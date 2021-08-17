Dell G15 and G5 gaming laptops are super cheap today

When people think of gaming laptop deals, they often think of these huge, heavy, and costly pieces of metal with gigantic power bricks. However, because of the rapid advances in mobile GPU technology in the last few years, gaming laptops are now more affordable, discreet, and practical than ever. There are gaming deals that look just like ordinary laptops when you’re at the office but give you a fully featured gaming experience when you’re at home.

Dell is making some of the best gaming laptops with an understated look. One of our favorite Dell laptop deals is the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — a well-balanced laptop that you can get for just $880, which is $100 off the original price of $980. If you’re looking for a little more power, check out the Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop, an upgraded choice that’s available for $1,050, a whole $319 off the original price of $1,369. We discuss the features of these two gaming laptops below.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $700, was $980

The Dell G15 Gaming is one of the most popular gaming laptops in its price point, and it’s not hard to see why. This machine offers all the essentials for a great, mid-tier gaming experience: a fairly fast 10th-generation Intel Core i5 6-core processor, 256GB of solid-state storage, and the solid Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. These components make for a gaming machine that can run many modern titles at low to medium settings while running top e-sports titles like League of Legends and Valiant at the high settings. If you’re purchasing it for a younger family member, this can also run popular games for kids, like Roblox and Minecraft. As a bonus, there’s an anti-glare 1080p LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which allows you to see the fluid motion and action of high frame rate games. This device also offers great connectivity, with a full-sized HDMI port, up to three USB ports, an ethernet jack, and built-in Bluetooth. Normally, the G15 Gaming Laptop would be priced at $980, but it’s available right now for just $880, which is $100 off the original price. If you’re interested in a solid, versatile gaming laptop with an affordable price tag, click that “Buy Now” button right now since we’re not sure when this deal ends.

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop — $1,050, was $1,369

In our review of the Dell G5 15 SE, we called it “peak AMD” and talked about how it offered great game performance for its price. For anyone looking for an AMD gaming laptop, this device offers a great value proposition. It’s equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, along with 16GB of DDR4 memory, which is more than enough processing power to take on modern titles and even do some video editing. It also has an AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics card with 6GB of memory, capable of playing modern games on medium to high settings at a solid, steady framerate. You’ll be able to take that advantage of that high FPS thanks to the 144Hz 15.6-inch 1080p display, or you could connect it to one of these great gaming monitor deals with its HDMI 2.0 and mini Displayport connectivity. Unlike most laptops in this price range, it’s equipped with 1TB of M.2 NVMe solid-state storage, which means that there’s plenty of room to install your games or even expand your game library. Best of all, you can get the Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop right now for just $1,050, which is $319 off the original price of $1,369. If you want an outstanding, high-powered gaming laptop that won’t break the bank, click the button because this deal could disappear at any time.

More Gaming Laptop deals

These aren’t the only top-notch gaming laptops that are currently on offer. Whether you’re looking for a thinner gaming ultrabook or a high-end desktop replacement, we’ve compiled the best gaming laptop deals for you to check out below.

