Get the Cuisinart cordless electric kettle for 27% less on Amazon

Whether or not you identify as a coffee or tea drinker, the proper brewing temperature can be appreciated by anyone who knows it is pivotal in extracting flavors. Electric kettles have found their way into our kitchens as they pose as an energy-efficient and quick alternative to either a stove oven range or microwave when it comes to heating water. The Cuisinart CPK-17 Perfect Temp could just have everything you wish your current kettle could be and is currently discounted on Amazon for 27% less. Get it now for only $51 instead of $70 and never waste your specialty coffee or tea by steeping it wrong again.

Electric kettles make for a versatile appliance as you can use it to cook a bunch of other snacks like instant oatmeal, noodles, or eggs but Cuisinart’s CPK-17 sets itself apart with five preset temperatures for tea and one for French-pressed coffee. Needless to say, you’ll get your caffeine fix within minutes of switching it on through the start button located on its stay-cool nonslip handle along with other one-touch controls and LED indicators. You’ll be impressed that this 1,500-watt kettle can be lifted off its base for up to two minutes yet be able to resume its stance in the brewing process with its memory function. Moreover, Keep Warm mode can be applied to retain the selected temperature for a span of 30 minutes, while it reverts to Sleep mode after five minutes of inactivity.

There’s much to say about the CPK-17’s stimulating modern design. It looks slick in its stainless steel body and its 360-degree swivel cordless power base gives you the portability to station it anywhere and let anyone enjoy access to a hot pot. The heating element is concealed at the base and equipped with Boil-Dry protection to automatically shut it off when the unit nears empty, thus preventing mineral buildup and possible damage to your unit. Filling up its 1.7-liter reservoir should be convenient with an easy-open lid and release button plus a backlit water window you can simply refer to while you can count on its dripless pour spout to keep your counters dry and its removable scale filter to sift through sediments.

The Cuisinart CPK-17 Perfect Temp is packed with features to fuel your mornings and send you off to a good start as recipes are even provided in its user manual to get you well-versed into brewing. Buying this capable electric kettle from Amazon instantly gives you $20 in savings and the ability to heat water with incredible precision.

