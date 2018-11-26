Digital Trends
Grab a MacBook for under $800 during the Jet Cyber Monday sale

Jacob Kienlen
By

There are a lot of different laptops on the market right now. Dell, HP, and Lenovo all have some high-quality options at fairly reasonable prices. Whether you’re looking for a new notebook for work, a high-powered gaming engine, or just something decent for your every day, there’s a laptop PC to fit your needs. If you’re really into Apple products, however, a MacBook is really the only way to go.

Jet is offering some great discounts on MacBooks, MacBook Airs, and MacBook Pros right now for their Cyber Monday sale. So if you’re looking to snag a new Apple laptop during the November deals madness, there’s no better time than right now. We’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals from Jet into one convenient location, but you better act fast, because these deals end today.

13-inch Apple MacBook Air –$250 off

cyber monday macook air deals from jet macbook

The MacBook Air is the most affordable laptop Apple currently has in production, but that doesn’t mean they come cheap. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the only times all year when MacOS devices finally become affordable. With a Dual-core Intel i5 processor, 8GB of memory, two USB 3 ports, and up to 12 hours of battery life, this MacBook Air will definitely get the job done — short of more intensive tasks like design work.

Normally priced at $999, a $250 discount drops the price to just $749 from Jet. You can also pick up the 256GB version for only $200 more if you need more storage space.

Buy Now

12-inch MacBook — $250 off

cyber monday macook air deals from jet macbook

If the MacBook Air doesn’t have quite enough horsepower for you, then the standard MacBook is right up your alley. Sitting right in between the Air and the Pro in terms of price, this 12-inch MacBook is built to last. With new seventh-generation Intel Core processors, 12-inch Retina display, and a full-size keyboard, this Apple laptop is compact and powerful.

Normally priced at $1,599, a $250 discount drops the price to just $1,349 for Cyber Monday.

Buy Now

Apple MacBook Pro deals — up to $250 off

cyber monday macook air deals from jet macbook pro

The MacBook Air and classic MacBook are both great options, but only for standard use. That’s where a MacBook Pro comes in. Being the most powerful option in Apple’s lineup of laptops makes them anything but inexpensive, however. Jet is offering some pretty sweet deals on newer and older generation MacBook Pros, making them a lot more affordable this Cyber Monday. Here is a full list of MacBook Pro deals from Jet:

All MacBook Pro Deals

