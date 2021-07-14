  1. Deals
Dell is handing out gaming laptops today — but hurry!

By
A Dell G15 gaming laptop.

Looking for a new gaming laptop? You’re going to love this amazing deal from Dell. Right now, you can buy a Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $770, saving you $359 on the usual price. That’s a massive discount on an already very appealing laptop. Buying it means you can play plenty of the latest games while on the move without worrying about poor performance. It’s sure to be a great hit at home or when you’re commuting or traveling. You’ll need to be quick with this deal though. As is always the case with Dell offers, stock is strictly limited at this price. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Dell is considered one of the best laptop brands out there for good reason and the Dell G15 gaming laptop proves that incredibly well. For your money, you get a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. That’s exactly what you need for gaming on the move at this price and it also comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display so you can always see what’s going on.

While this is a regular Dell gaming laptop, the Dell G15 gaming laptop has also taken inspiration from Alienware with a thermal design that incorporates a dual air-intake system from the top of the keyboard to the bottom of the device, ensuring optimal cooling and heat dissipation. Improved power means clock speeds remain higher too even when things get a little warm. It’s all smartly designed so that you get the best performance out of your setup, with a robust finish meaning it looks great too. Other features like dual speakers with nahimic 3D audio and Game Shift technology mean everything runs silky smooth for the price.

Normally priced at $1,129, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is down to just $770 for a very limited time only. Once the stock expires, that’s it for this offer, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get in on the massive $359 discount. This is a truly great way to enjoy a well-priced gaming laptop for less so you won’t want to miss out.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is far from the only laptop on offer right now. If you’re looking for more gaming laptop deals, we’ve got them, along with all the other laptop deals to lure you in. Check them out and find the right deal for you but don’t be surprised if you find it hard to find a better value proposition than this Dell G15 gaming laptop.

With code 'SAVE10'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,610
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$670 $800
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at HP

Alienware m15 R4 Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,850 $2,100
Enhance your gaming battle station with this high-performance laptop. Its 300Hz G-Sync display is buttery smooth and it packs one of the beefiest GPUs you'll find in any PC, period.
Buy at Best Buy
