Brewed and infused: The best electric tea kettles of 2018

How many different ways can you boil water? While a traditional tea kettle may be adequate for most tea drinkers, electric kettles offer several advantages over their stovetop counterparts. Some can be set to specific temperatures to help maximize the flavor of certain tea varieties, while others can be controlled with a smartphone app or set to run automatically on a set schedule. And all, of course, can be used without a stove. Here are some of the best electric kettles on the market, whether your looking for something simple or a high-tech gadget that takes your tea to another level.

Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp ($80) The Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp is everything you need in an electric kettle, especially because the 1.7-liter reservoir can be brought to a boil in just a few minutes. If boiling is a little hotter than you like your tea, the one-touch controls make it easy for you to select one of six pre-set temperatures. This allows you to heat your water to 160 degrees Fahrenheit (71 degrees Celsius) for delicate teas, or 200 degrees (93.3 Celsius) if you’re using a French press. The kettle also has a 30-minute warming feature — so you don’t have to reheat your water when you go for that second cup of tea — and a two-minute “memory,” allowing you to remove the kettle from the base without losing any heat. Buy one now from: Amazon AppKettle (~$170) The aforementioned Cuisinart kettle may have simple, one-touch controls, but you still have to walk all the way to the kitchen to start heating your water. On the other hand, the aptly titled AppKettle is a device designed for the 21st century and can be controlled remotely via your phone, with the base controls, or with a pre-set schedule. The kettle was also crafted with families in mind. This wireless kettle has a baby bottle setting, for instance, making it easy to heat up formula for a variety of bottle sizes. The accompanying smartphone app also allows for multiple users, so everyone in the family can use the AppKettle to make their own cup of tea. Pre-order from: AppKettle Xiaomi Electric Kettle ($33+)

Hosting a tea party? This 1.5-liter electric kettle is large enough to make tea for several people without having to continuously boil more water. It’s also safe to use and handle, thanks to anti-scalding double layers, featuring a hollow insulation layer between the inner and outer layers for more effective heat insulation. After water comes to a boil, the kettle shuts off automatically as another safety precaution. The two-stage damping uncap design also prevents hot water from splashing when you pour. When you press the button to open the lid, it automatically opens at a 30-degree angle to prevent hot droplets of water from splashing on you. The Xiaomi Electric Kettle also brings water to the perfect temperature, thanks to temperature control.