  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell G15 and G5 gaming laptops are super cheap today

By

When people think of gaming laptop deals, they often think of these huge, heavy, and costly pieces of metal with gigantic power bricks. However, because of the rapid advances in mobile GPU technology in the last few years, gaming laptops are now more affordable, discreet, and practical than ever. There are gaming deals that look just like ordinary laptops when you’re at the office but give you a fully featured gaming experience when you’re at home.

Dell is making some of the best gaming laptops with an understated look. One of our favorite Dell laptop deals is the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — a well-balanced laptop that you can get for just $880, which is $100 off the original price of $980. If you’re looking for a little more power, check out the Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop, an upgraded choice that’s available for $1,050, a whole $319 off the original price of $1,369. We discuss the features of these two gaming laptops below.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $700, was $980

Dell Gaming G15 Laptop on White Background.

The Dell G15 Gaming is one of the most popular gaming laptops in its price point, and it’s not hard to see why. This machine offers all the essentials for a great, mid-tier gaming experience: a fairly fast 10th-generation Intel Core i5 6-core processor, 256GB of solid-state storage, and the solid Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. These components make for a gaming machine that can run many modern titles at low to medium settings while running top e-sports titles like League of Legends and Valiant at the high settings. If you’re purchasing it for a younger family member, this can also run popular games for kids, like Roblox and Minecraft. As a bonus, there’s an anti-glare 1080p LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which allows you to see the fluid motion and action of high frame rate games. This device also offers great connectivity, with a full-sized HDMI port, up to three USB ports, an ethernet jack, and built-in Bluetooth. Normally, the G15 Gaming Laptop would be priced at $980, but it’s available right now for just $880, which is $100 off the original price. If you’re interested in a solid, versatile gaming laptop with an affordable price tag, click that “Buy Now” button right now since we’re not sure when this deal ends.

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop — $1,050, was $1,369

Dell G5 SE on Wooden Table

In our review of the Dell G5 15 SE, we called it “peak AMD” and talked about how it offered great game performance for its price. For anyone looking for an AMD gaming laptop, this device offers a great value proposition. It’s equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, along with 16GB of DDR4 memory, which is more than enough processing power to take on modern titles and even do some video editing. It also has an AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics card with 6GB of memory, capable of playing modern games on medium to high settings at a solid, steady framerate. You’ll be able to take that advantage of that high FPS thanks to the 144Hz 15.6-inch 1080p display, or you could connect it to one of these great gaming monitor deals with its HDMI 2.0 and mini Displayport connectivity. Unlike most laptops in this price range, it’s equipped with 1TB of M.2 NVMe solid-state storage, which means that there’s plenty of room to install your games or even expand your game library. Best of all, you can get the Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop right now for just $1,050, which is $319 off the original price of $1,369. If you want an outstanding, high-powered gaming laptop that won’t break the bank, click the button because this deal could disappear at any time.

More Gaming Laptop deals

These aren’t the only top-notch gaming laptops that are currently on offer. Whether you’re looking for a thinner gaming ultrabook or a high-end desktop replacement, we’ve compiled the best gaming laptop deals for you to check out below.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,156 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$649 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i7, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899 $1,149
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come.
Buy at Newegg

Lenovo Legion 5 (Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,150
This laptop is built for serious gaming. From Minecraft to the latest triple-A titles, the new RTX-equipped Lenovo Legion 5 can tackle it all with ease.
Buy at Best Buy

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,400
This Acer Nitro 5 laptop can handle demanding games with its beefy GPU. This laptop also boasts an enhanced refresh rate for smooth, high-fps gaming.
Buy Now
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Shopping for AirPods Pro for school? They just got a MAJOR price cut

airpods pro sitting on iphone

Spotify could launch its HiFi lossless audio tier any day now

Spotify HiFi mobile interface screenshot.

Xbox Game Pass adds Myst, Psychonauts 2, and more in August

xbox game pass myst psychonauts 2

The best headphones for 2021

Sony WH-1000XM4

Hurry! This Dell gaming PC deal is flying off the shelves

An angled view of the white Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC.

Apple Watch Series 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch prices slashed at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6

Can’t wait for Metroid Dread? You need to play Axiom Verge 2 right now

The main character of Axiom Verge 2 stares at a statue

2022 Toyota GR 86 first drive: Old-school thrills meet modern tech

2022 toyota gr 86 review front three quarter

NASA Mars helicopter’s next flight carries ‘substantial risk’

An graphic showing NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flying over the Martian surface.

Check out some of the science heading to the ISS this month

International Space Station

T-Mobile confirms hack, investigates whether customer data was stolen

A T-Mobile store.

Apple could integrate the Apple Pencil into future MacBooks

Imagined concept of the Apple Pencil dock in the MacBook Pro.

AMD’s driver update improves GPU performance in 4K

An AMD Radeon RX 6000-Series graphics card in front of a black and red background.