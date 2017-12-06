Sometimes size does matter: The six best wide-format photo printers

Putting photos on Instagram and Facebook may lead to a bounty of comments and likes from friends, but let’s be honest, you can’t frame a photo on your computer and meticulously place it on the wall. Sometimes, you want a physical copy of a photographic endeavor — especially if you’re shooting with a high-end camera — and while you could go to the closest convenience store and print them one by one using your smartphone or SD card, opting for a decent wide-format photo printer will allow you to do it all from home, within your specifications. The near-dedicated devices differ from model to model, but most of them can print photos on 13 x 19-inch paper or larger. Below are six of the best wide-format photo printers on the market, so you can print gallery-quality images without ever setting foot out the door.

Epson Artisan 1430 ($300) Simply put, Epson’s Artisan 1430 allows you to print 13 x 19-inch photos with ease. The compact device, which measures 24.3 x 12.7 x 8.5 inches and weighs about 26 pounds, holds up to 100 sheets of regular paper or 30 sheets of fine art paper such as canvas. It can connect to Wi-Fi, so you can send photos from your computer or smartphone, and it has a PictBridge USB port that allows you to connect with PictBridge-enabled cameras – though, not flash drives. The printer’s single-pass duplex scanning and 3-inch color touchscreen are superb, too, as is the simple setup process and the device’s ability to achieve 22 pages per minute (ppm) in black and 15 ppm in color. Full review Available at: Amazon B&H Staples