We’re not still quite sure what Death Stranding is, and each new trailer only leaves us with more questions. Nonetheless, Hideo Kojima’s latest bizarre creation — which was birthed from a now-canceled horror game tentatively titled Silent Hills — is shaping up to be one of the most unique and fascinating game releases of 2019. Death Stranding is releasing next month, and if, like many, it’s going to be a first-day buy for you, then now’s your chance to score this Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle which just became available for pre-order.

The development history behind Death Stranding is almost as interesting as the game itself. It’s the first creation of Kojima Productions, the new studio founded by Kojima, the iconic Japanese developer, in the wake of his falling out with Konami. Before Kojima’s abrupt departure from his former employer, his latest project was a horror game titled Silent Hills which was being co-developed with input from film director Guillermo del Toro.

Silent Hills was also notable for starring actor Norman Reedus, who remained with the project after Kojima founded his own studio. The game then took on a different life of its own as Death Stranding with Kojima now enjoying full creative control. There’s still a lot we don’t know about Death Stranding, but what we do know is that it is built on the powerful Fox Engine (that made its debut with Metal Gear Solid V) and is an action-adventure game with stealth elements set in a bleak post-apocalyptic open-world setting. Other actors, including Mads Mikkelsen and Lea Seydoux, among others, will also play major roles in the story.

Along with a copy of the game, this Death Stranding pre-order bundle includes a striking white Limited Edition 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro (which is still our favorite gaming console as of 2019 owing to its 4K capabilities and the PS4’s unparalleled library). The included DualShock 4 controller looks great, too, with its unique translucent gold color. This looks to be inspired by the strange capsule containing a baby that Reedus’ character Sam carries with him throughout the game.

The Death Stranding PlayStation 4 Pro bundle was just made available for pre-order, and it’s currently available from Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. The package costs $400 — about the same price you’d pay for a new standard PS4 Pro by itself — and includes the Limited Edition Death Stranding-themed PlayStation 4 console, translucent gold DualShock 4 controller, and a physical Blu-ray copy of the game. Your pre-order bundle will ship when Death Stranding is released on November 8.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, fall sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations