Dell is handing out gaming laptops today — but hurry!

Looking for a new gaming laptop? You’re going to love this amazing deal from Dell. Right now, you can buy a Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $770, saving you $359 on the usual price. That’s a massive discount on an already very appealing laptop. Buying it means you can play plenty of the latest games while on the move without worrying about poor performance. It’s sure to be a great hit at home or when you’re commuting or traveling. You’ll need to be quick with this deal though. As is always the case with Dell offers, stock is strictly limited at this price. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Dell is considered one of the best laptop brands out there for good reason and the Dell G15 gaming laptop proves that incredibly well. For your money, you get a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. That’s exactly what you need for gaming on the move at this price and it also comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display so you can always see what’s going on.

While this is a regular Dell gaming laptop, the Dell G15 gaming laptop has also taken inspiration from Alienware with a thermal design that incorporates a dual air-intake system from the top of the keyboard to the bottom of the device, ensuring optimal cooling and heat dissipation. Improved power means clock speeds remain higher too even when things get a little warm. It’s all smartly designed so that you get the best performance out of your setup, with a robust finish meaning it looks great too. Other features like dual speakers with nahimic 3D audio and Game Shift technology mean everything runs silky smooth for the price.

Normally priced at $1,129, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is down to just $770 for a very limited time only. Once the stock expires, that’s it for this offer, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get in on the massive $359 discount. This is a truly great way to enjoy a well-priced gaming laptop for less so you won’t want to miss out.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is far from the only laptop on offer right now. If you’re looking for more gaming laptop deals, we’ve got them, along with all the other laptop deals to lure you in. Check them out and find the right deal for you but don’t be surprised if you find it hard to find a better value proposition than this Dell G15 gaming laptop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations