DSLR camera. It’s very light and just a little bigger than a smartphone, making it perfect for carrying around.

Canon has equipped the SX420 with a 20-megapixel image sensor and a DIGIC 4+ image processor to enable high-resolution shooting and HD 720p video recording at 25 fps. It has a Smart Auto mode that allows the camera to preselect settings for any shooting scenario, as well as Scene Modes, which lets you create fun and interesting images, including Toy Camera and Fisheye effects. Overall, image quality is crisp and clean in good lighting, although the camera struggles slightly in low-light conditions. It also doesn’t have a viewfinder to help with framing.

The highlight of this digital camera is its 42x optical zoom lens, which is among the biggest you’ll find on ultrazoom cameras. It gives you the ability to zoom closer in on your subject. Canon also added an effective optical image stabilization feature that makes it possible to capture sharp images with hardly any blur from camera shake. Sharing of images directly to your tablet or smartphone is also possible, thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi and NFC (Near Field Communication) technology.

A rear 3-inch LCD  lets you review your photos and movies. It has the usual range of compact camera controls, such as image mode selector, self-timer, and exposure. At the top of the camera are the flash (that you must manually open), the power button, and the zooming ring that surrounds the shutter button.

The Canon PowerShot SX420 is a solid option for beginners and travelers looking to up their photography game without breaking the bank. Order yours now on Walmart for only $189. Apart from the camera, you’ll also get a 16GB memory card, a wallet, a reader, a camera case, a three-piece cleaning kit, and a mini tripod.

