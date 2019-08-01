These Canon wireless all-in-one printers get massive price cuts on Amazon

Share

Nowadays, wireless printers are the go-to choice for both home and office printing. They provide the convenience of printing directly from handheld devices, saving you from the hassle and potential hazards that come with cables. Just in time for the incoming school year, Amazon has dropped the prices of three wireless printer models from Canon which lets you in on up to 69% discount. All units come with scanning and copying capabilities which allows for flexibility of usage.

Canon TS8120 – 69% Off

For a compact unit, the Canon TS8120 packs a powerful printing power that can handle a variety of projects, from documents and boarding passes to invitations and family photos. You can even personalize video collections such as birthdays and ceremonies as it can print directly onto inkjet printable discs. Simply connect your smartphone, tablet, and other devices, or use the built-in memory card reader for fast printing. Controls and settings navigation is easy-peasy with the 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen interface.

Get stunning print quality for your reports or photographs with the Canon TS8120 Wireless All-In-One Printer. It normally rings in at $180, but a hefty 69% price cut on Amazon makes it available for an affordable price of $55. Order yours today while it’s in stock.

BUY NOW

Canon TS9120 – 55% Off

Achieve photo lab-quality prints with the Canon TS9120. This unit comes with a Six-Color Individual Ink System with a Photo Blue ink tank, ensuring reduced graininess and sharp details for your documents of photographs. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cloud, and Ethernet connectivity options, you can easily print from any of your devices. Just like the TS8120, it also has a built-in memory card reader and an easy-to-use touchscreen interface. And to inspire your creativity, Canon added a filter feature which lets you add effects to your images before you print them.

The Canon TS9120 Wireless All-In-One Printer usually sells for $200, but Amazon has taken a nice 55% off so you can have it for only $90. Get one for your home or office today.

BUY NOW

Canon TS6120 – 47% Off

The TS6120 flaunts a compact design that easily fits into almost any space. It can cover document and photo printing tasks, with both front and rear paper support. It also has a touchscreen interface for quick navigation and control, a two-sided printing function for cost reduction, and an Individual Tank System for efficient replacement of ink tanks. Another clever feature is the Document Removal Reminder which alerts you when copies are left on the copier/scanner platen.

Originally $150, you can have this printer for only $80 when you buy on Amazon. Don’t miss out on this 47% discount and order yours today.

BUY NOW

Looking for more? Find amazing deals on wide-format printers, inkjet printers, and other tech stuff on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.