With so many Black Friday gaming PC deals going on, a few of them aren’t really that great. For example, this Gamer Xtreme from CyberPowerPC looks good at first glance, but for a little bit extra, you can get a laptop with a better GPU. You save a bit of space and don’t have to look through several gaming monitor deals, although it might be worth it if you want to use your laptop as a desktop replacement.

Why you shouldn’t buy the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme — $850, was $1,100

The RTX 3050 is a great entry-level card, although initially, they were made for laptops, so including them in desktops is interesting. Unfortunately, while that usually means we’d see a price drop, the Gamer Xtreme is still relatively expensive for an entry-level laptop GPU. That said, the other specs are good, with a 12th gen Intel Core 5-12600KF that’s a midrange CPU great for gaming and productivity work, so it’s a versatile gaming PC. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 500GB of SSD space, which is on the lower end for storage on a gaming rig but is endemic to pre-built PCs.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $899, was $1,100

On the other hand, while this G15 is $50 more expensive, it comes with an RTX 3050Ti, which makes sense for its chassis. Even better, the 120Hz FHD screen won’t stress the RTX 3050 Ti much so that you can crank up graphical settings, even on more modern games. Plus, you don’t have to spring for a standalone monitor for your gaming PC since it’s already included. As for the CPU, you get a 12th gen Intel i5-12500H, similar to the CPU on the Gamer Xtreme, meaning you get the same CPU performance. The only difference is that you get 8GB of RAM with the G15, although it’s DDR5 vs. DDR4 RAM, which is faster and won’t impact you much in day-to-day use. Space is also slightly bigger with the G15 with a 512GB SSD, although you can grab an external hard drive deal to supplement it.

Alternatively, if you’d like a more powerful G15, you can grab a version with an RTX 3060, and it even upgrades the screen to 2k resolution, which is the sweet spot for a gaming laptop without it being a waste of pixels. You get upgraded to a 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H, a high-tier CPU that will allow you to get away with things like streaming to Twitch and Youtube if you’d like to do that. RAM gets bumped up to 16GB of DDR5, so it’s lightning fast, and you get 1TB of storage instead of 512GB, which should last you at least a few years. Of course, all of this comes at a premium of $1,400, but it’s $330 off its usual $1,730 retail price at Dell.

Editors' Recommendations