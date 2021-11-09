  1. Deals
This Dell gaming laptop is ONLY $700 today, and we can’t believe it

Gamers should take advantage of the best Black Friday deals to upgrade their gear or buy new devices, but if you’re overwhelmed by all the options, it’s highly recommended that you begin by browsing Dell Black Friday deals. To give yourself a head start, you should take a look at the Black Friday gaming laptop deals that the retailer is offering ahead of the shopping holiday, such as this $285 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop that brings its price down to $700 from its original price of $985.

Like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, the Dell G15 is capable of smoothly running the latest games with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The laptop is also equipped with a 256GB SSD for ample storage for your favorite games, and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that gives justice to its processing power.

The thermal design of the Dell G15, which is inspired by Dell’s Alienware brand, uses a dual air intake, with the air expelled through four vents to maximize the airflow over the gaming laptop’s copper pipes. This keeps the laptop running at optimum performance, even after several hours of use. The Dell G15 also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which will let you customize performance for each game you play.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a reliable gaming laptop that’s an even better choice with an early Black Friday deal. Dell is selling the machine for just $700, after a $285 discount to its original price of $985. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and you won’t want to regret not buying the gaming laptop for this special price. Don’t think twice about it — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Dell G15.

