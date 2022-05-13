 Skip to main content
Dell’s best-selling gaming laptop is under $700 – but for how long?

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Dell G15 gaming laptop, one of the best sellers on Dell’s website, is currently on sale with a $449 discount, bringing its price down to a more affordable $686 from its original price of $1,135. If you’re on the hunt for gaming laptop deals due to your current machine failing to keep up with today’s games, or if this is your first time buying one, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer as soon as possible because availability is limited.

You’ll enjoy decent performance from the Dell G15 gaming laptop with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, in addition to 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. It’s not as powerful as the meanest machines from the best gaming laptops, but you should still be able to smoothly run today’s most popular games at medium settings, at the very least.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is equipped with a 512GB SSD, which is more than enough space to install multiple games at a time with all their necessary updates. You’ll be playing them on a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and you don’t have to worry about overheating if your gaming session lasts for hours because the laptop features a thermal design that’s inspired by Alienware, a gaming-focused brand owned by Dell. The Dell G15 gaming laptop also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which improves the gaming experience by letting you customize your system settings for each game that you load.

If you’re planning to purchase a gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong with one of Dell’s best sellers — the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which is yours for just $686 after a $449 discount to its original price of $1,135. Dell often doesn’t indicate how long its laptop deals will last, but since this is one of the brand’s most popular products, and the offer’s availability is limited, it may disappear very soon. Don’t take too much time thinking about it, as it may no longer be here when you come back.

