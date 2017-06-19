Here are the 7 best camera straps for every type of photographer

If you aren’t happy with the included camera strap that came with your camera, don’t worry. There are plenty of quality, third-party straps to choose from, in addition to a handful of excellent tripods and camera bags. To help make your decision easier, we’ve rounded up some of the most impressive camera straps on the market. Whether you plan on snapping epic panoramas in the backcountry, or you’re merely trying to keep with the style for a wedding shoot, we have a strap for you. Take a look at our picks below and see which one will best fit your situation.

Black Rapid Curve Breathe ($70) Black Rapid is one of the most respected strap manufacturers on the market — and for good reason. The company’s straps are as functional as they come, but are by no means lacking in the aesthetics department, either. The Curve Breathe is an update to one of Black Rapid’s original straps, and improves upon its predecessors with a new mesh material that’s designed to improve airflow while still offering substantial padding and the same ease-of-use Black Rapid customers have come to love. There’s also a smaller version available, if the full-sized version is too bulky for your needs. Buy one now from: Amazon

Peak Design Slide ($60) Peak Design is most known for its impressive collection of camera backpacks and mounting hardware, but the company has also made a name for itself in the world of camera straps. The apt-titled Slide strap features a unique — and proprietary — method of snap-on anchor points, which are capable of holding more than 200 pounds. Pair these with the optional mounting plate and its seatbelt-style shoulder strap, and you have yourself a strong, capable strap. Like Black Rapid, Peak Design also offers more lightweight options in the event you’re using a smaller DSLR, a mirrorless alternative, or a traditional point-and-shoot. Buy one now from: Amazon

Crumpler Convenient Disgrace ($45) Australian bag manufacturer Crumpler knows a thing or two about making quality photography products, and the company’s Convenient Disgrace strap is no exception. It utilizes a multitude of fabrics, which culminates in a lightweight design that doesn’t sacrifice padding. It also features a double safety lock and an anti-slip liner, thus ensuring your camera and lens don’t take an unexpected tumble. Buy one now from: Amazon

Custom SLR Glide One ($65) One of the most obvious — but often overlooked — features of a camera strap is its ability to provide quick access to your camera. After all, you never know when your next frame might need to be captured. Custom SLR has taken this – and more – into account when it designed the Glide One Camera Strap. The offering is similar in concept to the aforementioned Curve Breathe, in that it lets you slide your camera system along the shoulder strap without the need to move the strap itself off your shoulder. When you’re done shooting, simply slide the system back down the strap and allow it to rest safely at your side. Quick release buckles make it easy to swap out cameras, or remove an entire setup for complete control. Buy one now from: Amazon

Luma Loop 3 ($100) Of all the camera strap designs we’ve seen on this list, the Luma Loop 3 might possibly take the cake for innovative design. Although the strap doesn’t offer much in the way of extra features or functionality, its mounting point stands out. The unique design is machined out of aluminum, swivels free from the tripod mount, and offers a 360-degree range of motion. This makes it easy to adjust when changing your hand placement on the camera, and all but ensures you won’t turn into a tangled mess when your camera is down by your side. Buy one now from: Luma Labs

ONA Leather The Presidio Leather ($110) So, you want a retro-looking camera strap to match the rest of your equipment? Well, you’re in luck, because ONA has the Presidio, an Italian-tanned leather strap with chrome hardware. Inside the padded part of the shoulder strap is a neoprene material, which should ensure even the heaviest of cameras aren’t too much of a burden over the course of a day. The leather models currently come in two colors, Dark Truffle and Antique Cognac, while the three waxed-canvas models come in Smoke, Black, and Tan. The latter models also cost $30 less, which is nice if you’re working with a tight budget. Buy one now from: Amazon