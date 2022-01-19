  1. Deals
Quick! Grab a powerful Dell gaming laptop while it’s $235 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a game on the screen.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for laptop deals, as not all of these machines will be able to meet the strict requirements of today’s games. Instead, look for gaming laptop deals, and you might want to start your search with Dell laptop deals. Dell, one of the most trusted brands in the computing industry, is currently offering a $235 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which brings its price down to a more affordable $750 from its original price of $985.

The best gaming laptops will let you keep purchasing games without having to check their minimum system requirements. You’ll enjoy this luxury with the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which are high-end components that gaming laptops need, as detailed in our laptop buying guide. Some gaming laptops have small displays, which require an extra investment in gaming monitor deals to fully enjoy the games that you play, but that’s not necessary for the Dell G15 as it’s equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

The thermal design of the Dell G15 gaming laptop is inspired by the gaming-focused, Dell-owned Alienware brand, and it maximizes airflow over copper pipes through a dual air intake and four vents that expel the air. This results in optimal cooling and heat dissipation, so you don’t have to worry about overheating when you’re playing for hours.

If you want a gaming laptop that can keep up with the latest games, you can’t go wrong with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. It’s an even better choice because it’s currently more affordable at $750, after Dell’s $235 discount to its original price of $985. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you don’t want to miss this special offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a steal at its discounted price from Dell, but it’s not the only option out there for a powerful machine with a price cut. To help you look for alternatives, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals from different retailers — hopefully one of them is the perfect offer for you.

