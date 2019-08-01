Deals

These Canon wireless all-in-one printers get massive price cuts on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By

Nowadays, wireless printers are the go-to choice for both home and office printing. They provide the convenience of printing directly from handheld devices, saving you from the hassle and potential hazards that come with cables. Just in time for the incoming school year, Amazon has dropped the prices of three wireless printer models from Canon which lets you in on up to 69% discount. All units come with scanning and copying capabilities which allows for flexibility of usage.

Canon TS8120 – 69% Off

canon wireless all in one printers amazon deal ts8120

For a compact unit, the Canon TS8120 packs a powerful printing power that can handle a variety of projects, from documents and boarding passes to invitations and family photos. You can even personalize video collections such as birthdays and ceremonies as it can print directly onto inkjet printable discs. Simply connect your smartphone, tablet, and other devices, or use the built-in memory card reader for fast printing. Controls and settings navigation is easy-peasy with the 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen interface.

Get stunning print quality for your reports or photographs with the Canon TS8120 Wireless All-In-One Printer. It normally rings in at $180, but a hefty 69% price cut on Amazon makes it available for an affordable price of $55. Order yours today while it’s in stock.

BUY NOW

Canon TS9120 – 55% Off

canon wireless all in one printers amazon deal ts9120

Achieve photo lab-quality prints with the Canon TS9120. This unit comes with a Six-Color Individual Ink System with a Photo Blue ink tank, ensuring reduced graininess and sharp details for your documents of photographs. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cloud, and Ethernet connectivity options, you can easily print from any of your devices. Just like the TS8120, it also has a built-in memory card reader and an easy-to-use touchscreen interface. And to inspire your creativity, Canon added a filter feature which lets you add effects to your images before you print them.

The Canon TS9120 Wireless All-In-One Printer usually sells for $200, but Amazon has taken a nice 55% off so you can have it for only $90. Get one for your home or office today.

BUY NOW

Canon TS6120 – 47% Off

canon wireless all in one printers amazon deal ts6120

The TS6120 flaunts a compact design that easily fits into almost any space. It can cover document and photo printing tasks, with both front and rear paper support. It also has a touchscreen interface for quick navigation and control, a two-sided printing function for cost reduction, and an Individual Tank System for efficient replacement of ink tanks. Another clever feature is the Document Removal Reminder which alerts you when copies are left on the copier/scanner platen.

Originally $150, you can have this printer for only $80 when you buy on Amazon. Don’t miss out on this 47% discount and order yours today.

BUY NOW

Looking for more? Find amazing deals on wide-format printers, inkjet printers, and other tech stuff on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best tablets of 2019
hp 14 inch chromebook amazon deal laptop
Deals

Need a laptop for school or work? This HP Chromebook is only $227 on Amazon

Chromebooks are usually less expensive than traditional laptops, which makes them an attractive pick for school and work use. An excellent option is the HP 14-Inch Chromebook, now only $230 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
michael kors access smawatches amazon mk as r
Deals

Amazon offers a 43% discount on these Michael Kors Access smartwatches

A fashion-forward brand like Michael Kors sure doesn't shy away from the challenge of keeping up with the times with their own line of smartwatches. Amazon has two of the Michael Kors Access smartwatches on sale up to 43%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner 3
Deals

Walmart and Amazon offer big savings on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuums

The quest for clean floors could be a bit more pleasant when you invest in an efficient cordless vacuum cleaner.  We found the best bargains on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners from Walmart and Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
doss soundbox touch bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Crank up the party with the Doss Soundbox Touch Bluetooth speaker for only $25

With so many speakers out in the market, it’s difficult to choose. But every once in a while, something arrives that genuinely surprises. The Doss Soundbox Touch only costs $28 on Amazon but boasts terrific sound quality.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
hp sprocket 2in1 photo printer deal
Deals

Best Buy snaps $60 off the HP Sprocket so you can print pictures from your phone

Make instant memories with new-found friends with the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer. Order yours from Best Buy at the discounted price of $100 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps 38mm sport band aluminum case
Deals

Amazon is offering a major 28% discount on the Apple Watch Series 3

Smartwatches are growing in popularity as they provide the convenience to support your day-to-day. Amazon has a deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 that brings its list price of $280 down to $200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Qustodio
Deals

Here’s one thing you need to do before giving your child a smartphone or tablet

Monitoring your kids' digital habits can be a challenge in today’s high-tech age, but great parental control software like Qustodio gives parents a much-needed advantage. Learn how you can protect your child from online dangers for cheap.
Posted By Lucas Coll
SanDisk Extreme SSD
Deals

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable External SSD gets an enormous 61% discount on Amazon

Saving on school essentials is at the top of each college student's mind. Check this deal on the SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD. You can get a 61% discount when you order from Amazon now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
hp envy asus gaming laptop best buy student deals x360 2 in 1 15 6 inch touchscreen lifestyle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $150 off HP and Asus laptops in its back-to-school sale

With Best Buy’s back-to-school deals, you have a chance to get many discounts on various tech devices like laptops. We have already listed here the best laptop deals from Best Buy’s big sale for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
UE Megaboom in rain
Deals

Get the UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for its lowest price with our exclusive code

Talk about a great deal. Digital Trends teamed up with Daily Steals to slash $180 off the Ultimate Ears Megaboom (henceforth known as UE Megaboom), dropping the price down to just $70. Seriously.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3394 800x534 c
Deals

Amazon slashes $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen included

The Galaxy Tab S4 is a great portable tablet with a unique desktop interface, making it a solid device for both work and play. Amazon currently has deals on the 64GB and 256GB versions that let you in on up to a 23% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon ninja coffee maker deals hot and cold brewed system auto iq tea with thermal carafe 04
Deals

Ninja’s Hot and Cold Brewed System gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

High-quality coffee makers usually carry a steep price tag, so a 20% price cut can possibly make all the difference. Lucky for you, Amazon is in the mood to brew up savings by putting this $200 machine on sale for $160.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
logitech gaming mouse amazon deals g903 lightspeed wireless
Deals

Play better than ever with these Logitech gaming mouse deals on Amazon

Whether you’re new to the world of PC gaming or just looking to replace your old, clunky gaming mouse, we have you covered. We scouted three Logitech mouse deals on Amazon that can help you achieve better gaming performance.
Posted By Erica Katherina
under armour backpack sale
Deals

Under Armour cuts an extra 25% off backpacks for your back-to-school needs

With a new school year around the corner, now’s the time for deals on backpacks. Under Armour is running its own back-to-school sale right now which knocks another 25% off already-discounted backpacks, clothing, and more.
Posted By Lucas Coll