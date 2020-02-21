Hunting down a durable Galaxy S20 case that won’t break the bank? You’re in luck — Digital Trends has teamed up with Defense Brand to treat our readers to an exclusive 25% discount on Defense Shield cases for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra from February 21 through February 27. Just enter coupon code DTDEFENSE25 at checkout, or click the button below, and watch the price plummet from $30 down to only $23 at checkout.

So, the Defense Shield. What’s it all about? Ruggedness. Certified MIL-STD-810G, a specification assigned to hardware that’s durable enough to be used in the field by the U.S. military, it can withstand drops onto solid concrete from a height of up to 13 feet. To put this figure into perspective, a regular school bus is around 11 feet tall. So there’s no need to panic if it takes a tumble off the kitchen counter or out of a jacket pocket. Impressive, huh?

A fall from such a height won’t wreak havoc on the handset’s internals, either. There’s a layer of soft rubber on the inside of the Defense Shield that both absorbs the force of the shock and protects the device from the metal frame of the case itself. It’s a bit like falling from space in a metal barrel filled with foam — the barrel might dent, but you won’t feel a thing in the cocoon within. (OK, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but you get the idea.)

Being state-of-the-art devices, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra all come coated with Gorilla Glass 6, which is said to protect the screen from drops from up to one meter onto rough surfaces, out of the box. That’s a bit over three feet. So, how does the Defense Shield keep the screen safe from a drop of up to 13 feet? That’s simple: There’s a raised lip on the front to protect the enclosed handset from face-down drops and surface scratches.

Best of all, the Defense Shield does all this without sacrificing wireless charging or adding on a load of heft. Just like the Galaxy S20, it’s sleek and stylish, with the added benefit of being as strong as a tank. The rear of the case is made from clear polycarbonate so you can show off the device within, and you have some flexibility when it comes to the shell surrounding it, which is available in a choice of three colors: Black, Iridescent, and Red.

